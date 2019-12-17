Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard, nation’s leading rusher, will play in Oklahoma State’s bowl game, hasn’t made NFL decision

By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 11:11 PM EST
What we do know: Chuba Hubbard hasn’t yet played in his last game at the collegiate football level.  What we don’t know?  Whether his next one will be his last.

Oklahoma State is continuing preparations for its Texas Bowl matchup with Texas A&M later this month. Tuesday, Hubbard confirmed that he will be playing in the postseason game against OSU’s former Big 12 rivals.

The running back also confirmed that he has yet to make a decision on his football future.  At some point after the bowl game, Hubbard will announce whether he plans to enter the 2020 NFL Draft (likely) or return to Stillwater for another season (unlikely).

“A lot of these decisions are difficult — the big ones,” Hubbard said by way of the Oklahoman. “But for me, I want to finish the season with my teammates and stuff like that. Just end it on the right note.”

Hubbard, who earlier this season received a Heisman push from The Great One, leads the country in rushing yards with 1,936 and whose 21 rushing touchdowns are second.  As a redshirt freshman last season, Hubbard ran 740 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 carries.

According to most draftniks, Hubbard is viewed as a second- or third-round pick at the moment, if he opts for early entry.  The native of Canada actually has two seasons of eligibility he could use, although using one would be considered a huge upset.

Iowa confirms passing of legendary head coach Hayden Fry

Hayden Fry
University of Iowa athletics
By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 9:51 PM EST
One of the most legendary coaching names not only at Iowa but in college football, Hayden Fry, has lost his battle with cancer.

Tuesday night, the Fry’s family confirmed that the former head coach had passed away earlier today at the age of 90.  The family, which was by Fry’s side at the end, said in a statement that “[w]e are comforted in our faith and knowing that Hayden is no longer suffering and resides now in heaven with our Lord.”

“We are proud to know that our father’s life had a positive influence on so many people, the players, the coaches, and the fans who played for, worked with, and supported his long and successful coaching career,” the family’s statement continued. “His legend will live forever with the people he touched and inspired, and the programs he led to greater heights.

“Though Hayden was born in Texas and moved there more recently to be closer to our family, his love for the University of Iowa, his players and coaches, the people of Iowa, and the state of Iowa, is well known. Hayden often shared, ‘I’ll Always Be a Hawkeye.'”

Fry, who played his college football at Baylor, was the head coach at SMU (1962-72) and North Texas State (1973-78) before taking over at Iowa in 1979.  In his 20 seasons as head coach, he guided the Hawkeyes to a 143-89-6.  Included in that were three Big Ten championships and 14 bowl games; before his arrival they had been to two bowl games in 90 years.  In 2003, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

All told, at least 13 of his assistants or former players have gone on to become FBS head coaches.  Included in that group are the likes of the Stoops brothers (Bob, Mark, Mike), Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez, Bret Bielema and Kirk Ferentz.

“Hayden Fry is a college football icon and an Iowa legend,” Ferentz, the current Iowa head coach who passed Fry last year as the winningest coach in the program’s history, said in a statement. “His Hall of Fame career is well known, but personally, he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career. I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired. He’s been a great mentor and a true friend. I am forever grateful to him.

“Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Shirley, their children and the entire Fry family. We hope that Hayden’s legacy of integrity and high character will provide his family comfort during this difficult time.”

Below are additional quotes from Ferentz as well as UI’s athletic director.

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR GARY BARTA
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the entire Fry family as we mourn the loss of Hayden Fry; a great leader, an outstanding coach, and a man as genuine and loyal as they come.

“Iowa Athletics has lost an icon, a man that raised the bar for every Hawkeye program, and every member of our athletics department. Hayden was respected by everyone who knew him. His passing creates a void for all those who played for, coached with, and supported his successful tenure as our head football coach.

“Iowa football reached new heights under Hayden Fry, and has continued that success under Kirk Ferentz, one of the many outstanding coaches who served as a member of his staff. Hayden’s legacy not only lives on through Iowa football, but also through the coaches and players who had the privilege to be associated with his teams.

“Hayden represented all that is good in college athletics, and did it “his way”. Iowa athletics, and college football, has lost a pioneer. He was a dedicated family man and he will be missed.”

FERENTZ
“There are two men who played large roles in my coaching career: One is my mentor, Joe Moore. The other is Hayden Fry.

