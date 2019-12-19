Clint Bowen is Kansas football. Kansas football is Clint Bowen. Sadly for both parties however, they will no longer be together come 2020.
There is a bit of a silver lining for one side though as the veteran assistant who has seen a lot of bad football over the years is leaving to take a position on the coaching staff of North Texas as defensive coordinator.
“First, I would like to thank Seth Littrell and Wren Baker for the opportunity to return to UNT,” Bowen said in a statement released on Thursday. “It had to be the perfect situation for me to leave KU and that is exactly what UNT offers. Coach Littrell is so well respected in the coaching profession and has established a foundation and culture at UNT that puts the program in position for tremendous success. I am excited to be a part of the future of Mean Green football.”
The move comes just as Bowen wraps up his 21st season with the program on the sidelines, the bulk of which have been spent coaching defensive backs. He has been one of the few constants for the Jayhawks the past two decades and served under Les Miles, David Beaty, Charlie Weis and Mark Mangino during his time on staff.
A former KU defensive back in the early 1990’s, the Lawrence native has spent nearly his entire coaching career at his alma mater and served as interim head coach when Weis was fired in 2014 (he went 1-7 while in charge). Bowen was originally hired as a graduate assistant after his playing days were over by Glen Mason and followed the coach that recruited him to Minnesota for one season in 1997. He coached a variety of positions under Mangino and eventually left in 2010 to serve as Western Kentucky defensive coordinator.
Bowen also spent another year with the Mean Green as Dan McCarney’s defensive coordinator as well. Now he’ll return to Denton in what is likely the same capacity for Littrell, who is set to make a host of additional changes to his staff after a disappointing 2019 saw the Conference USA favorites go 4-8 and miss out on a bowl game.
While you can’t fault a position coach for taking a coordinator gig elsewhere, even at a Group of Five school, the change still marks the end of an era for the Jayhawks as they open 2020 without a longtime stalwart around for the ride.
When he’s not winning National Signing Day with puppets and smocks, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is focused on getting the Bears a win in their upcoming Sugar Bowl appearance and keeping the program’s trajectory pointed upward.
One thing that could stand in the way of all that though? Perhaps a few suitors from the NFL with a Brinks truck (or two) in tow to lure him from Waco.
Speculation connecting Rhule to various jobs at the next level are not too surprising given the job he’s done so far at the college level and it’s not something he’s shying away from addressing head on either. Speaking to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast this week, the Bears head coach did not seem to completely rule out a jump to the pros one day.
“I’m not dumb, or naive enough to to say that I would never be an NFL coach. I just think that I have such an unbelievable situation here that it would have to be next to perfect, and even then it would be hard for me to do,” said Rhule. “I’m really content with where we are, and I think that we can be even better in the coming years. So it would have to be one of those idyllic situations where you feel like, ‘Hey, I can not just go here and win. I can win at a high level for a sustained amount of time in order for me to ever leave here.”
Rhule later mentioned that having a quarterback and having “alignment” across a franchise would be two keys he would look for in an opening if he were to ever make the jump up. That’s notable given that he had previously interviewed with both the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts each of the past two years before withdrawing from the search.
While both of those organizations don’t quite fit the criteria Rhule laid out, a number of other teams could this year. The Carolina Panthers job is already open and has an owner excited to transform his organization plus Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton under contract. There’s already been plenty of talk linking him to the Dallas Cowboys gig up the road as well as half a dozen others that could be in the mix for a new head coach.
Baylor signed Rhule to a new deal through 2027 just last month that reportedly had a hefty buyout for just this scenario. The school understands their head coach will be a hot name over the coming weeks and months but the Bears will just have to hope that the “perfect” gig doesn’t come along in the end to entice him to leave after the remarkable turnaround campaign that has occurred under Rhule’s watch.
When Utah gave defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley a new contract in early December, the move was thought to be the result of his name being connected to several high profile openings like at Texas and even a few Group of Five head coaching gigs. There was also plenty of speculation in Salt Lake City and beyond that the deal doubled as a wink and a nod that the former Utes safety would one day take over for Kyle Whittingham at his alma mater.
Well, there might be a little more to that latter point and not just in a subtle way either.
Per a report from KSL out of the Beehive State, Scalley “may have received some type of assurance of being promoted (to head coach) upon Whittingham’s retirement” from AD Mark Harlan when negotiating his new deal to stay put as defensive coordinator. The website even asked directly if that were the case and predictably got rebuffed with a middling answer that neither confirmed nor denied anything.
