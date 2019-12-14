USC transfer QB Jack Sears appears headed to San Diego State

Jack Sears may have left USC, but it doesn’t appear he’ll end up leaving the state of California.
After finding himself fourth on the quarterbacking depth chart, Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. A little over three months later, and after a flirtation with Oregon State, the Los Angeles Times is reporting that “Sears has committed to San Diego State as a graduate transfer who would enroll during the spring semester.”
As a graduate transfer, Sears would be eligible to play for the Aztecs in 2020. He would also have another season of eligibility he could use in 2021 as well.
As of yet, the Mountain West Conference school hasn’t confirmed Sears’ intentions.
Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown the following season.