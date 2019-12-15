Injury will sideline Cal’s Ashtyn Davis for Redbox Bowl vs. Illinois

One of the top defensive backs in the Pac-12 will be sidelined for the postseason.

Late this past week, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox acknowledged that Ashtyn Davis will not play in the Redbox Bowl matchup with Illinois Dec. 30. Wilcox stated that Davis is dealing with an unspecified medical issued that required surgery recently.

“Ashtyn had to have a procedure done. It’s a minor procedure, but it’s something he had to have done,” the coach said. “It’s something small, but it had to be done.”

As Davis is in his final season of eligibility, this effectively ends the collegiate portion of his playing career.

This season, Davis tied for the team lead in interceptions with two and led the Bears with two fumble recoveries. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 following the regular season.

In November, he was also named as a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top player who began their career as a walk-on. Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes ended up claiming this year’s trophy.