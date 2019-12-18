Alabama secures 5-star dual-threat QB Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide are adding another one of the top quarterbacks in the nation with the official addition of five-star quarterback Bryce Young out of California. Young signed his National Letter of Intent to officially sign with Alabama in the Class of 2020. Young is the highest-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation and second-highest ranked player in the state of California, and sixth overall in the nation, according to the composite rankings from 247 Sports.

According to Mater Dei head coach Bruce Rollinson, Young is the best quarterback in school history. That is mighty high praise considering the quarterback lineage the school can boast. Other former quarterbacks to come out of Mater Dei include Matt Barkley (USC), Colt Brennan (Hawaii), and a pair of Heisman Trophy winners, John Huarte (Notre Dame) and Matt Leinart (USC).

Young was named the Gatorade California Player of the Year earlier this month, and he had been committed to Alabama since September. As signing day approached, the only question was whether or not a program like USC could make a late push to lead Young to flip his commitment. Fortunately for Alabama, and perhaps unfortunately for USC, that did not transpire, and the Crimson Tide have their next star quarterback in the making.

During his 2019 season, Young passed for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also rushed for 357 yards and 10 touchdowns. All of those numbers were career highs in high school. He leaves high school with 13,250 career passing yards and 152 passing touchdowns with 1,084 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

Bryce Young signs with Alabama. pic.twitter.com/LKTdS7s0ij — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) December 18, 2019

Mater Dei head coach Bruce Rollinson calls Bryce Young the best quarterback in Mater Dei history. Wow. pic.twitter.com/CY9WO9L6Wy — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) December 18, 2019

