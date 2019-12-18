Early Signing Period
Three playoff teams enter Early Signing Period with Top Five classes

By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
Are the postseason rich about to get recruiting richer?  To answer a question with another question: would you expect anything less when it comes to the Early Signing Period?

For those of you unaware, today is the first day of the third Early Signing Period, which runs for three days from Wednesday through this Friday.  Any players who remain unsigned after that period — last year, roughly 80 percent of recruits who signed with FBS programs put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period, and that number is expected to creep up this cycle — will have to wait until National Signing Day, February 5 of next year, in order to put their Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent.

And, as we head into the early signing period, three of the College Football Playoff semifinalists will carry team recruiting rankings in the Top Five — No. 3 Clemson has the current top-ranked class, while No. 1 LSU is at third and No. 2 Ohio State at fourth.  The other semifinalist, No. 4 Oklahoma, sits inside the Top 10 at eighth on the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

All told, the SEC has six of the Top 10 classes in Alabama (No. 2), LSU (No. 3), Texas A&M (No. 5), Georgia (No. 6) Florida (No. 7) and Auburn (No. 9). Clemson and Ohio State are the only Top-Ten schools from the ACC and Big Ten, respectively, while Oklahoma is one of two from the Big 12, with No. 10 Texas being the other.

As for the other Power Five conference, No. 21 Stanford is the highest-rated school from the Pac-12.  At No. 52, Cincinnati is the highest-rated school from a Group of Five conference (the AAC).

Below is the complete Top 20 as we enter the Early Signing Period, as of this post and, again, as ranked on the 247Sports.com composite board:

Of course, those rankings are extremely fluid as there are a handful of highly-rated recruits who have yet to give their verbal commitments let alone sign any paperwork to make those verbals official. As of right now, five of the 28 players deemed five-star prospects in 247‘s composite rankings have yet to commit to a school.  Of the five, Clemson is in on two of them — California inside linebacker Justin Flow (Oregon is considered a slight favorite) and South Carolina strongside defensive end Jordan Burch (Clemson is considered a slight favorite over South Carolina, LSU and Georgia) — while Georgia is a sizable favorite to land two others — Arizona cornerback Kelee Ringo and Nevada athlete Darnell Washington. If UGA lands Ringo and/or Washington it won’t be today as the recruits will select their college of choice at some point during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Jan. 4.

The other uncommitted five-star, Texas running back Zachary Evans, is considered a very heavy lean to sign with LSU.  Evans won’t be signing with anyone today, though, as he has previously stated he’ll announce his commitment during the Jan. 2 Under Armour All-American Game.

Extend it out to the Top 100, and only nine prospects have not yet verballed.  None of those, all four-stars, are inside of the Top 50.

New Mexico, Danny Gonzales reunion made official

Danny Gonzales New Mexico
By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 7:11 AM EST
With that, Danny Gonzales and New Mexico have filled the last open FBS head job (for now).

Earlier Tuesday, reports began to surface that New Mexico was circling in on Gonzales.  Late that night, the Mountain West school confirmed that the Arizona State defensive coordinator is its next head football coach.

Gonzales replaces Bob Davie, who parted ways with the program after nine seasons.  Weber State head coach Jay Hill and Montana State’s Jeff Choate were considered serious candidates as well.

Gonzales is an Albuquerque native who played safety and punter for the Lobos in the late nineties, then immediately joined the football staff. He remained there for the next 15 seasons, rising from graduate assistant (1999-02) to safeties coach/special teams coordinator (2006-08) under Rocky Long.

When Long was fired, Gonzales left the coaching profession for three seasons. He returned as part of Long’s San Diego State staff, first as safeties coach (2011-16) before being promoted to defensive coordinator for one seasons.

The 43-year-old Gonzales left SDSU for Arizona State after the 2017 season.  He spent the past two years as Herm Edwards‘ defensive coordinator with the Sun Devils.

“I would like to thank Danny for all that he has done for this program in just these last two seasons,” Edwards said in a statement. “We had a vision in mind when we arrived in Tempe and he was pivotal in helping turn that vision toward fruition. He is obviously one of the great young defensive minds in the country and when you have that kind of talent on your staff, you have to accept other places will take notice. We want all of our assistant coaches to succeed, because that means that our program is succeeding. I will always put our coaches in a situation where they have the best opportunity achieve that level success for themselves and for their families.

“I know that Danny will represent us well in Albuquerque and embody everything that he excelled at here while he was a Sun Devil.”

Gonzales will be taking over a program that has won eight games the past three seasons after winning nine in 2016. Outside of four New Mexico Bowl appearance, the Lobos haven’t been to a postseason game since 2004.

West Virginia OL Josh Sills second Mountaineer to enter transfer portal

Josh Sills West Virginia transfer portal
By John TaylorDec 18, 2019, 5:55 AM EST
In the 24 hours before adding recruits during the Early Signing Period, West Virginia saw a pair of players, including a large one literally and figuratively in Josh Sills, make their way into the transfer portal.

First up, it was running back Martell Pettaway who opted to take his leave of Morgantown.  Tuesday evening, the offensive lineman Sills became the second to enter the NCAA transfer database.

The SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic was the first to report the starting guard’s imminent departure.

Of the two, Sills’ decision to leave the Mountaineers is the most significant.

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, the Ohio native had started 22 of the 25 games in which he played.  He started the first two games of this campaign before going down with a season-ending ankle injury.  Following the 2018 season, Sills was named second-team All-Big 12 by the conference’s coaches.

It had been thought that the 6-6, 326-pound Sills would either return to WVU in 2020 or enter the NFL draft. Now, it appears he’ll move on to another FBS school as a graduate transfer.