“Back in 1981, I sent three job applications out: one went to Appalachian State – I never heard back from them; I sent one to Hawaii, had a phone interview, but they needed someone who knew the west coast; the third went to Hayden Fry at Iowa. Coach Fry hired me based on Coach Moore’s recommendation (and in spite of my lack of experience and local knowledge) and showed me how to build and maintain a winning program.

“His vision included hiring coaches who would be forward thinking and challenge each other. If you look across college football, you will see a part of his legacy in the coaches who he hired and mentored – coaches like Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder, Dan McCarney, Bob, Mike and Mark Stoops and many more.

“Even before the Hawkeyes started winning on the field, Coach Fry was beloved by the fans and trusted by his players. He had a charisma and leadership style that created a championship and winning program that continues today. In 20 seasons at Iowa, Coach Fry showed us all that you can succeed at the highest level by playing by the rules.”

Georgia RB D’Andre Swift will make post-bowl draft decision

D'Andre Swift
By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 9:13 PM EST
After a little bit of confusion, D’Andre Swift has cleared up a timeline for making his draft decision as it relates to Georgia’s bowl game.

It was reported earlier Tuesday that the standout running back had decided to forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft; the reporter who was the source of the original information subsequently deleted the tweet and explained in a subsequent tweet exactly how he had pushed out what turned out to be the wrong info on Swift’s future.

In between those tweets, Swift took to his own personal Twitter account to explain that he will make his decision after he and his UGA teammates face Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

All the drama aside, it’s widely expected that Swift will be playing in his last game at the collegiate level on New Year’s Day night and will indeed leave Athens early for the draft.

Swift has put up back-to-back 1,000-yard season in 2018 and 2019 after totaling 618 yards as a true freshman in 2017, and is averaging 6.6 yards per carry for his career thus far.  He’s also a threat out of the backfield, totaling 666 yards and five touchdowns on 73 receptions.

Georgia loses both offensive tackles to NFL draft

By Zach BarnettDec 17, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
Georgia’s loss to LSU in the SEC Championship ended the Bulldogs’ national championship hopes and the college careers of both of its offensive tackles. Both left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson announced Tuesday they are turning pro.

Thomas announced Tuesday he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. He will not play in Georgia’s upcoming game in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Wilson’s announcement was not that specific.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of playing in the National Football League,” he said in a statement. “Today, I’m taking a step to turn that dream into a reality — I will be forgoing our upcoming bowl game and my senior season and will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

A Lithonia, Ga., native, Thomas started 41 of 41 games in which he was healthy enough to appear. He earned consensus Freshman All-America honors as a right tackle in 2017, then moved to left tackle as a sophomore, where he was a First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-America player.

This season, Thomas became the first Bulldog in 21 years to win the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the SEC. He was also selected as a team captain and named the offense’s co-MVP.

“I have made the decision to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and forego my senior season,” Wilson said in his own statement.

Wilson signed with Thomas as part of Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class, but the Brooklyn native redshirted his first year on campus. He replaced Thomas as Georgia’s right tackle in 2018 and was an FWAA Freshman All-American. Wilson was a Second Team All-SEC performer this fall.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales to become New Mexico head coach

By Zach BarnettDec 17, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
At roughly 12:30 p.m. local time today, Danny Gonzales did not know who was going to be New Mexico’s next head coach or when that hire was going to be made. By 1:15 p.m., he was that new head coach.

That was when the Santa Fe New Mexican reported the Arizona State defensive coordinator had won the derby to be the next head Lobo, after reports emerged earlier Tuesday that Weber State head coach Jay Hill and Montana State’s Jeff Choate were trending in Albuquerque.

That report has since been confirmed by a number of outlets both local and national.

Gonzales is an Albuquerque native who played safety and punter for the Lobos in the late 1990s, then immediately joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He remained in Lobo colors for 15 straight seasons, ascending to video coordinator and then safeties and special teams coach on Rocky Long‘s staff.

Swept out with the rest of the staff in 2008, he left coaching only to return as part of Long’s San Diego State staff in 2011, where he remained through 2017 as safeties coach and, later, defensive coordinator.

He spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for Herm Edwards at Arizona State.

Gonzales will return to a New Mexico beset by scandal and bad football, as the Lobos went 8-28 in the last three seasons under Bob Davie, who was not retained.

 