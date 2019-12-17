Texas failed to land its offensive coordinator of choice, but the Big 12 school has officially pulled in a coordinator on the other side of the ball.

Myriad reports over the weekend had Chris Ash all but hired as the next defensive coordinator at Texas. Tuesday morning, the Longhorns confirmed that the ex-Rutgers head coach has been brought on by Tom Herman to coordinate UT’s defense.

The official move comes a couple of months after reports circulated that Ash was helping UT prep for its game with Oklahoma.

“After taking a hard look at a lot of options at defensive coordinator, Chris was the one that continued to stand out,” the head coach said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about what he’ll add to our staff. I’ve witnessed firsthand Chris’ skills as a game planner, his attention to detail and ability to develop players. He gets the best out of every one of them and has a history of building physical, fundamentally sound, winning defenses. He has done it at the highest level, is a tremendous all-around coach and an awesome person. I know he’ll do great things, and our players, coaches and staff will really enjoy working with him. We look forward to his arrival in Austin, getting to work, and him and his family joining our Longhorn family.”

Ash and Herman worked on the same Ohio State coaching staff in 2014, with the latter as the offensive coordinator and the former as the defensive coordinator. Herman then left for the Houston job following that lone season together, with Ash leaving for Rutgers a year later.

With the Scarlet Knights, Ash went 8-32 overall and 3-36 in Big Ten play in less than four full seasons in Piscataway.

Ash has previous experience in the Big 12, spending a total of six years in two different stints (2002-06, 2009) as defensive backs coach at Iowa State. He’s also served as the coordinator at Wisconsin (2011-12) and Arkansas (2013).

“Number one, I’m humbled and extremely honored to be able to coach football at The University of Texas,” Ash said. “I want to thank Tom Herman and Chris Del Conte for this opportunity and for their professionalism throughout the process. My family and I are very excited to move to Austin and become part of Longhorn Nation, and I’m ready to lead and serve our student-athletes.

“I have a great deal of respect for Coach Herman as a coach and a person. If I didn’t believe in him, I wouldn’t be making this move. I have complete confidence and faith and trust in his ability to lead and to coach, and I’m excited to be a part of this program.”