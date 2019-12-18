Getty Images

Five-star Jordan Burch staying home as South Carolina lands top five prospect in Class of 2020

By Bryan FischerDec 18, 2019, 3:39 PM EST
Coach Boom may have let out a few, well, Booms! on Wednesday afternoon. None were bigger for South Carolina and Will Muschamp than for the local kid staying home however.

In what is sure to bring up plenty of comparisons to a few years earlier when Jadeveon Clowney decided to stay put in the state and sign with the local SEC program, Hammond (S.C.) defensive end Jordan Burch made waves on National Signing Day by picking up the Gamecocks hat and making it official that he would be heading a few miles down the road in Columbia to play college ball.

The announcement was a massive coup for Muschamp amid a down season with the program and a host of hot seat talk about his status before the offseason had even arrived. Not only were they able to keep one of the best players in the country home for the next three (or so) years, but they also fought off some pretty serious SEC rivals for Burch’s signature too by beating out Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

Burch, a consensus five-star prospect, is widely viewed as one of the top three defensive ends in the country and a potential day one starter at the next level. He will not enroll early at South Carolina but may not need to in order to crack the team’s depth chart given the obvious talent he displayed the past few seasons in leading a local powerhouse to great success.

Clemson was also strongly considered but they lost out to their Palmetto State rival in a rare decision that didn’t go Dabo Swinney’s way. Instead, it’s Muschamp who can do more than a few fist pumps and let out a handful of expletives as Burch decided to not fly far from the nest at all and try to lead a defensive turnaround at the program in his near literal backyard.

Oregon continues to roll out West, landing five-star LB Justin Flowe over USC and others

By Bryan FischerDec 18, 2019, 3:05 PM EST
One of the bigger storylines that has developed over the last few recruiting classes has been USC losing it’s once iron-fisted grip on the top prospects in their talent-rich backyard. Not only have national powers like Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State started coming in and grabbing guys, but their conference rivals like Washington and, especially, Oregon have started to do more than cherry pick some of the best of the best from the region.

Case in point came in the latest big coup for the Ducks as five-star Upland (Calif.) linebacker Justin Flowe donned the ‘O’ logo on ESPN and commited to Mario Cristobal’s program.

The commitment from the 6-foot-2, 225 pounder comes on the heels of Oregon landing No. 1 overall prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Southern California last year. The latter came on strong for the team as a true freshman in 2019, making numerous plays as a terror off the edge at defensive end for the Ducks in helping them capture the Pac-12 title and earn a Rose Bowl berth.

Now Cristobal can add Flowe to the mix right behind Thibodeaux, bringing in what most recruiting services consider to be a top 10 overall prospect and the top linebacker on the board to a defense that will need somebody to replace the production being lost with captain Troy Dye leaving to graduation.

Clemson was heavily in the mix for Flowe during most of his recruitment and both programs had to withstand several charges from local power USC as well. In the end though, the impressive recruiting machine out of Eugene claimed another big win in Southern California as the landscape certainly seems to have shifted in the Southland.

 

Missouri confirms Ryan Walters retained as DC

By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 2:42 PM EST
After bringing in a handful of assistants from Appalachian State, Eliah Drinkwitz is ensuring some additional continuity at Missouri with Ryan Walters‘ retention.

In the midst of the Early Signing Period, Mizzou confirmed that Walters will continue on as defensive coordinator. Per the school, “[p]osition-specific duties for Walters will be announced once the staff has been finalized.”

Walters just completed his fifth season at the SEC school.

“Since connecting with Ryan I’ve been very impressed with his ability to lead people and connect with the players,” said the head coach in a statement. “I’m impressed with his work on the defensive side of the ball, I look forward to building on what’s already been established, the foundation that’s been laid. I look forward to Coach Walters leading a championship-style defense here at Mizzou.”

His first three seasons with the Tigers, Walters served as safeties coach.  The past two seasons, he added coordinating duties to his job description.

