Fresno State confirms hiring of Kalen DeBoer as head coach

By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 4:04 PM EST
Fresno State’s next head coach will be a familiar one to the Bulldog faithful.

Tuesday afternoon, Fresno State confirmed that Kalen DeBoer has been hired as its next head football coach.  DeBoer replaces Jeff Tedford, who stepped down earlier this month after three seasons with the Bulldogs amidst health concerns.

His replacement will officially be introduced at a five p.m. ET press conference this evening.

DeBoer spent two seasons (2017-18) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fresno State under Tedford.  He left to take the coordinating job at Indiana, spending one season with the Hoosiers.

The South Dakota native has been a head coach once at the collegiate level, at alma mater Sioux Falls from 2005-09.  In that span, the Cougars won three NAIA national championship s (2006, 2008, 2009).

At the FBS level, DeBoer has also served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Michigan.

With DeBoer’s hiring, just one FBS head job, New Mexico, is open at the moment.  That could be closed shortly, though, as UNM is said to be zeroing in on Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.

Pitt adds transfer tight end from Florida

By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
If there’s one thing Pitt knows about, it’s transfer tight ends — and transfers from Florida, period.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Lucas Krull announced that he will be transferring to Pitt.  Krull will be leaving Florida as a graduate transfer.  As such, he’ll be eligible to play for the Panthers in 2020.

This coming season will be Krull’s final year of eligibility.

Krull actually began his collegiate career as a baseball player at the University of Arkansas and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2018. He ultimately transferred to Florida, where he spent the past two seasons.

In those two years, Krull caught nine passes for 108 yards.  In 2018, he also tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass.

While Krull would be the fifth transfer tight end added under Pat NarduzziChris Clark (UCLA), Matt Flanagan (Rutgers), Will Gragg (Arkansas), Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Rutgers) — there also appears to be a sixth. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Daniel Moraga is transferring in as well. Morago began his collegiate career at Fresno State, but comes to Pitt from a junior college.

In May of this year, Pitt added linebacker Kylan Johnson, a transfer from Florida.  Johnson was a starter for the Panthers and was accorded honorable mention All-ACC honors.

QB Jordan Love one of three Utah State players popped for pot

By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 2:36 PM EST
Here’s to guessing this isn’t the way Jordan Love wanted to go out.

Earlier this month, amidst rumors that he would possibly be taking a graduate transfer out of Utah State, Love announced that he would instead be leaving the Aggies early for the NFL draft.  The quarterback did confirm, though, that he will be playing in USU’s bowl game this weekend.

That availability is abruptly up in the air as, according to the Cache Valley Daily, Love was one of three USU football players charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance.  The others involved in the pot bust are senior running back Gerold Bright and junior wide receiver Sean Carter.

The incident that triggered the pot charges occurred Saturday night; the charges were filed Tuesday morning, one day after USU traveled to the site of Friday’s Frisco Bowl against Kent State.

From the newspaper’s report:

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said when officers arrived on the scene, they could smell the odor of burnt marijuana.

“[The officers] could see which room the odor was emanating out of,” said Simmons. “They were able to make contact with the people in the room. Initially, there were six people and then they found a seventh person and determined that marijuana had been consumed in there.”

Simmons said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. All of the suspects have cooperated with police.

“The officers did have to get a search warrant for the urine of three of the folks. Otherwise, they were cooperative with officers.

At this point in time, the football program has not publicly commented on the impact the incident will have on the availability of any of the players for the bowl game.

The 6-4, 225-pound Love passed for more than 3,000 yards each of the past two seasons, throwing 49 touchdowns versus 22 interceptions in that span.  He rushed for seven touchdowns a season ago as well, although he was held without one on the ground this season.

Some view Love as a likely first-round draft pick, which will obviously influence his decision.  In four career games against Power Five opponents, Love went 83-of-135 for 1,036 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.  This season against LSU, he completed half of his 30 pass attempts in a loss to LSU, throwing for just 130 yards and three interceptions.

Bright currently leads the Aggies with 827 yards and eight touchdowns, while also catching 31 passes (fifth on the team) for 207 yards (sixth) coming out of the backfield.  Carter caught just one pass for 17 yards this season.

West Virginia’s Martell Pettaway enters transfer portal

By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
With the Early Signing Period set to kick-off Wednesday, the Late Portal Entry continues unabated.

Monday, it was confirmed by a West Virginia official that Martell Pettaway has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The move comes a couple of months after the running back shut himself down in order to preserve a year of eligibility.

It was originally thought that Pettaway would return to Morgantown for the 2020 season, although that appears to have changed.

Pettaway will be leaving the Mountaineers as a graduate.  That means he’ll be eligible to play for another FBS immediately in 2020.

During his time in God’s Country, Pettaway ran for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns on 217 carries.  Most of that production (623 yards, six touchdowns) came in 2018.  This past season, he carried the ball 27 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns; both of those scores came in the September win over Kansas.

Texas confirms hiring of ex-Rutgers coach Chris Ash as next DC

By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
Texas failed to land its offensive coordinator of choice, but the Big 12 school has officially pulled in a coordinator on the other side of the ball.

Myriad reports over the weekend had Chris Ash all but hired as the next defensive coordinator at Texas.  Tuesday morning, the Longhorns confirmed that the ex-Rutgers head coach has been brought on by Tom Herman to coordinate UT’s defense.

The official move comes a couple of months after reports circulated that Ash was helping UT prep for its game with Oklahoma.

“After taking a hard look at a lot of options at defensive coordinator, Chris was the one that continued to stand out,” the head coach said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about what he’ll add to our staff. I’ve witnessed firsthand Chris’ skills as a game planner, his attention to detail and ability to develop players. He gets the best out of every one of them and has a history of building physical, fundamentally sound, winning defenses. He has done it at the highest level, is a tremendous all-around coach and an awesome person. I know he’ll do great things, and our players, coaches and staff will really enjoy working with him. We look forward to his arrival in Austin, getting to work, and him and his family joining our Longhorn family.”

Ash and Herman worked on the same Ohio State coaching staff in 2014, with the latter as the offensive coordinator and the former as the defensive coordinator.  Herman then left for the Houston job following that lone season together, with Ash leaving for Rutgers a year later.

With the Scarlet Knights, Ash went 8-32 overall and 3-36 in Big Ten play in less than four full seasons in Piscataway.

Ash has previous experience in the Big 12, spending a total of six years in two different stints (2002-06, 2009) as defensive backs coach at Iowa State.  He’s also served as the coordinator at Wisconsin (2011-12) and Arkansas (2013).

“Number one, I’m humbled and extremely honored to be able to coach football at The University of Texas,” Ash said. “I want to thank Tom Herman and Chris Del Conte for this opportunity and for their professionalism throughout the process. My family and I are very excited to move to Austin and become part of Longhorn Nation, and I’m ready to lead and serve our student-athletes.

“I have a great deal of respect for Coach Herman as a coach and a person. If I didn’t believe in him, I wouldn’t be making this move. I have complete confidence and faith and trust in his ability to lead and to coach, and I’m excited to be a part of this program.”