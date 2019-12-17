Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales to become New Mexico head coach

At roughly 12:30 p.m. local time today, Danny Gonzales did not know who was going to be New Mexico’s next head coach or when that hire was going to be made. By 1:15 p.m., he was that new head coach.

That was when the Santa Fe New Mexican reported the Arizona State defensive coordinator had won the derby to be the next head Lobo, after reports emerged earlier Tuesday that Weber State head coach Jay Hill and Montana State’s Jeff Choate were trending in Albuquerque.

That report has since been confirmed by a number of outlets both local and national.

Danny Gonzales says he’s spoken with New Mexico about its head coaching job, not sure where it stands or timeline. Did not say whether he would take job if offered but mentioned importance of support staffing resources and other AD commitments as essential to success. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 17, 2019

Multiple sources have confirmed that Danny Gonzales, an Arizona State University assistant coach and Albuquerque native, has been named as the head coach of the University of New Mexico’s football program. https://t.co/9TwTMR2yAB — Santa Fe New Mexican (@thenewmexican) December 17, 2019

Gonzales is an Albuquerque native who played safety and punter for the Lobos in the late 1990s, then immediately joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He remained in Lobo colors for 15 straight seasons, ascending to video coordinator and then safeties and special teams coach on Rocky Long‘s staff.

Swept out with the rest of the staff in 2008, he left coaching only to return as part of Long’s San Diego State staff in 2011, where he remained through 2017 as safeties coach and, later, defensive coordinator.

He spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for Herm Edwards at Arizona State.

Gonzales will return to a New Mexico beset by scandal and bad football, as the Lobos went 8-28 in the last three seasons under Bob Davie, who was not retained.