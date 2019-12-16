Getty Images

Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech has inspired close to $200,000 in donations to southeast Ohio food pantry

By Zach BarnettDec 16, 2019, 3:59 PM EST
Joe Burrow‘s run to the Heisman Trophy was truly one for the ages. As you well know, it’s the tale of an overlooked kid who started with just a “pity” offer from the hometown team, overlooked by his favorite team, who waited his turn at Ohio State, then bet on himself by transferring to LSU. After a good-not-great junior season, Burrow exploded in 2019, setting a single-season SEC passing record, firing 48 touchdowns against just six interceptions, leading the Tigers to a 13-0 regular season, an SEC championship and a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, with a shot to win a national title inside their home-away-from-home at the Superdome.

Truly, it’s the stuff of legends, especially if Burrow and LSU close the deal next month.

But what has the potential to take it over the top is this developing story.

Burrow’s season has been great for him, his family, for coaches Ed Orgeron and Joe Brady, and for the people of Louisiana. But over the course of his exceptional speech on Saturday night, Burrow put the spotlight on people who truly need it.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” Burrow said Saturday night. “There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”

Those lines above inspired three different fundraisers for the Athens County Food Pantry, which as of this writing have raised nearly $200,000 for those in need.

As of press time, this fundraiser had reached $186,000 of a desired $250,000, this had hit $3,800 of a desired $5,000, and this had raised more than $7,100 of a desired $10,000.

Two hours ago, Will Drabold wrote on the “Fundraiser for Athens County Food Pantry” page:

Incredible update from my wife, who is a special education teacher at The Plains Elementary where Joey Burrow went to school:

The students at The Plains watched Joey’s Heisman speech today at school. This fundraiser was also announced to the kids.

One of my wife’s 3rd graders came up to my wife and said, “I go to the food bank,” with her eyes beaming. She was proud to say that she did. She was proud!

This is the whole point. This is why I felt motivated to start this after watching Joey’s speech. Joey inspired a generation of children who come from nothing in Appalachian Ohio. Some of these kids don’t get toys for Christmas. They get all their food from food stamps and the food pantry. You cannot beat the power of role models and inspiration in their lives. None of these kids, who are in the same classrooms Joey was, will ever forget this.

I’m crying again just writing this.

Burrow’s season has proven that the uniting power of sports isn’t just a cliche people say to make ourselves feel better, it’s true. And here’s hoping it continues.

Walker Little announces return to Stanford


By Zach BarnettDec 16, 2019, 2:29 PM EST
Walker Little‘s name was not included in AP All-America announcement on Monday, and with good reason as he missed nearly the entire season with a knee injury, an ailment that originally projected to cost him the month but later led to season-ending surgery.

But there’s a good chance Walker will be on the 2020 AP All-America team, and not many people projected that, either.

Little on Monday announced he will return to Stanford for his senior season, eschewing a chance to become a first round pick in April’s NFL draft.

“I’m excited to announce that I’m coming back for my senior season. I’m excited to earn my degree from Stanford University and ready to win with my brothers,” he said in a statement.

In 2017 Little became the first Stanford true freshman to start a game at left tackle since 2000, and in 2018 he started all 12 games while earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors.

He will not receive any honors for 2019, but the Houston native will indeed be back to pick up some hardware in 2020.

 

LSU, Ohio State headline AP All-America team


By Zach BarnettDec 16, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
Everyone’s got an All-America team these days. In fact, I was at Target this weekend and a cashier tried to hand me a pamphlet with their All-America team. I took it to be polite but pitched it in a trash can on my way out of the store. (I’m kidding. If Target had its own All-America team, I’m absolutely taking that flier home with me.)

There’s no shortage of All-America teams, but the gold standard will always be the Associated Press All-America team. That team was released Monday.

As should surprise no one, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country led the way, as both No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State placed three players apiece on the First Team.

LSU’s were Heisman winner Joe Burrow, Biletnikoff winner J’Marr Chase and not Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit, but instead true freshman Derek Stingley, Jr. (Delpit made the second team.) For Ohio State, guard Wyatt Davis, defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah made the first team, while backfield mates Justin Fields and JK Dobbins made the Second Team, and guard Jonah Jackson and linebacker Malik Harrison earned Third Team spots.

Elsewhere, three teams placed two players among the 25 on the First Team — Georgia, Wisconsin… and Kentucky. The 7-5 Wildcats were immortalized by punter Max Duffy and quarterback Lynn Bowden, Jr., whose 330 passing yards, 1,235 rushing yards, 348 receiving yards, 200 kick return yards and 53 punt returns yards were enough to earn him a nod as an all-purpose player.

The First Team can be found below.

OFFENSE
QB: Joe Burrow, LSU
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU; CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
TE: Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon; Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OG: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State; Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette
C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
AP: Lynn Bowden, Jr., Kentucky
K: Keith Duncan, Iowa

DEFENSE
DE: Chase Young, Ohio State; James Lynch, Baylor
DT: Derrick Brown, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson; Evan Weaver, Cal; Micah Parsons, Penn State
S: Antoine Winfield, Jr., Minnesota; JR Reed, Georgia
CB: Derek Stingley, Jr., LSU; Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

First-team All-Pac-12 WR won’t play in Arizona State’s bowl game


By John TaylorDec 16, 2019, 9:43 AM EST
Suffice to say, Arizona State will be at less than full strength when they take the field in the postseason later this month.

On his personal Twitter Account Sunday afternoon, Brandon Aiyuk announced that, “[a]fter conferring with my family and coaches, I have decided to sit out of the bowl game and begin training in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.” Arizona State will face Florida State in the Sun Bowl New Year’s Eve afternoon.

The wide receiver is in his final season of eligibility.

Aiyuk led the Sun Devils this past season in receptions (65) and receiving yards (1,192), and was tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with eight. Following the regular season, he was named first-team All-Pac-12.

The absence of Aiyuk likely won’t be the only one facing the Sun Devils in the postseason. Eno Benjamin, far and away the team’s leading rusher, declared early for the 2020 NFL Draft and is expected to sit out as well, although he has yet to make it official.

Ex-Ohio State DL Malik Barrow transfers from UCF to Rutgers


By John TaylorDec 16, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
After a brief sabbatical, Malik Barrow is back in the Big Ten.

In October of last year, Ohio State’s Malik Barrow took to Twitter to announce that, “due to unfortunate circumstances throughout my football career, I found it was in my best interests to medically retire.” Fast-forward five months, though, and the defensive tackle utilized the same social media service to indicate that he’d done an about-face and would resume his playing career, with that resumption ultimately taking place at UCF in August.

Sunday, however, Barrow tweeted that, after entering the portal in October, he has decided to leave UCF and continue his collegiate career at Rutgers.  As a graduate transfer, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately for the Scarlet Knights in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as Barrow’s final year of eligibility, unless he appeals for a sixth season from the NCAA.

The move to Piscataway will result in a reunion as RU’s new/old head coach, Greg Schiano, was OSU’s defensive coordinator during Barrow’s time in Columbus.  Whether the player can remain healthy, though, remains to be seen.

Barrow tore the ACL in one knee as a senior in high school, then, in the fourth game of the 2017 campaign, tore the ACL in the other knee during his redshirt freshman season with the Buckeyes. His rehab of the second serious knee injury extended on into spring practice last year, and the lineman hadn’t played at all during the 2018 season prior to his decision to “retire.”

A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2016 recruiting class, Barrow was rated as the No. 32 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 42 player at any position in the state of Florida. He played in two games in 2017 before going down with the second ACL injury.  Those were his only two appearances at OSU.

At UCF, Barrow played in four games before deciding to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.