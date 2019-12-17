Fresno State’s next head coach will be a familiar one to the Bulldog faithful.
Tuesday afternoon, Fresno State confirmed that Kalen DeBoer has been hired as its next head football coach. DeBoer replaces Jeff Tedford, who stepped down earlier this month after three seasons with the Bulldogs amidst health concerns.
His replacement will officially be introduced at a five p.m. ET press conference this evening.
DeBoer spent two seasons (2017-18) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fresno State under Tedford. He left to take the coordinating job at Indiana, spending one season with the Hoosiers.
The South Dakota native has been a head coach once at the collegiate level, at alma mater Sioux Falls from 2005-09. In that span, the Cougars won three NAIA national championship s (2006, 2008, 2009).
At the FBS level, DeBoer has also served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Michigan.
With DeBoer’s hiring, just one FBS head job, New Mexico, is open at the moment. That could be closed shortly, though, as UNM is said to be zeroing in on Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.