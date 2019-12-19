Louisville DE Jarrett Jackson tweets intent to transfer to Florida State

Thanks to transfer Jarrett Jackson from Louisville, high school signees weren’t the only players added to the roster by first-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday evening, Jackson announced that he is “proud to announce that I will be attending The Florida State University.” On the Seminoles’ official Twitter account subsequent to that announcement, FSU confirmed that the defensive end has signed with the football program.

“First off I want to thank [G]od for this opportunity that has been presented to me,” Jackson wrote. “Without [H]im I wouldn’t be able to finish my collegiate career out at my dream school.”

“To you, O lord, I lift up my soul; in you I trust. Psalm(25:1) COMMITTED. pic.twitter.com/cwpwssChG3 — J.J🅰️CK (@Jsavagee_5) December 18, 2019

Louisville transfer Jarrett Jackson has planted his spear! Welcome to the #NoleFam. pic.twitter.com/FDMff2HOpW — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 18, 2019

This was actually Jackson’s second opportunity to join his “dream school.” Offered by Jimbo Fisher and FSU in July of 2017, Jackson verbally committed to Louisville a month later instead. Of course, roughly four months after Jackson’s commitment, Fisher left Tallahassee for College Station and the head job at Texas A&M.

Jackson went on to become a three-star member of Louisville’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 41 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 121 player at any position in the state of Florida. Five other linemen were a part of Jackson’s class, including four who were rated higher.

As a true freshman, Jackson, who is the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, played in 10 games for the Cardinals. In that action, he was credited with 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

In August of this year, Jackson opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. He subsequently sat out the 2019 season. Because of that, the lineman will have three seasons of eligibility he can use with the Seminoles, including the 2020 season.