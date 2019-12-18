Early Signing Period announcements
Puppets, superheroes and parent voice-overs? Welcome to 2019 Early Signing Period announcements

By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 11:32 AM EST
Of the Top 100 recruits on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, just 14 of them entered the Early Signing Period uncommitted.  Just five of those are five-stars — three of those won’t commit until the calendar flips to 2020 — and none of the remaining reside inside the Top 50.

That doesn’t, though, mean there aren’t points of interest — especially if you’re into the theatrical.

All the rage these days is committing to a school, especially via social media.  Not the players, mind you, at least not to the extent it used to be.  Rather, it’s the schools creating a social-media spectacle in announcing recruits who are signed, sealed and delivered.

Sure, some of them, like Wake Forest, go with your standard player highlights with accompanying music…

… while others like Alabama mimic their classic uniforms and go with the low-frills approach.

Syracuse, on the other hand, went the extra yard with the comic-book character look, giving each of their signees a superhero nickname for added effect.

Tennessee signees, meanwhile, got the Charles Davis treatment in a very slick video presentation.

And then there’s a school like Baylor.

Instead of the players themselves, the Bears this Early Signing Period utilized puppets that somewhat resemble the recruits confirming their commitment in front of the cameras.  The recruits, though, did their own voice-over work.

This one, in particular, stood out in what was a very unique twist on the podium announcement.

When it came to voice-overs, though, Notre Dame wins the day.

In announcing the first members of their 2020 recruiting class, the Fighting Irish went with a fairly standard video package.  Where the football independent stood out was having the parents/family members of the signees doing the voice work.

Out-freaking-standing.  Whosever idea that was, give that individual a raise.

South Carolina approves alcohol sales at football games next fall

By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
Thanks to South Carolina, more than half of the SEC has now embraced the concept of alcohol and football on fall afternoons.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas.  Already, Arkansas (HERE), LSU (HERE), Missouri (HERE), Ole Miss (HERE), Texas A&M (HERE), Tennessee (HERE) and Vanderbilt (HERE) have embraced the shift in policy. Those policies were in place for the entire 2019 season in every stadium but one, with Ole Miss enacting theirs for the last three home games.

Tuesday, USC’s Board of Trustees approved the sale of alcohol, beer and wine, at sporting events beginning Jan. 1, 2020. Beer and wine will be available for football games at Williams-Brice Stadium beginning next season, but will not be sold in general seating areas. Instead, they will only “be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations.”

Sales will be stopped at the end of the third quarter, and will be limited to one cup per individual.

“Our athletics and university staff have reviewed data and best practices pertaining to alcohol sales at peer institutions around the nation and have been navigating laws unique to the state of South Carolina,” said athletic director Ray Tanner in a statement. “We want to make sure we do this right as it relates to security, customer service and the fan experience. …

“I appreciate the work of our state agencies in helping us get these challenges resolved in a manner that will benefit our fans. There are state laws in place that make the issue of selling alcohol in the general seating areas of Williams-Brice Stadium more complex. Through the diligent efforts of these agencies, university staff and the benefits realized from the project coming online in 2020, we are well positioned to deliver beer and wine sales and maintain a safe and fan-friendly experience.”

With Ole Miss’ decision, six SEC schools have yet to allow alcohol sales at football stadiums.  Those lone holdouts are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

If those schools need a push, the financial success at other venues could be enough to tip them over the edge.

Three playoff teams enter Early Signing Period with Top Five classes

Early Signing Period
By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
Are the postseason rich about to get recruiting richer?  To answer a question with another question: would you expect anything less when it comes to the Early Signing Period?

For those of you unaware, today is the first day of the third Early Signing Period, which runs for three days from Wednesday through this Friday.  Any players who remain unsigned after that period — last year, roughly 80 percent of recruits who signed with FBS programs put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period, and that number is expected to creep up this cycle — will have to wait until National Signing Day, February 5 of next year, in order to put their Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent.

And, as we head into the early signing period, three of the College Football Playoff semifinalists will carry team recruiting rankings in the Top Five — No. 3 Clemson has the current top-ranked class, while No. 1 LSU is at third and No. 2 Ohio State at fourth.  The other semifinalist, No. 4 Oklahoma, sits inside the Top 10 at eighth on the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

All told, the SEC has six of the Top 10 classes in Alabama (No. 2), LSU (No. 3), Texas A&M (No. 5), Georgia (No. 6) Florida (No. 7) and Auburn (No. 9). Clemson and Ohio State are the only Top-Ten schools from the ACC and Big Ten, respectively, while Oklahoma is one of two from the Big 12, with No. 10 Texas being the other.

