Ryan Day expects Justin Fields to be 100 percent for the playoffs

When it comes to concern over Justin Fields‘ knee, there doesn’t appear to be much if any on the part of his head coach.

In the third quarter of No. 1 Ohio State’s most recent win over Michigan, the sophomore quarterback went down with what looked could be a rather significant injury to his left leg. After a brief trip to the medical tent, Fields returned and, on his first play back, tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass. Following the game, Fields acknowledged that he had actually sprained the MCL in the huge win over Penn State the week before; for the Big Ten championship game win over Wisconsin that secured a spot in the playoffs, Fields was at less than 100-percent healthy and his mobility, a big part of his game, was somewhat limited by the combination of the injury and the bulky brace he wore to protect it from worsening.

Given the fact that there will be a full three weeks before second-ranked OSU faces No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, Ryan Day stated Monday that he “think[s] with this rest he’s going to be at 100 percent.” Right now, though, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

From LettermanRow.com:

By his own admission last weekend in New York at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Fields was still dealing with some soreness and working through a rehab routine on the road with an eye on scrapping the brace by the time Ohio State takes the field in Arizona.

In his first season as a starter, Fields has thrown 40 touchdown passes vs. just one interception, with a pass efficiency rating of 200.3 that leads the Big Ten and is third nationally. The true sophomore’s 10 rushing touchdowns are currently tied for ninth among FBS quarterbacks.

Fields finished third in the Heisman ballotting, and he’s already the way-too-early favorite for the 2020 award according to at least one sportsbook.