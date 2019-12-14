Florida State RB Cam Akers declares for NFL draft, will skip bowl game

One of college football’s most talented running backs is moving on to the NFL. Florida State running back Cam Akers has declared for the NFL draft. As most players do, Akers announced his decision with a statement released on his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.
“I have decided to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and will not play in the Sun Bowl, ” Akers confirmed, ruling himself out of the bowl game for the Seminoles coming up. “Even though I won’t be playing in the bowl game I will be at practice and in El Paso supporting my teammates.”
Akers rushed for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns for Florida State this season, both more than good enough to lead the team. It was the second time Akers rushed for over 1,000 yards for the Seminoles, having done so in 2017 while rushing for 706 yards in 2018. Akers also caught 30 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Florida State will face Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.