This year’s Cure Bowl will make gender broadcast history

Thursday evening, on the way to winter workouts for softball, my 13-year-old daughter brought this topic up, saying she had seen something about it on Facebook or some other social media website. “You’re going to do something on it, right?” she asked, a string of words that were two parts question and 98 parts admonition.

How could I not?

Dec. 21, the Liberty Flames will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in the fifth annual Cure Bowl. The postseason matchup will mark the first-ever bowl for the Flames, but that’s not what makes this game unique. And historical.

Earlier this week, the Cure Bowl revealed its announcing crew for the national radio broadcast of the game — play-by-play voice Jamie Seh, color analyst Dani Welniak and sideline reporter Melanie Newman. In the 150th season of college football, this will mark the first time that an FBS game will feature an all-female broadcasting crew.

“The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl has been working to take this concept to completion and team up with BowlDayRadio to bring together Jamie, Dani and Melanie for this historic broadcast,” Cure Bowl executive director Alan Gooch said in a statement. “Jamie has been an ambassador for our game since its inception and was recognized as a Cure Bowl Community Service Soldier in 2017. Melanie provides a great perspective and has the first-hand experience covering the Liberty Flames this year, while Dani’s experience speaks for itself as a sideline analyst for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network and a former captain of a professional football team.”

Kudos to the Cure Bowl for its forward-thinking.

And kudos to my daughter for being herself.