“Not going to discuss that,” Scalley told KSL about any potential head coach-in-waiting setup.
Scalley became the Utes’ defensive coordinator in 2016 and has long been viewed as one of the top assistants out West. His name was connected to openings like UNLV and Colorado State this offseason but it wasn’t too surprising to ultimately see him stay put at his longtime home with a raise and more guaranteed years.
“We are excited to announce that Morgan Scalley will continue to be a part of Utah football for years to come,” Whittingham said in a statement at the time. “Morgan’s impact on our program as both a player and a coach has been invaluable to our success.”
It remains to be seen when Whittingham decides to spend more time on the ski slopes than the practice fields but he did just turn 60 during the 2019 season and certainly would seem comfortable turning the reigns over to somebody who he coached as a player and groomed as a successor on his own staff. Nobody knows exactly what kind of timeline the school or the head coach are on but there’s been enough hints in recent weeks to suggest that both might have a plan in mind for the somewhat near future and that Scalley is heavily involved with it.
#Pac12AfterDark may be coming directly to an iPhone near you in the not too distant future.
In a report that is bound to have a significant impact on the entire sports media landscape, the Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has held preliminary talks with the Pac-12 to potentially bring things like the conference’s football games onto the company’s recently launched streaming service:
More recently, Mr. Cue met with Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott about the conference’s effort to sell an equity stake in its media rights package, valued at up to $5 billion, that includes the Pac-12 Networks and all marquee football, basketball and live sports programming that is fully available in 2024, according to people familiar with the discussions. The conference includes the University of Southern California, Oregon University and Stanford University.
Mr. Cue has questioned the value of a deal with the Pac-12 because it would only give Apple rights to some games, people familiar with his thinking said. He also recognized that if Apple ever secured rights to all of the conference’s best programming, it would need to show some of those games on traditional, broadcast TV to satisfy fans.
It’s not known how far along the talks were (or are) but the Pac-12 has been focused for much of the past 18 months on trying to find a strategic and equity partner in both their conference and its media assets. A company like Apple would certainly qualify for both as it has both the cash on hand and the need to both program a new internet streaming service, Apple+, and get people to pay for it.
Linking up with Apple in even a limited capacity would be a coup for both the conference and its embattled commissioner either way. Unlike their Power Five peers that have limited packages of media rights coming to the market in the early 2020’s, the Pac-12 will see it’s entire sports portfolio from football to water polo come up for grabs at the same time. Scott has often refrained that this is a very unique situation and will help the conference catch up quickly to leagues like the Big Ten and SEC, which generate millions more in TV rights now and into the future.
Who knows if the two Silicon Valley entities ever wind up in business together but the simple fact that a powerful company like Apple is showing at least a little interest in something like Pac-12 football is the best news the conference of champions has had in several years.
The self-proclaimed ‘World Wide Leader’ in sports is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to broadcasting two of the biggest college football games of the season. In an announcement made on Thursday ahead of bowl season kicking off, ESPN confirmed plans for yet another “MegaCast” for the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl games that double as the College Football Playoff Semifinal games on December 28.
In addition to the standard game broadcast on the main ESPN channel, there will be at least nine other ways for fans to watch No. 1 LSU take on No. 4 Oklahoma in Atlanta or see No. 2 Ohio State take on reigning national champion Clemson in Glendale, Arizona. This includes a split-screen broadcast on ESPN2 and a Film Room setup on ESPNU that sadly does not have any coaches involved like in past years. A Skycam view (ESPNews) and a stats-centric “DataCenter” presentation (GoalLine) will also be in the mix on linear television and join radio broadcasts over the TV copy (SEC Network/ACC Network/ESPN app) as well. Also available online is an option to watch the All-22 view of both games.
On the main telecast, ESPN has assigned their top crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi to the Fiesta Bowl, while Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge handle the Peach Bowl. As you can expect, there will be hours upon hours of pregame and postgame coverage as well.
No matter how you wind up watching though, the most important thing to keep in mind might be that the Peach Bowl between the Tigers and Sooners starts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 while the Fiesta Bowl is set to kickoff around 8 p.m. ET between the Buckeyes and the other set of Tigers. How you choose to take in the action is up to you but there should be no shortage of options to keep one entertained beyond the action on the field.