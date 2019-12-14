Ohio State’s Justin Fields the way-too-early 2020 Heisman favorite

You say the tears aren’t even dry yet from Joe Burrow‘s acceptance speech and we’re already looking ahead to 2020? You’re damn right we are.
Saturday night, Burrow claimed the 2019 Heisman Trophy in record-smashing fashion, with the quarterback becoming just the second LSU Tiger to claim the most prestigious trophy in the sport. Quarterback Justin Fields finished third in the voting, one of three Ohio State Buckeyes to land in the top six in the voting.
Speaking of Fields, one online sportsbook has the sophomore listed as a 5/2 favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy. Fellow sophomore Trevor Lawrence of Clemson is right behind him at 3/1.
The next closest is Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at 7/1.
A handful of the players who finished in the Top 10 in the voting — Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Ohio State running back JK Dobbins, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — have eligibility remaining, but are expected to leave early for the NFL draft. If any of them opt to remain in school, that would obviously change the odds moving forward.