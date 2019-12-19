Houston football, you had a problem and must vacate wins.

In the midst of the Early Signing Period Wednesday, the NCAA Committee on Infractions announced its decision on a case involving the University of Houston and academic misconduct. According to the COI, a UH athletics department tutor “wrote four papers for two football student-athletes in exchange for money over a month and a half” in 2018. The amount of money collected by the tutor, who was slapped with an eight-year show-cause? In the neighborhood of $200.

Because of that academic misconduct, one of the football players — neither were identified by name — played in games while ineligible. And because that player participated in games while ineligible, NCAA bylaws state that UH must vacate any wins in which the offender played.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the UH football program will vacate three wins from that season. That will officially drop the Cougars’ record that season from 8-5 to 5-8. Major Applewhite, in his last as head coach during the season in question, will see his career record at the school fall to 12-14.

The Chronicle also reported that the two players involved in the academic misconduct served a suspension in 2019.

Jordan Moore, a transfer from Texas A&M, was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season because of “a potential university policy violation.” The defensive back was reinstated and played in Week 3. It’s unclear if that suspension is related to the NCAA issue.

In addition to the vacating of wins, UH also self-imposed a $5,000 fine. The NCAA slapped the university with a one-year period of probation as well.

Below is a statement on the COI’s release, attributed to UH athletic director Chris Pezman: