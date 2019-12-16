Minnesota football players send thank-you notes to Outback Bowl

The art of the thank-you note may be a lost one today, but Minnesota’s football players let the Outback Bowl know they still have some manners.
In a photo shared on the official Twitter account of the Outback Bowl, a collection of hand-written thank-you notes on official Minnesota notes was shared to the masses. As per the tweet from the Outback Bowl’s social media account, this is a first for the bowl game.
Wow! Never had this happen before. @GopherFootball players sent us thank you notes for inviting them to @outbackbowl & #footballinparadise Thanks guys! We look forward to providing you a great bowl experience. #OutbackBowl pic.twitter.com/D6gY3zD9R3
— Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) December 16, 2019
It is often said that the best football coaches are preparing their players for more than just football. This may be evidence that PJ Fleck and his staff are drilling home the importance of being grateful and thankful to others for the opportunities they have been given. Sure, Minnesota players may have been hoping to get into a higher-tier bowl game the way this season was going for the first few months, but showing gratitude to the Outback Bowl for the invite and the upcoming accommodations is a warm reminder this time of the year that nothing should ever be taken for granted.
Minnesota will face Aubrun in this season’s Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020. So Auburn still has some time to send in their own thank-you notes, and perhaps a nice fruit basket to one-up the Gophers.