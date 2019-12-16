USC locks in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to multi-year contract extension

Now that Clay Helton is sticking around as head coach of the USC Trojans, the next order of business for the program was to keep offensive coordinator Graham Harrell happy. That seems to have been accomplished.
Harrell has been signed to a multi-year contract extension to remain the offensive coordinator of the Trojans, it was announced on Monday evening.
USC hired Harrell to be the offensive coordinator of the Trojans last year following the departure of Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who joined the USC program shortly after being removed as head coach at Texas A&M, abruptly left USC for an opportunity to coach the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.
Harrell’s contract extension at USC puts to rest any possibility of him leaving to take on a role at another program. Texas had been one of the biggest potential suitors for Harrell, but that ship seemed to sail as it became more likely Harrell would be sticking with USC once it was confirmed Helton would not be removed as head coach. Being signed to a multi-year contract is notable for an offensive coordinator, especially at a program where the head coach could still be on a bit of a hot seat in 2020. If things do hit a boiling point for Helton in 2020 (or 2021), Harrell could be in a position to take over the helm and prove himself worthy of a chance to lead the program. It would be the first time as a head coach, but that no longer seems to be as much of a concern for some programs given the recent rise of Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and Ryan Day at Ohio State.
But for now, Harrell will continue to get time to expand the USC offensive attack.
Whether it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the SEC the past few days or not, it is officially official. Barry Odom is the new defensive coordinator at Arkansas. The school announced the news on Monday, days after the speculation about the pending relationship was reported.
As we noted on Friday, Odom was expected to be joining the Arkansas football staff as the new defensive coordinator after previously being removed as head coach at Missouri. Odom joins the first coaching staff being assembled by new Razorback head coach Sam Pittman. As with most first-time head coaches like Pittman, having trusted coordinators with some head coaching experience of their own is never a bad resource to have available if the option is there. Odom was the head coach at Missouri from 2016 through 2019 after replacing former Tigers head coach Gary Pinkel retired at the end of the 2015 season.
Odom will be tasked with improving a defense that finished its 2019 season ranked 111th in the nation with an average of 450.7 yards allowed per game. Arkansas also ranked 124th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 36.8 points per game this past season. It is a struggle to have impressive defensive ranks when playing in the same division as one of the most potent Alabama and LSU offenses of the era have been roaring, and Auburn has had the potential for big offensive numbers at times too. But even with that thrown into consideration, there is clearly plenty of room for improvement with the Arkansas defense for Odom to begin cracking down on.
Arkansas is relying on Odom’s past body of work to carry over as there is evidence he has what it takes to transform defenses from putrid to sturdy. And there is almost nowhere for Arkansas to go but up as the new coaching staff begins work on building a program into a team that won’t be run over.
After spending some time in the NCAA transfer portal, former Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson has decided where he will be heading. In a message posted to his Twitter account on Monday evening, Johnson announced he will be joining the Georgia Tech program.
“After careful consideration, discussion with my family, and many prayers, I have decided to continue my education and football career at the Georgia Institute of Technology,” Johnson announced, suing the official name of Georgia Tech in his statement.
As a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible to play immediately for the Yellow Jackets beginning in 2020. It will be the final year of his eligibility and the addition of an offensive lineman with the kind of experience Johnson offers will be a nice boost for Georgia Tech in the short-term future. Georgia Tech can benefit from adding extra bodies on the offensive line as head coach Geoff Collins works to beef up things in his program. Although Johnson doesn’t pack a ton of starting experience, he has played in every game this season for Tennessee, with the obvious exception of the upcoming bowl game.
With Alabama not playing in the College Football Playoff for the first time in the playoff era, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are no longer one of the few programs where players would opt out of playing bowl games this bowl season. On Monday, Saban confirmed his team will head to the Citrus Bowl without at least two players.
Linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Trevon Diggs will not participate in Citrus Bowl preparations or the postseason bowl game this year, Saban has confirmed after some speculation regarding their absence from practice earlier in the day.
That official word did come a couple of hours later when Saban met with the media.
Lewis appeared in 11 games for Alabama this season after missing the 2018 season with an ACL injury. After recording 31 tackles with 11.5 TFL and six sacks, Lewis was named Second Team All-SEC. His decision to sit out of the bowl game comes as little surprise given his injury history with an NFL future potentially on the horizon. Although Lewis still has a year of eligibility available to him, he has earned his degree from Alabama and may have a chance to improve his NFL draft value in upcoming workouts and combine opportunities.
Diggs also made it on to the Second Team All-SEC this season. The senior defensive back played in 12 games for Alabama this season and intercepted three passes, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Lewis also contributed on special teams with six kickoff returns for 117 yards.
Alabama will face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.
The art of the thank-you note may be a lost one today, but Minnesota’s football players let the Outback Bowl know they still have some manners.
In a photo shared on the official Twitter account of the Outback Bowl, a collection of hand-written thank-you notes on official Minnesota notes was shared to the masses. As per the tweet from the Outback Bowl’s social media account, this is a first for the bowl game.
It is often said that the best football coaches are preparing their players for more than just football. This may be evidence that PJ Fleck and his staff are drilling home the importance of being grateful and thankful to others for the opportunities they have been given. Sure, Minnesota players may have been hoping to get into a higher-tier bowl game the way this season was going for the first few months, but showing gratitude to the Outback Bowl for the invite and the upcoming accommodations is a warm reminder this time of the year that nothing should ever be taken for granted.
Minnesota will face Aubrun in this season’s Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020. So Auburn still has some time to send in their own thank-you notes, and perhaps a nice fruit basket to one-up the Gophers.