Of the Top 100 recruits on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, just 14 of them entered the Early Signing Period uncommitted. Just five of those are five-stars — three of those won’t commit until the calendar flips to 2020 — and none of the remaining reside inside the Top 50.

That doesn’t, though, mean there aren’t points of interest — especially if you’re into the theatrical.

All the rage these days is committing to a school, especially via social media. Not the players, mind you, at least not to the extent it used to be. Rather, it’s the schools creating a social-media spectacle in announcing recruits who are signed, sealed and delivered.

Sure, some of them, like Wake Forest, go with your standard player highlights with accompanying music…

Welcome to #DeaconSea20n, Christian Forbes 𝗢𝗟| 𝟲-𝟰 | 𝟮𝟲𝟬 | 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗼, 𝗡𝗝/𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 ‣ All-state Prep A team selection

‣ All-MAPL selection

‣ Father played offensive line at Rutgers#NSD2020🎩 pic.twitter.com/aJNTNAbkwJ — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) December 18, 2019

… while others like Alabama mimic their classic uniforms and go with the low-frills approach.

Syracuse, on the other hand, went the extra yard with the comic-book character look, giving each of their signees a superhero nickname for added effect.

Tennessee signees, meanwhile, got the Charles Davis treatment in a very slick video presentation.

And then there’s a school like Baylor.

Instead of the players themselves, the Bears this Early Signing Period utilized puppets that somewhat resemble the recruits confirming their commitment in front of the cameras. The recruits, though, did their own voice-over work.

This one, in particular, stood out in what was a very unique twist on the podium announcement.

When it came to voice-overs, though, Notre Dame wins the day.

In announcing the first members of their 2020 recruiting class, the Fighting Irish went with a fairly standard video package. Where the football independent stood out was having the parents/family members of the signees doing the voice work.

Out-freaking-standing. Whosever idea that was, give that individual a raise.