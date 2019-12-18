Arizona State Oregon Johnny Wilson flip
Getty Images

Big flip as Oregon commit, four-star WR Johnny Wilson, signs with Arizona State

By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the first time this Early Signing Period, we’ve had the first of the expected significant flips, and it involves Arizona State, Oregon and Johnny Wilson.

In early August, Wilson committed to Oregon following a camp on the Eugene campus. Oregon football staffer Prentice Gill moving to Arizona State and an official visit to ASU, though, had some questioning that commitment.

Wednesday morning, those doing the questioning proved accurate as Wilson’s signing with the Sun Devils was confirmed by the school.

Wilson is a four-star 2020 prospect, rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 11 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 165 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  The Calabasas, Calif., product is listed at 6-6, 224 pounds.

The decommitment continues the trend of a lack of high-end recruiting pedigree at the receiver position for the Ducks.  From The Oregonian:

If there’s one position that’s been a thorn in the side of the Oregon Ducks football program’s recruiting effort it’s been wide receiver.

Only twice in the program history has Oregon signed a top-100 wide receiver – Cameron Colvin (2004) and Mycah Pittman (2019) – with the position becoming a series of decommits and near-misses in recent years.

Report: Trio of Oklahoma players suspended for Peach Bowl semifinal against LSU

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 18, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
1 Comment

The focus on Wednesday is supposed to be on National Signing Day but things might have changed in a hurry for one College Football Playoff team.

After a number of whispers around Norman about potential suspensions coming at Oklahoma ahead of their semifinal game against No. 1 LSU, SoonerScoop was among a number of outlets to report the names of three fairly key players on the two-deep who will not be playing in the Peach Bowl.

The biggest loss of the group is probably Ronnie Perkins, a starter at defensive end and one of the team’s best pass rushers this season as a sophomore with 13.5 tackles for loss. It’s never good to be down a starter in a semifinal game and doubly so when facing off against the Heisman Trophy winner like the Sooners will be doing. Freshman Marcus Stripling, a former top recruit himself, is listed as the next man up but for as good as he is already, he’s not been the kind of impact off the edge that Perkins has been in 2019.

Don’t mistake the loss of tailback Rhamondre Stevenson or wideout Trejan Bridges as anything minor either. While the team has enough depth to make up for the latter, the former has become a key contributor next to Kennedy Brooks, who’s own name was connected to the group of suspended players in earlier reports.

Head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters during his signing day press conference just before SoonerScoop tweeted their report and confirmed that while Brooks would play in the Peach Bowl, he had no comment on the others — even doubling down saying that Brooks will play when specifically asked about Stevenson.

Read into that what you may but that’s as close as the coach will come to saying that the No. 2 tailback is among those sitting out the team’s biggest game of the season. Wednesday may have been a time to focus on Oklahoma’s future with the incoming wave of recruits but given this bit of news, the team’s present seems a lot more pressing at the moment.

Two Mississippi State football players critically injured in car wreck

Mississippi State critically injured
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

We sadly interrupt this Early Signing Period because of a car wreck that has reportedly led to two Mississippi State football players being critically injured.

According to WCBI-TV, the accident occurred on a stretch of Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County (Miss.) Tuesday evening when a car collided with the rear-end of an 18-wheeler.  The two injured players have not yet been identified.  A third Mississippi State football player who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident sustained what has been described as minor injuries.

The television station stated that it was told “the two unidentified players were airlifted to a Jackson hospital.”

The Starkville Daily News subsequently offered up additional information on the development:

OCH Regional Medical Center EMS Director Michael Hunt said the passenger in the back seat of the car was unrestrained during the wreck and was transferred to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo in critical condition.

Hunt then said the driver of the vehicle was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in critical, but stable, condition.

A third passenger in the car was treated for injuries at the emergency room at OCH and released.

CFT has reached out to Mississippi State officials for comment on the names and statuses of the players involved.  As of yet, there has been no response.

However, a university spokesperson did tell the station that they do “not have a comment on this matter. We are still consulting with law enforcement authorities and gathering information.” An MSU official also told the Daily News that more information should be released soon, including the players’ names.

Mike Locklsey nets biggest win yet as Maryland flips five-star WR Rakim Jarrett from LSU

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 18, 2019, 12:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

A number of reasons went into Maryland hiring Mike Locksley as head coach last year but chief among them were the recruiting prowess he brought to the table, particularly in the ever important Washington D.C./Maryland/Virginia area.

While the wins haven’t come on the field for the Terps just yet, Locksley has at least delivered on the recruiting part during his first full early National Signing Day. In one of the biggest surprises out of the entire Class of 2020, St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) five-star WR Rakim Jarrett announced he was spurning his longtime LSU commitment and staying home to go to Maryland.

It’s not every day that you see somebody say no to a team in the College Football Playoff for a muddling Big Ten program but the pull of home was undoubtedly huge for Jarrett, who is considered a top 20 prospect by most recruiting services and ranks as the No. 2 receiver in the country in 247Sports’ Composite.

The six-foot, 210 pounder is among the biggest names to ever sign with the Terps as a result and undoubtedly reminds many in the region of another local superstar staying home in current Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs joining the program back in 2012. Jarrett doubles as the first five-star to commit to Maryland in at least seven classes and the first in the Big Ten era at the school.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Locklsey staged a few recruiting battles against each other back when the latter was at Alabama but things have changed just a bit for both guys this time around as they went head-to-head again in a very different manner.

Puppets, superheroes and parent voice-overs? Welcome to 2019 Early Signing Period announcements

Early Signing Period announcements
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 11:32 AM EST
Leave a comment

Of the Top 100 recruits on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, just 14 of them entered the Early Signing Period uncommitted.  Just five of those are five-stars — three of those won’t commit until the calendar flips to 2020 — and none of the remaining reside inside the Top 50.

That doesn’t, though, mean there aren’t points of interest — especially if you’re into the theatrical.

All the rage these days is committing to a school, especially via social media.  Not the players, mind you, at least not to the extent it used to be.  Rather, it’s the schools creating a social-media spectacle in announcing recruits who are signed, sealed and delivered.

Sure, some of them, like Wake Forest, go with your standard player highlights with accompanying music…

… while others like Alabama mimic their classic uniforms and go with the low-frills approach.

Syracuse, on the other hand, went the extra yard with the comic-book character look, giving each of their signees a superhero nickname for added effect.

Tennessee signees, meanwhile, got the Charles Davis treatment in a very slick video presentation.

And then there’s a school like Baylor.

Instead of the players themselves, the Bears this Early Signing Period utilized puppets that somewhat resemble the recruits confirming their commitment in front of the cameras.  The recruits, though, did their own voice-over work.

This one, in particular, stood out in what was a very unique twist on the podium announcement.

When it came to voice-overs, though, Notre Dame wins the day.

In announcing the first members of their 2020 recruiting class, the Fighting Irish went with a fairly standard video package.  Where the football independent stood out was having the parents/family members of the signees doing the voice work.

Out-freaking-standing.  Whosever idea that was, give that individual a raise.