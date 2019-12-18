As it relates to a question we posed earlier today, Ohio State and CJ Stroud are ensuring that the playoff rich are indeed getting recruiting richer.

Prior to the Earlier Signing Period kicking off Wednesday, Stroud was considering a handful of schools. In his final five, the Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., product had Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

In a televised ceremony, Stroud announced that it was Ryan Day and the Buckeyes who had secured his sought-after services.

“Ohio State was definitely the best choice for me I felt,” Stroud said on ESPNU. “I just feel like I am really close with (head) coach Ryan Day, (quarterbacks) coach Mike Yurcich. Those guys are doing great things and I feel like I could be a part of it.

“I feel like Ohio State is definitely putting out the best quarterbacks and getting them ready for the NFL, and that is definitely something I want to do in the future. I just felt like I could be the next dude for it.

Stroud had taken an official visit to OSU late last week. Late last month, he was on an unofficial visit for OSU’s win over rival Michigan. Prior to that, mlive.com wrote, “[h]ead coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels took multiple trips to California to see Stroud.”

Despite U-M’s full-court press, it was widely thought that Stroud’s choice would come down to OSU and Georgia.

A four-star 2020 prospect, Stroud is rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 10 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 83 recruit overall on 247.com‘s composite board.

Stroud is OSU’s second four-star quarterback in this class.

In July of last year, Arizona high schooler Jack Miller committed to the Buckeyes. Wednesday, the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in this class officially signed.