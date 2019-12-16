USC locks in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to multi-year contract extension

Now that Clay Helton is sticking around as head coach of the USC Trojans, the next order of business for the program was to keep offensive coordinator Graham Harrell happy. That seems to have been accomplished.

Harrell has been signed to a multi-year contract extension to remain the offensive coordinator of the Trojans, it was announced on Monday evening.

OFFICIAL: @USCCoachHelton announced that OC @CoachHarrellUSC has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay with the Trojans! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/GWX0WsBuYr — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 17, 2019

USC hired Harrell to be the offensive coordinator of the Trojans last year following the departure of Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who joined the USC program shortly after being removed as head coach at Texas A&M, abruptly left USC for an opportunity to coach the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

Harrell’s contract extension at USC puts to rest any possibility of him leaving to take on a role at another program. Texas had been one of the biggest potential suitors for Harrell, but that ship seemed to sail as it became more likely Harrell would be sticking with USC once it was confirmed Helton would not be removed as head coach. Being signed to a multi-year contract is notable for an offensive coordinator, especially at a program where the head coach could still be on a bit of a hot seat in 2020. If things do hit a boiling point for Helton in 2020 (or 2021), Harrell could be in a position to take over the helm and prove himself worthy of a chance to lead the program. It would be the first time as a head coach, but that no longer seems to be as much of a concern for some programs given the recent rise of Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and Ryan Day at Ohio State.

But for now, Harrell will continue to get time to expand the USC offensive attack.

Follow @KevinOnCFB