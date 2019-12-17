After a little bit of confusion, D’Andre Swift has cleared up a timeline for making his draft decision as it relates to Georgia’s bowl game.
It was reported earlier Tuesday that the standout running back had decided to forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft; the reporter who was the source of the original information subsequently deleted the tweet and explained in a subsequent tweet exactly how he had pushed out what turned out to be the wrong info on Swift’s future.
In between those tweets, Swift took to his own personal Twitter account to explain that he will make his decision after he and his UGA teammates face Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
All the drama aside, it’s widely expected that Swift will be playing in his last game at the collegiate level on New Year’s Day night and will indeed leave Athens early for the draft.
Swift has put up back-to-back 1,000-yard season in 2018 and 2019 after totaling 618 yards as a true freshman in 2017, and is averaging 6.6 yards per carry for his career thus far. He’s also a threat out of the backfield, totaling 666 yards and five touchdowns on 73 receptions.
Georgia’s loss to LSU in the SEC Championship ended the Bulldogs’ national championship hopes and the college careers of both of its offensive tackles. Both left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson announced Tuesday they are turning pro.
Thomas announced Tuesday he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. He will not play in Georgia’s upcoming game in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Wilson’s announcement was not that specific.
“Since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of playing in the National Football League,” he said in a statement. “Today, I’m taking a step to turn that dream into a reality — I will be forgoing our upcoming bowl game and my senior season and will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”
A Lithonia, Ga., native, Thomas started 41 of 41 games in which he was healthy enough to appear. He earned consensus Freshman All-America honors as a right tackle in 2017, then moved to left tackle as a sophomore, where he was a First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-America player.
This season, Thomas became the first Bulldog in 21 years to win the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the SEC. He was also selected as a team captain and named the offense’s co-MVP.
“I have made the decision to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and forego my senior season,” Wilson said in his own statement.
Wilson signed with Thomas as part of Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class, but the Brooklyn native redshirted his first year on campus. He replaced Thomas as Georgia’s right tackle in 2018 and was an FWAA Freshman All-American. Wilson was a Second Team All-SEC performer this fall.
At roughly 12:30 p.m. local time today, Danny Gonzales did not know who was going to be New Mexico’s next head coach or when that hire was going to be made. By 1:15 p.m., he was that new head coach.
That was when the Santa Fe New Mexican reported the Arizona State defensive coordinator had won the derby to be the next head Lobo, after reports emerged earlier Tuesday that Weber State head coach Jay Hill and Montana State’s Jeff Choate were trending in Albuquerque.
That report has since been confirmed by a number of outlets both local and national.
Gonzales is an Albuquerque native who played safety and punter for the Lobos in the late 1990s, then immediately joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He remained in Lobo colors for 15 straight seasons, ascending to video coordinator and then safeties and special teams coach on Rocky Long‘s staff.
Swept out with the rest of the staff in 2008, he left coaching only to return as part of Long’s San Diego State staff in 2011, where he remained through 2017 as safeties coach and, later, defensive coordinator.
He spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for Herm Edwards at Arizona State.
Gonzales will return to a New Mexico beset by scandal and bad football, as the Lobos went 8-28 in the last three seasons under Bob Davie, who was not retained.
Fresno State’s next head coach will be a familiar one to the Bulldog faithful.
Tuesday afternoon, Fresno State confirmed that Kalen DeBoer has been hired as its next head football coach. DeBoer replaces Jeff Tedford, who stepped down earlier this month after three seasons with the Bulldogs amidst health concerns.
His replacement will officially be introduced at a five p.m. ET press conference this evening.
DeBoer spent two seasons (2017-18) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fresno State under Tedford. He left to take the coordinating job at Indiana, spending one season with the Hoosiers.
The South Dakota native has been a head coach once at the collegiate level, at alma mater Sioux Falls from 2005-09. In that span, the Cougars won three NAIA national championship s (2006, 2008, 2009).
At the FBS level, DeBoer has also served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Michigan.
With DeBoer’s hiring, just one FBS head job, New Mexico, is open at the moment. That could be closed shortly, though, as UNM is said to be zeroing in on Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
If there’s one thing Pitt knows about, it’s transfer tight ends — and transfers from Florida, period.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, Lucas Krull announced that he will be transferring to Pitt. Krull will be leaving Florida as a graduate transfer. As such, he’ll be eligible to play for the Panthers in 2020.
This coming season will be Krull’s final year of eligibility.
Krull actually began his collegiate career as a baseball player at the University of Arkansas and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2018. He ultimately transferred to Florida, where he spent the past two seasons.
In those two years, Krull caught nine passes for 108 yards. In 2018, he also tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass.
While Krull would be the fifth transfer tight end added under Pat Narduzzi — Chris Clark (UCLA), Matt Flanagan (Rutgers), Will Gragg (Arkansas), Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Rutgers) — there also appears to be a sixth. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Daniel Moraga is transferring in as well. Morago began his collegiate career at Fresno State, but comes to Pitt from a junior college.
In May of this year, Pitt added linebacker Kylan Johnson, a transfer from Florida. Johnson was a starter for the Panthers and was accorded honorable mention All-ACC honors.