Georgia loses both offensive tackles to NFL draft

Georgia’s loss to LSU in the SEC Championship ended the Bulldogs’ national championship hopes and the college careers of both of its offensive tackles. Both left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson announced Tuesday they are turning pro.

Thomas announced Tuesday he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. He will not play in Georgia’s upcoming game in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Wilson’s announcement was not that specific.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of playing in the National Football League,” he said in a statement. “Today, I’m taking a step to turn that dream into a reality — I will be forgoing our upcoming bowl game and my senior season and will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

A Lithonia, Ga., native, Thomas started 41 of 41 games in which he was healthy enough to appear. He earned consensus Freshman All-America honors as a right tackle in 2017, then moved to left tackle as a sophomore, where he was a First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-America player.

This season, Thomas became the first Bulldog in 21 years to win the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the SEC. He was also selected as a team captain and named the offense’s co-MVP.

“I have made the decision to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and forego my senior season,” Wilson said in his own statement.

Wilson signed with Thomas as part of Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class, but the Brooklyn native redshirted his first year on campus. He replaced Thomas as Georgia’s right tackle in 2018 and was an FWAA Freshman All-American. Wilson was a Second Team All-SEC performer this fall.