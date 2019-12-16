Ex-Vols offensive lineman is heading to ACC school

After spending some time in the NCAA transfer portal, former Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson has decided where he will be heading. In a message posted to his Twitter account on Monday evening, Johnson announced he will be joining the Georgia Tech program.
“After careful consideration, discussion with my family, and many prayers, I have decided to continue my education and football career at the Georgia Institute of Technology,” Johnson announced, suing the official name of Georgia Tech in his statement.
As a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible to play immediately for the Yellow Jackets beginning in 2020. It will be the final year of his eligibility and the addition of an offensive lineman with the kind of experience Johnson offers will be a nice boost for Georgia Tech in the short-term future. Georgia Tech can benefit from adding extra bodies on the offensive line as head coach Geoff Collins works to beef up things in his program. Although Johnson doesn’t pack a ton of starting experience, he has played in every game this season for Tennessee, with the obvious exception of the upcoming bowl game.
With Alabama not playing in the College Football Playoff for the first time in the playoff era, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are no longer one of the few programs where players would opt out of playing bowl games this bowl season. On Monday, Saban confirmed his team will head to the Citrus Bowl without at least two players.
Linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Trevon Diggs will not participate in Citrus Bowl preparations or the postseason bowl game this year, Saban has confirmed after some speculation regarding their absence from practice earlier in the day.
Defensive back Trevon Diggs and edge Terrell Lewis are not at @AlabamaFTBL practice today and are not expected to participate in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl. Awaiting official word from Nick Saban.
Lewis appeared in 11 games for Alabama this season after missing the 2018 season with an ACL injury. After recording 31 tackles with 11.5 TFL and six sacks, Lewis was named Second Team All-SEC. His decision to sit out of the bowl game comes as little surprise given his injury history with an NFL future potentially on the horizon. Although Lewis still has a year of eligibility available to him, he has earned his degree from Alabama and may have a chance to improve his NFL draft value in upcoming workouts and combine opportunities.
Diggs also made it on to the Second Team All-SEC this season. The senior defensive back played in 12 games for Alabama this season and intercepted three passes, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Lewis also contributed on special teams with six kickoff returns for 117 yards.
Alabama will face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.
The art of the thank-you note may be a lost one today, but Minnesota’s football players let the Outback Bowl know they still have some manners.
In a photo shared on the official Twitter account of the Outback Bowl, a collection of hand-written thank-you notes on official Minnesota notes was shared to the masses. As per the tweet from the Outback Bowl’s social media account, this is a first for the bowl game.
It is often said that the best football coaches are preparing their players for more than just football. This may be evidence that PJ Fleck and his staff are drilling home the importance of being grateful and thankful to others for the opportunities they have been given. Sure, Minnesota players may have been hoping to get into a higher-tier bowl game the way this season was going for the first few months, but showing gratitude to the Outback Bowl for the invite and the upcoming accommodations is a warm reminder this time of the year that nothing should ever be taken for granted.
Minnesota will face Aubrun in this season’s Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020. So Auburn still has some time to send in their own thank-you notes, and perhaps a nice fruit basket to one-up the Gophers.
Joe Burrow‘s run to the Heisman Trophy was truly one for the ages. As you well know, it’s the tale of an overlooked kid who started with just a “pity” offer from the hometown team, overlooked by his favorite team, who waited his turn at Ohio State, then bet on himself by transferring to LSU. After a good-not-great junior season, Burrow exploded in 2019, setting a single-season SEC passing record, firing 48 touchdowns against just six interceptions, leading the Tigers to a 13-0 regular season, an SEC championship and a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, with a shot to win a national title inside their home-away-from-home at the Superdome.
Truly, it’s the stuff of legends, especially if Burrow and LSU close the deal next month.
But what has the potential to take it over the top is this developing story.
Burrow’s season has been great for him, his family, for coaches Ed Orgeron and Joe Brady, and for the people of Louisiana. But over the course of his exceptional speech on Saturday night, Burrow put the spotlight on people who truly need it.
“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” Burrow said Saturday night. “There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”
Those lines above inspired three different fundraisers for the Athens County Food Pantry, which as of this writing have raised nearly $200,000 for those in need.
As of press time, this fundraiser had reached $186,000 of a desired $250,000, this had hit $3,800 of a desired $5,000, and this had raised more than $7,100 of a desired $10,000.
Incredible update from my wife, who is a special education teacher at The Plains Elementary where Joey Burrow went to school:
The students at The Plains watched Joey’s Heisman speech today at school. This fundraiser was also announced to the kids.
One of my wife’s 3rd graders came up to my wife and said, “I go to the food bank,” with her eyes beaming. She was proud to say that she did. She was proud!
This is the whole point. This is why I felt motivated to start this after watching Joey’s speech. Joey inspired a generation of children who come from nothing in Appalachian Ohio. Some of these kids don’t get toys for Christmas. They get all their food from food stamps and the food pantry. You cannot beat the power of role models and inspiration in their lives. None of these kids, who are in the same classrooms Joey was, will ever forget this.
I’m crying again just writing this.
Burrow’s season has proven that the uniting power of sports isn’t just a cliche people say to make ourselves feel better, it’s true. And here’s hoping it continues.
Walker Little‘s name was not included in AP All-America announcement on Monday, and with good reason as he missed nearly the entire season with a knee injury, an ailment that originally projected to cost him the month but later led to season-ending surgery.
But there’s a good chance Walker will be on the 2020 AP All-America team, and not many people projected that, either.
Little on Monday announced he will return to Stanford for his senior season, eschewing a chance to become a first round pick in April’s NFL draft.
“I’m excited to announce that I’m coming back for my senior season. I’m excited to earn my degree from Stanford University and ready to win with my brothers,” he said in a statement.