Ohio State CJ Stroud
Getty Images

Ohio State lands top uncommitted Class of 2020 QB

By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

As it relates to a question we posed earlier today, Ohio State and CJ Stroud are ensuring that the playoff rich are indeed getting recruiting richer.

Prior to the Earlier Signing Period kicking off Wednesday, Stroud was considering a handful of schools. In his final five, the Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., product had Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

In a televised ceremony, Stroud announced that it was Ryan Day and the Buckeyes who had secured his sought-after services.

“Ohio State was definitely the best choice for me I felt,” Stroud said on ESPNU. “I just feel like I am really close with (head) coach Ryan Day, (quarterbacks) coach Mike Yurcich. Those guys are doing great things and I feel like I could be a part of it.

“I feel like Ohio State is definitely putting out the best quarterbacks and getting them ready for the NFL, and that is definitely something I want to do in the future. I just felt like I could be the next dude for it.

 

 

Stroud had taken an official visit to OSU late last week.  Late last month, he was on an unofficial visit for OSU’s win over rival Michigan.  Prior to that, mlive.com wrote, “[h]ead coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels took multiple trips to California to see Stroud.”

Despite U-M’s full-court press, it was widely thought that Stroud’s choice would come down to OSU and Georgia.

A four-star 2020 prospect, Stroud is rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 10 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 83 recruit overall on 247.com‘s composite board.

Stroud is OSU’s second four-star quarterback in this class.

In July of last year, Arizona high schooler Jack Miller committed to the Buckeyes. Wednesday, the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in this class officially signed.

Report: Trio of Oklahoma players suspended for Peach Bowl semifinal against LSU

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 18, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
1 Comment

The focus on Wednesday is supposed to be on National Signing Day but things might have changed in a hurry for one College Football Playoff team.

After a number of whispers around Norman about potential suspensions coming at Oklahoma ahead of their semifinal game against No. 1 LSU, SoonerScoop was among a number of outlets to report the names of three fairly key players on the two-deep who will not be playing in the Peach Bowl.

The biggest loss of the group is probably Ronnie Perkins, a starter at defensive end and one of the team’s best pass rushers this season as a sophomore with 13.5 tackles for loss. It’s never good to be down a starter in a semifinal game and doubly so when facing off against the Heisman Trophy winner like the Sooners will be doing. Freshman Marcus Stripling, a former top recruit himself, is listed as the next man up but for as good as he is already, he’s not been the kind of impact off the edge that Perkins has been in 2019.

Don’t mistake the loss of tailback Rhamondre Stevenson or wideout Trejan Bridges as anything minor either. While the team has enough depth to make up for the latter, the former has become a key contributor next to Kennedy Brooks, who’s own name was connected to the group of suspended players in earlier reports.

Head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters during his signing day press conference just before SoonerScoop tweeted their report and confirmed that while Brooks would play in the Peach Bowl, he had no comment on the others — even doubling down saying that Brooks will play when specifically asked about Stevenson.

Read into that what you may but that’s as close as the coach will come to saying that the No. 2 tailback is among those sitting out the team’s biggest game of the season. Wednesday may have been a time to focus on Oklahoma’s future with the incoming wave of recruits but given this bit of news, the team’s present seems a lot more pressing at the moment.

Two Mississippi State football players critically injured in car wreck

Mississippi State critically injured
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

We sadly interrupt this Early Signing Period because of a car wreck that has reportedly led to two Mississippi State football players being critically injured.

According to WCBI-TV, the accident occurred on a stretch of Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County (Miss.) Tuesday evening when a car collided with the rear-end of an 18-wheeler.  The two injured players have not yet been identified.  A third Mississippi State football player who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident sustained what has been described as minor injuries.

The television station stated that it was told “the two unidentified players were airlifted to a Jackson hospital.”

The Starkville Daily News subsequently offered up additional information on the development:

OCH Regional Medical Center EMS Director Michael Hunt said the passenger in the back seat of the car was unrestrained during the wreck and was transferred to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo in critical condition.

Hunt then said the driver of the vehicle was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in critical, but stable, condition.

A third passenger in the car was treated for injuries at the emergency room at OCH and released.

CFT has reached out to Mississippi State officials for comment on the names and statuses of the players involved.  As of yet, there has been no response.

However, a university spokesperson did tell the station that they do “not have a comment on this matter. We are still consulting with law enforcement authorities and gathering information.” An MSU official also told the Daily News that more information should be released soon, including the players’ names.

Mike Locklsey nets biggest win yet as Maryland flips five-star WR Rakim Jarrett from LSU

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 18, 2019, 12:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

A number of reasons went into Maryland hiring Mike Locksley as head coach last year but chief among them were the recruiting prowess he brought to the table, particularly in the ever important Washington D.C./Maryland/Virginia area.

While the wins haven’t come on the field for the Terps just yet, Locksley has at least delivered on the recruiting part during his first full early National Signing Day. In one of the biggest surprises out of the entire Class of 2020, St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) five-star WR Rakim Jarrett announced he was spurning his longtime LSU commitment and staying home to go to Maryland.

It’s not every day that you see somebody say no to a team in the College Football Playoff for a muddling Big Ten program but the pull of home was undoubtedly huge for Jarrett, who is considered a top 20 prospect by most recruiting services and ranks as the No. 2 receiver in the country in 247Sports’ Composite.

The six-foot, 210 pounder is among the biggest names to ever sign with the Terps as a result and undoubtedly reminds many in the region of another local superstar staying home in current Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs joining the program back in 2012. Jarrett doubles as the first five-star to commit to Maryland in at least seven classes and the first in the Big Ten era at the school.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Locklsey staged a few recruiting battles against each other back when the latter was at Alabama but things have changed just a bit for both guys this time around as they went head-to-head again in a very different manner.

Big flip as Oregon commit, four-star WR Johnny Wilson, signs with Arizona State

Arizona State Oregon Johnny Wilson flip
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the first time this Early Signing Period, we’ve had the first of the expected significant flips, and it involves Arizona State, Oregon and Johnny Wilson.

In early August, Wilson committed to Oregon following a camp on the Eugene campus. Oregon football staffer Prentice Gill moving to Arizona State and an official visit to ASU, though, had some questioning that commitment.

Wednesday morning, those doing the questioning proved accurate as Wilson’s signing with the Sun Devils was confirmed by the school.

Wilson is a four-star 2020 prospect, rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 11 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 165 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  The Calabasas, Calif., product is listed at 6-6, 224 pounds.

The decommitment continues the trend of a lack of high-end recruiting pedigree at the receiver position for the Ducks.  From The Oregonian:

If there’s one position that’s been a thorn in the side of the Oregon Ducks football program’s recruiting effort it’s been wide receiver.

Only twice in the program history has Oregon signed a top-100 wide receiver – Cameron Colvin (2004) and Mycah Pittman (2019) – with the position becoming a series of decommits and near-misses in recent years.