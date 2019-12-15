NC State’s leading tackler arrested after running from the police

After a brief sabbatical, Malik Barrow is back in the Big Ten.

In October of last year, Ohio State’s Malik Barrow took to Twitter to announce that, “due to unfortunate circumstances throughout my football career, I found it was in my best interests to medically retire.” Fast-forward five months, though, and the defensive tackle utilized the same social media service to indicate that he’d done an about-face and would resume his playing career, with that resumption ultimately taking place at UCF in August.

Sunday, however, Barrow tweeted that, after entering the portal in October, he has decided to leave UCF and continue his collegiate career at Rutgers. As a graduate transfer, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately for the Scarlet Knights in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as Barrow’s final year of eligibility, unless he appeals for a sixth season from the NCAA.

Time to eat! Extremely blessed🙏🏾Not much else to say. let’s get to work❗️💯 #CHOPNation pic.twitter.com/FxsMlL7O5b — Malik Barrow (@MalikB_55) December 15, 2019

The move to Piscataway will result in a reunion as RU’s new/old head coach, Greg Schiano, was OSU’s defensive coordinator during Barrow’s time in Columbus. Whether the player can remain healthy, though, remains to be seen.

Barrow tore the ACL in one knee as a senior in high school, then, in the fourth game of the 2017 campaign, tore the ACL in the other knee during his redshirt freshman season with the Buckeyes. His rehab of the second serious knee injury extended on into spring practice last year, and the lineman hadn’t played at all during the 2018 season prior to his decision to “retire.”

A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2016 recruiting class, Barrow was rated as the No. 32 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 42 player at any position in the state of Florida. He played in two games in 2017 before going down with the second ACL injury. Those were his only two appearances at OSU.

At UCF, Barrow played in four games before deciding to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.