As for the other Power Five conference, No. 21 Stanford is the highest-rated school from the Pac-12.  At No. 52, Cincinnati is the highest-rated school from a Group of Five conference (the AAC).

Below is the complete Top 20 as we enter the Early Signing Period, as of this post and, again, as ranked on the 247Sports.com composite board:

Of course, those rankings are extremely fluid as there are a handful of highly-rated recruits who have yet to give their verbal commitments let alone sign any paperwork to make those verbals official. As of right now, five of the 28 players deemed five-star prospects in 247‘s composite rankings have yet to commit to a school.  Of the five, Clemson is in on two of them — California inside linebacker Justin Flow (Oregon is considered a slight favorite) and South Carolina strongside defensive end Jordan Burch (Clemson is considered a slight favorite over South Carolina, LSU and Georgia) — while Georgia is a sizable favorite to land two others — Arizona cornerback Kelee Ringo and Nevada athlete Darnell Washington. If UGA lands Ringo and/or Washington it won’t be today as the recruits will select their college of choice at some point during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Jan. 4.

The other uncommitted five-star, Texas running back Zachary Evans, is considered a very heavy lean to sign with LSU.  Evans won’t be signing with anyone today, though, as he has previously stated he’ll announce his commitment during the Jan. 2 Under Armour All-American Game.

Extend it out to the Top 100, and only nine prospects have not yet verballed.  None of those, all four-stars, are inside of the Top 50.

New Mexico, Danny Gonzales reunion made official

Danny Gonzales New Mexico
By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 7:11 AM EST
With that, Danny Gonzales and New Mexico have filled the last open FBS head job (for now).

Earlier Tuesday, reports began to surface that New Mexico was circling in on Gonzales.  Late that night, the Mountain West school confirmed that the Arizona State defensive coordinator is its next head football coach.

Gonzales replaces Bob Davie, who parted ways with the program after nine seasons.  Weber State head coach Jay Hill and Montana State’s Jeff Choate were considered serious candidates as well.

Gonzales is an Albuquerque native who played safety and punter for the Lobos in the late nineties, then immediately joined the football staff. He remained there for the next 15 seasons, rising from graduate assistant (1999-02) to safeties coach/special teams coordinator (2006-08) under Rocky Long.

When Long was fired, Gonzales left the coaching profession for three seasons. He returned as part of Long’s San Diego State staff, first as safeties coach (2011-16) before being promoted to defensive coordinator for one seasons.

The 43-year-old Gonzales left SDSU for Arizona State after the 2017 season.  He spent the past two years as Herm Edwards‘ defensive coordinator with the Sun Devils.

“I would like to thank Danny for all that he has done for this program in just these last two seasons,” Edwards said in a statement. “We had a vision in mind when we arrived in Tempe and he was pivotal in helping turn that vision toward fruition. He is obviously one of the great young defensive minds in the country and when you have that kind of talent on your staff, you have to accept other places will take notice. We want all of our assistant coaches to succeed, because that means that our program is succeeding. I will always put our coaches in a situation where they have the best opportunity achieve that level success for themselves and for their families.

“I know that Danny will represent us well in Albuquerque and embody everything that he excelled at here while he was a Sun Devil.”

Gonzales will be taking over a program that has won eight games the past three seasons after winning nine in 2016. Outside of four New Mexico Bowl appearance, the Lobos haven’t been to a postseason game since 2004.

West Virginia OL Josh Sills second Mountaineer to enter transfer portal

Josh Sills West Virginia transfer portal
By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 5:55 AM EST
In the 24 hours before adding recruits during the Early Signing Period, West Virginia saw a pair of players, including a large one literally and figuratively in Josh Sills, make their way into the transfer portal.

First up, it was running back Martell Pettaway who opted to take his leave of Morgantown.  Tuesday evening, the offensive lineman Sills became the second to enter the NCAA transfer database.

The SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic was the first to report the starting guard’s imminent departure.

Of the two, Sills’ decision to leave the Mountaineers is the most significant.

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, the Ohio native had started 22 of the 25 games in which he played.  He started the first two games of this campaign before going down with a season-ending ankle injury.  Following the 2018 season, Sills was named second-team All-Big 12 by the conference’s coaches.

It had been thought that the 6-6, 326-pound Sills would either return to WVU in 2020 or enter the NFL draft. Now, it appears he’ll move on to another FBS school as a graduate transfer.

The upcoming season will be the lineman’s last year of eligibility.

A three-star member of WVU’s 2016 recruiting class, Sills was rated as the No. 60 offensive guard in the country and the No. 52 player overall in the state of Ohio.  Only one offensive lineman in the Mountaineers’ class that year was rated higher than Sills.

 