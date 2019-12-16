Getty Images

Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech inspires over $200,000 in donations to southeast Ohio food pantry

By Zach BarnettDec 16, 2019, 3:59 PM EST
2 Comments

Joe Burrow‘s run to the Heisman Trophy was truly one for the ages. As you well know, it’s the tale of an overlooked kid who started with just a “pity” offer from the hometown team, overlooked by his favorite team, who waited his turn at Ohio State, then bet on himself by transferring to LSU. After a good-not-great junior season, Burrow exploded in 2019, setting a single-season SEC passing record, firing 48 touchdowns against just six interceptions, leading the Tigers to a 13-0 regular season, an SEC championship and a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, with a shot to win a national title inside their home-away-from-home at the Superdome.

Truly, it’s the stuff of legends, especially if Burrow and LSU close the deal next month.

But what has the potential to take it over the top is this developing story.

Burrow’s season has been great for him, his family, for coaches Ed Orgeron and Joe Brady, and for the people of Louisiana. But over the course of his exceptional speech on Saturday night, Burrow put the spotlight on people who truly need it.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” Burrow said Saturday night. “There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”

Those lines above inspired three different fundraisers for the Athens County Food Pantry, which as of this writing have raised over $200,000 for those in need.

As of press time, this fundraiser had reached $186,000 of a desired $250,000, this had hit $3,800 of a desired $5,000, and this had raised more than $7,100 of a desired $10,000.

Two hours ago, Will Drabold wrote on the “Fundraiser for Athens County Food Pantry” page:

Incredible update from my wife, who is a special education teacher at The Plains Elementary where Joey Burrow went to school:

The students at The Plains watched Joey’s Heisman speech today at school. This fundraiser was also announced to the kids.

One of my wife’s 3rd graders came up to my wife and said, “I go to the food bank,” with her eyes beaming. She was proud to say that she did. She was proud!

This is the whole point. This is why I felt motivated to start this after watching Joey’s speech. Joey inspired a generation of children who come from nothing in Appalachian Ohio. Some of these kids don’t get toys for Christmas. They get all their food from food stamps and the food pantry. You cannot beat the power of role models and inspiration in their lives. None of these kids, who are in the same classrooms Joey was, will ever forget this.

I’m crying again just writing this.

Burrow’s season has proven that the uniting power of sports isn’t just a cliche people say to make ourselves feel better, it’s true. And here’s hoping it continues.

Arkansas officially welcomes former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom to the prorgam

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 16, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Whether it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the SEC the past few days or not, it is officially official. Barry Odom is the new defensive coordinator at Arkansas. The school announced the news on Monday, days after the speculation about the pending relationship was reported.

As we noted on Friday, Odom was expected to be joining the Arkansas football staff as the new defensive coordinator after previously being removed as head coach at Missouri. Odom joins the first coaching staff being assembled by new Razorback head coach Sam Pittman. As with most first-time head coaches like Pittman, having trusted coordinators with some head coaching experience of their own is never a bad resource to have available if the option is there. Odom was the head coach at Missouri from 2016 through 2019 after replacing former Tigers head coach Gary Pinkel retired at the end of the 2015 season.

Odom will be tasked with improving a defense that finished its 2019 season ranked 111th in the nation with an average of 450.7 yards allowed per game. Arkansas also ranked 124th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 36.8 points per game this past season. It is a struggle to have impressive defensive ranks when playing in the same division as one of the most potent Alabama and LSU offenses of the era have been roaring, and Auburn has had the potential for big offensive numbers at times too. But even with that thrown into consideration, there is clearly plenty of room for improvement with the Arkansas defense for Odom to begin cracking down on.

Arkansas is relying on Odom’s past body of work to carry over as there is evidence he has what it takes to transform defenses from putrid to sturdy. And there is almost nowhere for Arkansas to go but up as the new coaching staff begins work on building a program into a team that won’t be run over.

USC locks in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to multi-year contract extension

Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 16, 2019, 7:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

Now that Clay Helton is sticking around as head coach of the USC Trojans, the next order of business for the program was to keep offensive coordinator Graham Harrell happy. That seems to have been accomplished.

Harrell has been signed to a multi-year contract extension to remain the offensive coordinator of the Trojans, it was announced on Monday evening.

USC hired Harrell to be the offensive coordinator of the Trojans last year following the departure of Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who joined the USC program shortly after being removed as head coach at Texas A&M, abruptly left USC for an opportunity to coach the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

Harrell’s contract extension at USC puts to rest any possibility of him leaving to take on a role at another program. Texas had been one of the biggest potential suitors for Harrell, but that ship seemed to sail as it became more likely Harrell would be sticking with USC once it was confirmed Helton would not be removed as head coach. Being signed to a multi-year contract is notable for an offensive coordinator, especially at a program where the head coach could still be on a bit of a hot seat in 2020. If things do hit a boiling point for Helton in 2020 (or 2021), Harrell could be in a position to take over the helm and prove himself worthy of a chance to lead the program. It would be the first time as a head coach, but that no longer seems to be as much of a concern for some programs given the recent rise of Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and Ryan Day at Ohio State.

But for now, Harrell will continue to get time to expand the USC offensive attack.

Ex-Vols offensive lineman is heading to ACC school

Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 16, 2019, 6:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

After spending some time in the NCAA transfer portal, former Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson has decided where he will be heading. In a message posted to his Twitter account on Monday evening, Johnson announced he will be joining the Georgia Tech program.

“After careful consideration, discussion with my family, and many prayers, I have decided to continue my education and football career at the Georgia Institute of Technology,” Johnson announced, suing the official name of Georgia Tech in his statement.

As a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible to play immediately for the Yellow Jackets beginning in 2020. It will be the final year of his eligibility and the addition of an offensive lineman with the kind of experience Johnson offers will be a nice boost for Georgia Tech in the short-term future. Georgia Tech can benefit from adding extra bodies on the offensive line as head coach Geoff Collins works to beef up things in his program. Although Johnson doesn’t pack a ton of starting experience, he has played in every game this season for Tennessee, with the obvious exception of the upcoming bowl game.

Nick Saban confirms absence of two Alabama defensive players for Citrus Bowl

Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 16, 2019, 5:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

With Alabama not playing in the College Football Playoff for the first time in the playoff era, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are no longer one of the few programs where players would opt out of playing bowl games this bowl season. On Monday, Saban confirmed his team will head to the Citrus Bowl without at least two players.

Linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Trevon Diggs will not participate in Citrus Bowl preparations or the postseason bowl game this year, Saban has confirmed after some speculation regarding their absence from practice earlier in the day.

That official word did come a couple of hours later when Saban met with the media.

Lewis appeared in 11 games for Alabama this season after missing the 2018 season with an ACL injury. After recording  31 tackles with 11.5 TFL and six sacks, Lewis was named Second Team All-SEC. His decision to sit out of the bowl game comes as little surprise given his injury history with an NFL future potentially on the horizon. Although Lewis still has a year of eligibility available to him, he has earned his degree from Alabama and may have a chance to improve his NFL draft value in upcoming workouts and combine opportunities.

Diggs also made it on to the Second Team All-SEC this season. The senior defensive back played in 12 games for Alabama this season and intercepted three passes, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Lewis also contributed on special teams with six kickoff returns for 117 yards.

Alabama will face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.