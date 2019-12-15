Getty Images

Alex Hornibrook no longer with Florida State

By Zach BarnettDec 15, 2019, 4:52 PM EST
It seems Alex Hornibrook‘s college career is complete.

Florida State interim head coach Odell Haggins said on Saturday that Hornibrook is no longer with the Seminoles as the club prepares for the Sun Bowl

He will join (former) teammate Cam Akers in that regard.

A graduate transfer from Wisconsin, Hornibrook appeared in five games this season. His peak as a Seminole came on Sept. 28, when he completed 29-of-40 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. For the year, Hornibrook hit 84-of-122 throws for 986 yards with seven scores versus two picks.

In three years at Wisconsin, Hornibrook threw for 5,438 yards and 47 touchdowns.

First-team All-Pac-12 WR won’t play in Arizona State’s bowl game

By John TaylorDec 16, 2019, 9:43 AM EST
Suffice to say, Arizona State will be at less than full strength when they take the field in the postseason later this month.

On his personal Twitter Account Sunday afternoon, Brandon Aiyuk announced that, “[a]fter conferring with my family and coaches, I have decided to sit out of the bowl game and begin training in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.” Arizona State will face Florida State in the Sun Bowl New Year’s Eve afternoon.

The wide receiver is in his final season of eligibility.

Aiyuk led the Sun Devils this past season in receptions (65) and receiving yards (1,192), and was tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with eight. Following the regular season, he was named first-team All-Pac-12.

The absence of Aiyuk likely won’t be the only one facing the Sun Devils in the postseason. Eno Benjamin, far and away the team’s leading rusher, declared early for the 2020 NFL Draft and is expected to sit out as well, although he has yet to make it official.

Ex-Ohio State DL Malik Barrow transfers from UCF to Rutgers

By John TaylorDec 16, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
After a brief sabbatical, Malik Barrow is back in the Big Ten.

In October of last year, Ohio State’s Malik Barrow took to Twitter to announce that, “due to unfortunate circumstances throughout my football career, I found it was in my best interests to medically retire.” Fast-forward five months, though, and the defensive tackle utilized the same social media service to indicate that he’d done an about-face and would resume his playing career, with that resumption ultimately taking place at UCF in August.

Sunday, however, Barrow tweeted that, after entering the portal in October, he has decided to leave UCF and continue his collegiate career at Rutgers.  As a graduate transfer, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately for the Scarlet Knights in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as Barrow’s final year of eligibility, unless he appeals for a sixth season from the NCAA.

The move to Piscataway will result in a reunion as RU’s new/old head coach, Greg Schiano, was OSU’s defensive coordinator during Barrow’s time in Columbus.  Whether the player can remain healthy, though, remains to be seen.

Barrow tore the ACL in one knee as a senior in high school, then, in the fourth game of the 2017 campaign, tore the ACL in the other knee during his redshirt freshman season with the Buckeyes. His rehab of the second serious knee injury extended on into spring practice last year, and the lineman hadn’t played at all during the 2018 season prior to his decision to “retire.”

A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2016 recruiting class, Barrow was rated as the No. 32 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 42 player at any position in the state of Florida. He played in two games in 2017 before going down with the second ACL injury.  Those were his only two appearances at OSU.

At UCF, Barrow played in four games before deciding to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Auburn’s Derrick Brown named Lott IMPACT Trophy winner

By John TaylorDec 16, 2019, 12:02 AM EST
Finally, one of the top defensive players in the nation has been recognized with a significant hardware win.

Sunday night, it was announced that Auburn’s Derrick Brown has been named as the winner of the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy.  This award, named for one of the game’s all-time greats, highlights a player’s performance on the field as well as off of it.

Not only does this award honor defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it — Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Brown is the first-ever player from Auburn to win the award.  The defensive tackle is also the second-straight player from the SEC to claim it, with Kentucky’s Josh Allen serving as the 2018 winner.

In addition to Brown, the other finalists for this year’s Lott IMPACT Trophy were Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Cal linebacker Evan Weaver.

Mizzou confirms Eli Drinkwitz will retain Brick Haley

By John TaylorDec 15, 2019, 8:24 PM EST
After a run on bringing in assistants from Boone, Eli Drinkwitz has gotten about the business of retention in Columbia.

In a press release, Missouri confirmed that Drinkwitz has decided to retain Brick Haley as part of his first coaching staff with the football program.  Haley wil continue on as the Tigers’ defensive line coach, and will carry the title of assistant head coach as well.

“In my short time of being around Brick I know him to be a man of high character who gets the most out of his players,” said Drinkwitz in a statement. “His wealth of knowledge with the defensive line is exactly what we’re looking for to motivate young men.”

Haley has spent the past three seasons with the Tigers.  Prior to that, he was the line coach at Texas (2015-16), LSU (2009-14) and Mississippi State (2004-06) at the collegiate level.

From 2007-08, Haley was the line coach for the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue at Mizzou and I’m excited to work with Coach Drink and his staff,” said Haley. “Our family loves Mizzou and being part of the Columbia community, so we’re thrilled to keep stakes in the ground here and I’m looking forward to getting to work on doing great things.”