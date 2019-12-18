Coach Boom may have let out a few, well, Booms! on Wednesday afternoon. None were bigger for South Carolina and Will Muschamp than for the local kid staying home however.

In what is sure to bring up plenty of comparisons to a few years earlier when Jadeveon Clowney decided to stay put in the state and sign with the local SEC program, Hammond (S.C.) defensive end Jordan Burch made waves on National Signing Day by picking up the Gamecocks hat and making it official that he would be heading a few miles down the road in Columbia to play college ball.

The announcement was a massive coup for Muschamp amid a down season with the program and a host of hot seat talk about his status before the offseason had even arrived. Not only were they able to keep one of the best players in the country home for the next three (or so) years, but they also fought off some pretty serious SEC rivals for Burch’s signature too by beating out Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

Burch, a consensus five-star prospect, is widely viewed as one of the top three defensive ends in the country and a potential day one starter at the next level. He will not enroll early at South Carolina but may not need to in order to crack the team’s depth chart given the obvious talent he displayed the past few seasons in leading a local powerhouse to great success.

Clemson was also strongly considered but they lost out to their Palmetto State rival in a rare decision that didn’t go Dabo Swinney’s way. Instead, it’s Muschamp who can do more than a few fist pumps and let out a handful of expletives as Burch decided to not fly far from the nest at all and try to lead a defensive turnaround at the program in his near literal backyard.