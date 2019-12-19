On Dec. 11, Colorado wide receiver K.D. Nixon announced that, “[a]fter much prayer and discussion,” he would be entering his name into the 2020 NFL Draft. Eight days later? Never mind.

For now, at least.

In a statement Thursday, Nixon abruptly and unexpectedly reversed course, announcing that he will no longer be a part of next April’s draft pool. Instead, and as he never signed with an agent, he will return to Colorado and play for the Buffaloes in 2020.

“After thoughtful evaluation and conversations with [head coach Mel] Tucker and others about my future in football – and beyond, I have decided to continue my college football career at Colorado, earn my degree and declare for the NFL Draft in 2021,” Nixon said in his statement. “I look forward to contributing to the Buffaloes next season and making a difference for our team.”

It should be noted that draft-eligible players have until Jan. 20 of next year to make themselves available for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Nixon was third on the Buffaloes this season with 35 receptions for 465 yards. His three receiving touchdowns were good for second on the team. A year ago, Nixon set career-highs with 52 catches, 636 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to Nixon’s flip-flop, and with Tony Brown‘s expired eligibility and Laviska Shenault leaving early, Tucker and his offensive coaching staff would have been forced to replace 147 receptions (the team had 257), 1,936 yards (2,858) and 12 touchdown catches (18).

“Our goal is not only to build a championship-winning team and culture but also to prepare our players for life,” Tucker said in his statement. “Our entire team is excited that K.D. has decided to continue his education and play for the Buffaloes his senior year. We look forward to him being a difference-maker on and off of the field.”