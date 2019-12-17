Getty Images

West Virginia’s Martell Pettaway enters transfer portal

By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
With the Early Signing Period set to kick-off Wednesday, the Late Portal Entry continues unabated.

Monday, it was confirmed by a West Virginia official that Martell Pettaway has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The move comes a couple of months after the running back shut himself down in order to preserve a year of eligibility.

It was originally thought that Pettaway would return to Morgantown for the 2020 season, although that appears to have changed.

Pettaway will be leaving the Mountaineers as a graduate.  That means he’ll be eligible to play for another FBS immediately in 2020.

During his time in God’s Country, Pettaway ran for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns on 217 carries.  Most of that production (623 yards, six touchdowns) came in 2018.  This past season, he carried the ball 27 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns; both of those scores came in the September win over Kansas.

Texas confirms hiring of ex-Rutgers coach Chris Ash as next DC

By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
Texas failed to land its offensive coordinator of choice, but the Big 12 school has officially pulled in a coordinator on the other side of the ball.

Myriad reports over the weekend had Chris Ash all but hired as the next defensive coordinator at Texas.  Tuesday morning, the Longhorns confirmed that the ex-Rutgers head coach has been brought on by Tom Herman to coordinate UT’s defense.

The official move comes a couple of months after reports circulated that Ash was helping UT prep for its game with Oklahoma.

“After taking a hard look at a lot of options at defensive coordinator, Chris was the one that continued to stand out,” the head coach said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about what he’ll add to our staff. I’ve witnessed firsthand Chris’ skills as a game planner, his attention to detail and ability to develop players. He gets the best out of every one of them and has a history of building physical, fundamentally sound, winning defenses. He has done it at the highest level, is a tremendous all-around coach and an awesome person. I know he’ll do great things, and our players, coaches and staff will really enjoy working with him. We look forward to his arrival in Austin, getting to work, and him and his family joining our Longhorn family.”

Ash and Herman worked on the same Ohio State coaching staff in 2014, with the latter as the offensive coordinator and the former as the defensive coordinator.  Herman then left for the Houston job following that lone season together, with Ash leaving for Rutgers a year later.

With the Scarlet Knights, Ash went 8-32 overall and 3-36 in Big Ten play in less than four full seasons in Piscataway.

Ash has previous experience in the Big 12, spending a total of six years in two different stints (2002-06, 2009) as defensive backs coach at Iowa State.  He’s also served as the coordinator at Wisconsin (2011-12) and Arkansas (2013).

“Number one, I’m humbled and extremely honored to be able to coach football at The University of Texas,” Ash said. “I want to thank Tom Herman and Chris Del Conte for this opportunity and for their professionalism throughout the process. My family and I are very excited to move to Austin and become part of Longhorn Nation, and I’m ready to lead and serve our student-athletes.

“I have a great deal of respect for Coach Herman as a coach and a person. If I didn’t believe in him, I wouldn’t be making this move. I have complete confidence and faith and trust in his ability to lead and to coach, and I’m excited to be a part of this program.”

Ryan Day expects Justin Fields to be 100 percent for the playoffs

By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 12:03 PM EST
When it comes to concern over Justin Fields‘ knee, there doesn’t appear to be much if any on the part of his head coach.

In the third quarter of No. 1 Ohio State’s most recent win over Michigan, the sophomore quarterback went down with what looked could be a rather significant injury to his left leg.  After a brief trip to the medical tent, Fields returned and, on his first play back, tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass.  Following the game, Fields acknowledged that he had actually sprained the MCL in the huge win over Penn State the week before; for the Big Ten championship game win over Wisconsin that secured a spot in the playoffs, Fields was at less than 100-percent healthy and his mobility, a big part of his game, was somewhat limited by the combination of the injury and the bulky brace he wore to protect it from worsening.

Given the fact that there will be a full three weeks before second-ranked OSU faces No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, Ryan Day stated Monday that he “think[s] with this rest he’s going to be at 100 percent.” Right now, though, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

From LettermanRow.com:

By his own admission last weekend in New York at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Fields was still dealing with some soreness and working through a rehab routine on the road with an eye on scrapping the brace by the time Ohio State takes the field in Arizona.

In his first season as a starter, Fields has thrown 40 touchdown passes vs. just one interception, with a pass efficiency rating of 200.3 that leads the Big Ten and is third nationally.  The true sophomore’s 10 rushing touchdowns are currently tied for ninth among FBS quarterbacks.

Fields finished third in the Heisman ballotting, and he’s already the way-too-early favorite for the 2020 award according to at least one sportsbook.

Arkansas officially welcomes former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom to the program

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 16, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
Whether it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the SEC the past few days or not, it is officially official. Barry Odom is the new defensive coordinator at Arkansas. The school announced the news on Monday, days after the speculation about the pending relationship was reported.

As we noted on Friday, Odom was expected to be joining the Arkansas football staff as the new defensive coordinator after previously being removed as head coach at Missouri. Odom joins the first coaching staff being assembled by new Razorback head coach Sam Pittman. As with most first-time head coaches like Pittman, having trusted coordinators with some head coaching experience of their own is never a bad resource to have available if the option is there. Odom was the head coach at Missouri from 2016 through 2019 after replacing former Tigers head coach Gary Pinkel retired at the end of the 2015 season.

Odom will be tasked with improving a defense that finished its 2019 season ranked 111th in the nation with an average of 450.7 yards allowed per game. Arkansas also ranked 124th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 36.8 points per game this past season. It is a struggle to have impressive defensive ranks when playing in the same division as one of the most potent Alabama and LSU offenses of the era have been roaring, and Auburn has had the potential for big offensive numbers at times too. But even with that thrown into consideration, there is clearly plenty of room for improvement with the Arkansas defense for Odom to begin cracking down on.

Arkansas is relying on Odom’s past body of work to carry over as there is evidence he has what it takes to transform defenses from putrid to sturdy. And there is almost nowhere for Arkansas to go but up as the new coaching staff begins work on building a program into a team that won’t be run over.

USC locks in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to multi-year contract extension

By Kevin McGuireDec 16, 2019, 7:16 PM EST
Now that Clay Helton is sticking around as head coach of the USC Trojans, the next order of business for the program was to keep offensive coordinator Graham Harrell happy. That seems to have been accomplished.

Harrell has been signed to a multi-year contract extension to remain the offensive coordinator of the Trojans, it was announced on Monday evening.

USC hired Harrell to be the offensive coordinator of the Trojans last year following the departure of Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who joined the USC program shortly after being removed as head coach at Texas A&M, abruptly left USC for an opportunity to coach the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

Harrell’s contract extension at USC puts to rest any possibility of him leaving to take on a role at another program. Texas had been one of the biggest potential suitors for Harrell, but that ship seemed to sail as it became more likely Harrell would be sticking with USC once it was confirmed Helton would not be removed as head coach. Being signed to a multi-year contract is notable for an offensive coordinator, especially at a program where the head coach could still be on a bit of a hot seat in 2020. If things do hit a boiling point for Helton in 2020 (or 2021), Harrell could be in a position to take over the helm and prove himself worthy of a chance to lead the program. It would be the first time as a head coach, but that no longer seems to be as much of a concern for some programs given the recent rise of Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and Ryan Day at Ohio State.

But for now, Harrell will continue to get time to expand the USC offensive attack.