In 2019, the Tigers’ defense ranked high in a handful of major statistical categories:

  • Scoring defense: 17th nationally, sixth in the SEC (19.4 ppg)
  • Total defense: 14th, third (312 ypg)
  • Third-down conversion: 22nd, fifth (.333)
  • Team passing efficiency defense: seventh, second (111.8)
  • Pass defense: eighth, second (179.3 ypg)

Prior to Mizzou, Walters spent time as cornerbacks coach at Memphis (2014), North Texas (2013) and Arizona (2011).

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue to build on what we’ve done defensively this past season,” said Walters. “We’ve got a good group of guys coming back and they’re excited to get to work. Columbia has been very good to me and my family and we’re thrilled to be part of the community and Mizzou. I’m excited to work with Coach Drink, he’s one of the most respected bright minds in our profession, and I’ve been impressed with his energy, organization and vision in our short time together. I’m looking forward to competing under his leadership and getting us on top of the SEC East.”

Walters is the second Barry Odom assistant retained by Drinkwitz. Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Brick Haley would continue on as defensive line coach. Additionally, Haley will carry the title of assistant head coach.

NFL legend Emmitt Smith celebrates son EJ committing to Stanford over Florida with poignant message on legacy

By Bryan FischerDec 18, 2019, 2:08 PM EST
National Signing Day results in a flurry of activity for programs across the country but lost in all the action is the simple fact that hundreds of kids are officially committing to living their life long dreams and becoming college football players.

While there are a host of occasions where the parents are not fully supportive of the decision a kid makes (see Landon Collins’ mother most famously), by and large the day is filled with moms, dads, step-parents and other assorted family members donning school gear and celebrating the occasion as it should be.

One such proud father? None other than NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, who saw his son EJ Smith commit to Stanford on ESPN over offers from Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M and others. While it had to sting a bit for Gators fans to lose out on the four-star running back prospect to a program that is coming off a 4-8 season, the loss was put into perspective in a fantastic manner by the elder Smith, who delivered a poignant message on legacy and creating one’s own path in the process while discussing his son’s decision.

The Cardinal have had plenty of recent experience when it comes to sons of all-time great running backs, having had Barry Sanders Jr. come through the program starting in 2012. Expectations are even higher this time around given that the younger Smith is considered to be one of the top all-purpose athletes in the country out of Dallas (Texas) Jesuit.

While he certainly could have followed in his old man’s footsteps in Gainesville to achieve his dreams, it’s cool to see EJ strike out on his own to try and create something else of his own on the Farm. That’s something nobody seems to know better than the former Dallas Cowboys legend himself based on his comments after one of the more notable hat pledges on Wednesday.

Ohio State lands top uncommitted Class of 2020 QB

By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
As it relates to a question we posed earlier today, Ohio State and CJ Stroud are ensuring that the playoff rich are indeed getting recruiting richer.

Prior to the Earlier Signing Period kicking off Wednesday, Stroud was considering a handful of schools. In his final five, the Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., product had Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

In a televised ceremony, Stroud announced that it was Ryan Day and the Buckeyes who had secured his sought-after services.

“Ohio State was definitely the best choice for me I felt,” Stroud said on ESPNU. “I just feel like I am really close with (head) coach Ryan Day, (quarterbacks) coach Mike Yurcich. Those guys are doing great things and I feel like I could be a part of it.

“I feel like Ohio State is definitely putting out the best quarterbacks and getting them ready for the NFL, and that is definitely something I want to do in the future. I just felt like I could be the next dude for it.

 

 

Stroud had taken an official visit to OSU late last week.  Late last month, he was on an unofficial visit for OSU’s win over rival Michigan.  Prior to that, mlive.com wrote, “[h]ead coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels took multiple trips to California to see Stroud.”

Despite U-M’s full-court press, it was widely thought that Stroud’s choice would come down to OSU and Georgia.

A four-star 2020 prospect, Stroud is rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 10 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 83 recruit overall on 247.com‘s composite board.

Stroud is OSU’s second four-star quarterback in this class.

In July of last year, Arizona high schooler Jack Miller committed to the Buckeyes. Wednesday, the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in this class officially signed.