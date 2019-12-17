Here’s to guessing this isn’t the way Jordan Love wanted to go out.

Earlier this month, amidst rumors that he would possibly be taking a graduate transfer out of Utah State, Love announced that he would instead be leaving the Aggies early for the NFL draft. The quarterback did confirm, though, that he will be playing in USU’s bowl game this weekend.

That availability is abruptly up in the air as, according to the Cache Valley Daily, Love was one of three USU football players charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance. The others involved in the pot bust are senior running back Gerold Bright and junior wide receiver Sean Carter.

The incident that triggered the pot charges occurred Saturday night; the charges were filed Tuesday morning, one day after USU traveled to the site of Friday’s Frisco Bowl against Kent State.

From the newspaper’s report:

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said when officers arrived on the scene, they could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. “[The officers] could see which room the odor was emanating out of,” said Simmons. “They were able to make contact with the people in the room. Initially, there were six people and then they found a seventh person and determined that marijuana had been consumed in there.” … Simmons said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. All of the suspects have cooperated with police. “The officers did have to get a search warrant for the urine of three of the folks. Otherwise, they were cooperative with officers.

At this point in time, the football program has not publicly commented on the impact the incident will have on the availability of any of the players for the bowl game.

The 6-4, 225-pound Love passed for more than 3,000 yards each of the past two seasons, throwing 49 touchdowns versus 22 interceptions in that span. He rushed for seven touchdowns a season ago as well, although he was held without one on the ground this season.

Some view Love as a likely first-round draft pick, which will obviously influence his decision. In four career games against Power Five opponents, Love went 83-of-135 for 1,036 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions. This season against LSU, he completed half of his 30 pass attempts in a loss to LSU, throwing for just 130 yards and three interceptions.

Bright currently leads the Aggies with 827 yards and eight touchdowns, while also catching 31 passes (fifth on the team) for 207 yards (sixth) coming out of the backfield. Carter caught just one pass for 17 yards this season.