NC State’s leading tackler arrested after running from the police

Just ask Baker Mayfield; this usually isn’t a winning strategy.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, North Carolina State football player Payton Wilson, 19, was arrested on multiple misdemeanor counts following a series of events very early Saturday. In addition to two counts of resisting a police officer, Wilson is also facing one count each of consuming alcohol by a 19- or 20-year-old, possession of a fraudulent ID and injury to personal property. Additionally, he was cited for impeding traffic.
From the News & Observer’s report:
The arrest warrants state on Saturday morning Wilson ran from an officer into traffic, was struck by a car and then continued to flee before hiding under a parked car. Wilson also possessed his brother’s ID for the purpose of purchasing alcohol, the warrant states.
A university spokesperson stated that the football program is aware of the situation.
A redshirt freshman, Wilson heads into the postseason as the Wolfpack’s leading tackler with 69. He’s also been credited with five tackles for loss, three pass breakups and an interception.