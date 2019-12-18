We sadly interrupt this Early Signing Period because of a car wreck that has reportedly led to two Mississippi State football players being critically injured.

According to WCBI-TV, the accident occurred on a stretch of Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County (Miss.) Tuesday evening when a car collided with the rear-end of an 18-wheeler. The two injured players have not yet been identified. A third Mississippi State football player who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident sustained what has been described as minor injuries.

The television station stated that it was told “the two unidentified players were airlifted to a Jackson hospital.”

The Starkville Daily News subsequently offered up additional information on the development:

OCH Regional Medical Center EMS Director Michael Hunt said the passenger in the back seat of the car was unrestrained during the wreck and was transferred to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo in critical condition. Hunt then said the driver of the vehicle was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in critical, but stable, condition. A third passenger in the car was treated for injuries at the emergency room at OCH and released.

CFT has reached out to Mississippi State officials for comment on the names and statuses of the players involved. As of yet, there has been no response.

However, a university spokesperson did tell the station that they do “not have a comment on this matter. We are still consulting with law enforcement authorities and gathering information.” An MSU official also told the Daily News that more information should be released soon, including the players’ names.