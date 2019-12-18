For the first time this Early Signing Period, we’ve had the first of the expected significant flips, and it involves Arizona State, Oregon and Johnny Wilson.
In early August, Wilson committed to Oregon following a camp on the Eugene campus. Oregon football staffer Prentice Gill moving to Arizona State and an official visit to ASU, though, had some questioning that commitment.
Wednesday morning, those doing the questioning proved accurate as Wilson’s signing with the Sun Devils was confirmed by the school.
The No. 6 player in Cali is officially a Cali Devil ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/LMsfpCsD4v
— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) December 18, 2019
Wilson is a four-star 2020 prospect, rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 11 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 165 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. The Calabasas, Calif., product is listed at 6-6, 224 pounds.
The decommitment continues the trend of a lack of high-end recruiting pedigree at the receiver position for the Ducks. From The Oregonian:
If there’s one position that’s been a thorn in the side of the Oregon Ducks football program’s recruiting effort it’s been wide receiver.
Only twice in the program history has Oregon signed a top-100 wide receiver – Cameron Colvin (2004) and Mycah Pittman (2019) – with the position becoming a series of decommits and near-misses in recent years.