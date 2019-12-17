After a little bit of confusion, D’Andre Swift has cleared up a timeline for making his draft decision as it relates to Georgia’s bowl game.

It was reported earlier Tuesday that the standout running back had decided to forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft; the reporter who was the source of the original information subsequently deleted the tweet and explained in a subsequent tweet exactly how he had pushed out what turned out to be the wrong info on Swift’s future.

In between those tweets, Swift took to his own personal Twitter account to explain that he will make his decision after he and his UGA teammates face Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

I have not made my decision yet… I will decide after the bowl game!!! — SWIFT7️⃣ (@DAndreSwift) December 17, 2019

All the drama aside, it’s widely expected that Swift will be playing in his last game at the collegiate level on New Year’s Day night and will indeed leave Athens early for the draft.

Swift has put up back-to-back 1,000-yard season in 2018 and 2019 after totaling 618 yards as a true freshman in 2017, and is averaging 6.6 yards per carry for his career thus far. He’s also a threat out of the backfield, totaling 666 yards and five touchdowns on 73 receptions.