The upcoming season will be the lineman’s last year of eligibility.

A three-star member of WVU’s 2016 recruiting class, Sills was rated as the No. 60 offensive guard in the country and the No. 52 player overall in the state of Ohio.  Only one offensive lineman in the Mountaineers’ class that year was rated higher than Sills.

 

Chuba Hubbard, nation’s leading rusher, will play in Oklahoma State’s bowl game, hasn’t made NFL decision

Chuba Hubbard
By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 11:11 PM EST
What we do know: Chuba Hubbard hasn’t yet played in his last game at the collegiate football level.  What we don’t know?  Whether his next one will be his last.

Oklahoma State is continuing preparations for its Texas Bowl matchup with Texas A&M later this month. Tuesday, Hubbard confirmed that he will be playing in the postseason game against OSU’s former Big 12 rivals.

The running back also confirmed that he has yet to make a decision on his football future.  At some point after the bowl game, Hubbard will announce whether he plans to enter the 2020 NFL Draft (likely) or return to Stillwater for another season (unlikely).

“A lot of these decisions are difficult — the big ones,” Hubbard said by way of the Oklahoman. “But for me, I want to finish the season with my teammates and stuff like that. Just end it on the right note.”

Hubbard, who earlier this season received a Heisman push from The Great One, leads the country in rushing yards with 1,936 and whose 21 rushing touchdowns are second.  As a redshirt freshman last season, Hubbard ran 740 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 carries.

According to most draftniks, Hubbard is viewed as a second- or third-round pick at the moment, if he opts for early entry.  The native of Canada actually has two seasons of eligibility he could use, although using one would be considered a huge upset.

Iowa confirms passing of legendary head coach Hayden Fry

Hayden Fry
By John TaylorDec 17, 2019, 9:51 PM EST
3 Comments

One of the most legendary coaching names not only at Iowa but in college football, Hayden Fry, has lost his battle with cancer.

Tuesday night, the Fry’s family confirmed that the former head coach had passed away earlier today at the age of 90.  The family, which was by Fry’s side at the end, said in a statement that “[w]e are comforted in our faith and knowing that Hayden is no longer suffering and resides now in heaven with our Lord.”

“We are proud to know that our father’s life had a positive influence on so many people, the players, the coaches, and the fans who played for, worked with, and supported his long and successful coaching career,” the family’s statement continued. “His legend will live forever with the people he touched and inspired, and the programs he led to greater heights.

“Though Hayden was born in Texas and moved there more recently to be closer to our family, his love for the University of Iowa, his players and coaches, the people of Iowa, and the state of Iowa, is well known. Hayden often shared, ‘I’ll Always Be a Hawkeye.'”

Fry, who played his college football at Baylor, was the head coach at SMU (1962-72) and North Texas State (1973-78) before taking over at Iowa in 1979.  In his 20 seasons as head coach, he guided the Hawkeyes to a 143-89-6.  Included in that were three Big Ten championships and 14 bowl games; before his arrival they had been to two bowl games in 90 years.  In 2003, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

All told, at least 13 of his assistants or former players have gone on to become FBS head coaches.  Included in that group are the likes of the Stoops brothers (Bob, Mark, Mike), Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez, Bret Bielema and Kirk Ferentz.

“Hayden Fry is a college football icon and an Iowa legend,” Ferentz, the current Iowa head coach who passed Fry last year as the winningest coach in the program’s history, said in a statement. “His Hall of Fame career is well known, but personally, he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career. I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired. He’s been a great mentor and a true friend. I am forever grateful to him.

“Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Shirley, their children and the entire Fry family. We hope that Hayden’s legacy of integrity and high character will provide his family comfort during this difficult time.”

Below are additional quotes from Ferentz as well as UI’s athletic director.

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR GARY BARTA
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the entire Fry family as we mourn the loss of Hayden Fry; a great leader, an outstanding coach, and a man as genuine and loyal as they come.

“Iowa Athletics has lost an icon, a man that raised the bar for every Hawkeye program, and every member of our athletics department. Hayden was respected by everyone who knew him. His passing creates a void for all those who played for, coached with, and supported his successful tenure as our head football coach.

“Iowa football reached new heights under Hayden Fry, and has continued that success under Kirk Ferentz, one of the many outstanding coaches who served as a member of his staff. Hayden’s legacy not only lives on through Iowa football, but also through the coaches and players who had the privilege to be associated with his teams.

“Hayden represented all that is good in college athletics, and did it “his way”. Iowa athletics, and college football, has lost a pioneer. He was a dedicated family man and he will be missed.”

FERENTZ
“There are two men who played large roles in my coaching career: One is my mentor, Joe Moore. The other is Hayden Fry.

“Back in 1981, I sent three job applications out: one went to Appalachian State – I never heard back from them; I sent one to Hawaii, had a phone interview, but they needed someone who knew the west coast; the third went to Hayden Fry at Iowa. Coach Fry hired me based on Coach Moore’s recommendation (and in spite of my lack of experience and local knowledge) and showed me how to build and maintain a winning program.

“His vision included hiring coaches who would be forward thinking and challenge each other. If you look across college football, you will see a part of his legacy in the coaches who he hired and mentored – coaches like Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder, Dan McCarney, Bob, Mike and Mark Stoops and many more.

“Even before the Hawkeyes started winning on the field, Coach Fry was beloved by the fans and trusted by his players. He had a charisma and leadership style that created a championship and winning program that continues today. In 20 seasons at Iowa, Coach Fry showed us all that you can succeed at the highest level by playing by the rules.”