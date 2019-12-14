Georgia RB James Cook arrested on pair of misdemeanor charges

If Ye Olde Arrest Tracker were still around, it’d be time to set the ticker back to double zeroes.

The latest FBS program with an off-field issue with which to deal is Georgia, with multiple media outlets reporting that running back James Cook was arrested early Saturday morning following a traffic stop in Athens. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Cook, the brother of former Florida State star Dalvin Cook, was charged with driving without a valid license and possession of an open container of alcohol in a passenger area.

Both of those charges are misdemeanors.

At this point, the football program has not publicly commented on the development. It’s unclear if the incident will impact Cook’s availability for the Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor on New Year’s Day.

Cook was a four-star member of UGA’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 3 all-purpose back in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 41 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He has rushed for 460 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons, including 176 and two in 2019.