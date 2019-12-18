Missouri confirms Ryan Walters retained as DC

After bringing in a handful of assistants from Appalachian State, Eliah Drinkwitz is ensuring some additional continuity at Missouri with Ryan Walters‘ retention.

In the midst of the Early Signing Period, Mizzou confirmed that Walters will continue on as defensive coordinator. Per the school, “[p]osition-specific duties for Walters will be announced once the staff has been finalized.”

Walters just completed his fifth season at the SEC school.

“Since connecting with Ryan I’ve been very impressed with his ability to lead people and connect with the players,” said the head coach in a statement. “I’m impressed with his work on the defensive side of the ball, I look forward to building on what’s already been established, the foundation that’s been laid. I look forward to Coach Walters leading a championship-style defense here at Mizzou.”

His first three seasons with the Tigers, Walters served as safeties coach. The past two seasons, he added coordinating duties to his job description.

In 2019, the Tigers’ defense ranked high in a handful of major statistical categories:

Scoring defense: 17th nationally, sixth in the SEC (19.4 ppg)

Total defense: 14th, third (312 ypg)

Third-down conversion: 22nd, fifth (.333)

Team passing efficiency defense: seventh, second (111.8)

Pass defense: eighth, second (179.3 ypg)

Prior to Mizzou, Walters spent time as cornerbacks coach at Memphis (2014), North Texas (2013) and Arizona (2011).

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue to build on what we’ve done defensively this past season,” said Walters. “We’ve got a good group of guys coming back and they’re excited to get to work. Columbia has been very good to me and my family and we’re thrilled to be part of the community and Mizzou. I’m excited to work with Coach Drink, he’s one of the most respected bright minds in our profession, and I’ve been impressed with his energy, organization and vision in our short time together. I’m looking forward to competing under his leadership and getting us on top of the SEC East.”

Walters is the second Barry Odom assistant retained by Drinkwitz. Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Brick Haley would continue on as defensive line coach. Additionally, Haley will carry the title of assistant head coach.