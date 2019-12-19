Missouri commit felony
Mixup involving his brother led to Missouri commit being connected to felony

By John TaylorDec 19, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
UPDATED 12:18 p.m. ET: An original report that had Missouri commit Kevon Billingsley arrested on a felony shoplifting charge proved to be unintentionally erroneous.

According to Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com, someone involved in the incident at an outlet store in Missouri had given police officers Kevon’s name.  Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch subsequently reported that it was Billingsley’s older brother, Keith, who was arrested.

Matter added that Billingsley not signing Wednesday was potentially linked to the recruit possibly having to go the junior-college route initially.

(Our original post, in its entirety and unedited, appears below.)

I guess a felony would be one explanation as to why a Missouri commit didn’t put pen to paper during the opening round of the Early Signing Period.

According to Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com, Kevon Billingsley was arrested a week ago today on a felony charge of “Larceny Over $750, Shoplifting.” The alleged theft took place at among others, a Tommy Hilfiger store, with the police report stating that Billingsley, along with “21 and 25 yo females… concealed clothing from multiple stores and left without paying.”

In June of this year, Billingsley committed to play for Missouri.  While considered a lock to sign with the Tigers — 247Sports.com lists him as a “Hard Commit” — that hasn’t taken place as of Thursday morning.

As Billingsley is not yet signed, the Tigers football program is not permitted to discuss the recruit, including any off-field issues with which he may be dealing.

A three-star 2020 prospect, Billingsley is rated as the No. 90 defensive tackle in the country. In addition to Missouri and prior to the felony beef, the lineman also held offers from, among others, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Without Billingsley locked into a signed National Letter of Intent, Missouri has no defensive linemen as part of this class.  That class, which currently consists of just 11 signees, is currently 80th in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, a positioning that even USC scoffs in the general direction of.

LSU wins Joe Moore Award for nation’s top offensive line

LSU Joe Moore Award
By John TaylorDec 19, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
LSU has claimed yet another piece of major college football hardware, albeit this time as a group rather than individually.

One of four finalists for this year’s honor, LSU was announced Tuesday as the 2019 winner of the Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football, which is coached by James Cregg.  The other three finalists were Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon.

The award’s website states that “[t]he voting committee is comprised of college football experts, especially people who played or coached the offensive line position, including all of the current offensive line coaches at the Division I/FBS level as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore and select media.” As for criteria, the award “annually recognizes the nation’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and ‘finishing.’”

This year’s Tigers offense set school records for points (621), points per game (47.8), total offense (7,207), passing yards (5,209), 50-point games (6) and games with at least 40 points (10).

From the award’s release:

LSU’s offensive line featured eight different starters and only had two players that started all thirteen games at the same position all season. Further, the Tigers’ O-line unit persevered despite only twice starting the same lineup in back-to-back weeks. LSU’s starting line featured senior tackle Badara Traore (3 starts), junior tackle Saahdiq Charles (6 starts), freshman tackle Dare Rosenthal (3 starts), junior tackle Austin Deculus (10 starts), senior guard Adrian Magee (12 starts), sophomore guard Ed Ingraham (2 starts), senior guard Damien Lewis (12 starts), and center Lloyd Cushenberry III (12 starts).

The JMA is literally the biggest award in college football, weighing in at 800 pounds and standing nearly seven feet tall and six feet wide.  Per the release, the trophy “will be displayed on the LSU campus until the conclusion of the 2020 college football season.”

Previous winners of the award, named in honor of the legendary line coach Joe Moore of Notre Dame and Pitt, are Oklahoma (2018), Notre Dame (2017), Iowa (2016) and Alabama (2015).

Family of Colby Singletary, killed in July car wreck, sign preferred walk-on papers at Miami in honor of son

Miami Colby Singletary
By John TaylorDec 19, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
Out of everything that transpired on the first day of the Early Signing Period, what the Miami football program did for the family of Colby Singletary was arguably the classiest.  Actually, it was inarguably the classiest.

Singletary grew up a fan of Miami Hurricanes football and dreamed of playing football for The U.  While Singletary, who was also a two-time state champion in wrestling, held football scholarship offers from the likes of Buffalo, Southern Miss and Troy, he hadn’t yet earned one from his preferred school. He had even talked about walking on with the Hurricanes if need be.

Sadly, none of that ever came to fruition as the 18-year-old Singletary, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time, was killed in a single-car crash this past July. His girlfriend, who was wearing her seatbelt, was a passenger and survived.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, when Singletary’s family took part in a signing ceremony at Palmetto Ridge High School that made their son a posthumous preferred walk-on at Miami.  The family had been kept in the dark about the surprise until the day before it took place.

“He and I were huge Miami fans, we watched the games every Saturday and went to quite a few of them as well,” Casey Singletary, the late young man’s father, told the Naples Daily News. “It didn’t look like it would be possible. They started looking at him his junior year but I don’t know if they were going to offer him a scholarship. I told him maybe we should look at some other schools and he wasn’t having it. He told me, ‘I’ll walk on if I have to and I’m going to start there one day.”

With the help of the U-M football staff, the genesis for such an emotional ceremony started shortly after Singletary’s death.  From the News:

It was with that in mind that the wheels started being put in motion this summer by the Palmetto Ridge football and wrestling coaching staff. Defensive coordinator and recruiting director PJ Gibbs reached out to Miami outside linebackers coach Jonathan Patke — who had been recruiting Singletary — to see if they could make something happen.

He went through NCAA compliance and texted me a few weeks ago that everything was good to go,” Gibbs said. “I spoke to him on the phone and he sent me the letter. This is a great day for Colby’s family and like I said, it was going to happen regardless because this was his dream school. We would have worked toward a preferred walk-on or a scholarship for Colby had July not happened.

Bravo to all involved in this sweet gesture for a family that’s certainly still grieving their loss.

USCs Clay Helton: ‘We had a very good day that we’re very happy about’

USC Clay Helton
By John TaylorDec 19, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
I understand you have to put the best spin on it you possibly can for your new overlords at USC but, damn, Clay Helton.

By just about any metric, the Trojans had their most miserable signing day in the 20-plus-year history of recruiting services. “A terrible, horrible, no good, very bad signing day,” as we put it Wednesday evening.  How terrible? Dead-last in the Pac-12. How horrible? Zero five-stars signed up. How no good? Just one four-star added. How very bad? Just the fifth class, and second straight under Helton, that will finish outside of the Top Ten in two decades.

Instead of acknowledging this class’ current shortcomings, though, the head coach took a Don King-like approach to the day.

“We had a very good day today that we’re very happy about,” Helton said by way of the Los Angeles Times.

“I’m not necessarily about perception. I’m about wins and how to produce the best football team. You have to worry maybe not about popular opinion and address what your needs are.”

USC currently sits at 78th in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, below the likes of Bowling Green (77th), Toledo (71st), Louisiana Tech (65th) and Tulane (58th).  Right now, they’re as close to the second-worst team in the Pac-12, Arizona (69th), as they are to Northern Illinois (No. 87).

Of the Top 25 prospects in the state of California, exactly zero of them signed with the Trojans. The highest-rated recruit signed by USC this cycle thus far, four-star offensive lineman Jonah Monheim, is the 26th-ranked player in the state.  Monheim was one of nine offensive or defensive linemen signed by Helton in a class of 11.

We had a very good day today that we’re very happy about.”

Welcome to the new standard in the Land of Troy. Godspeed.

Houston will vacate three 2018 wins over academic misconduct

Houston football vacate wins
By John TaylorDec 19, 2019, 9:11 AM EST
Houston football, you had a problem and must vacate wins.

In the midst of the Early Signing Period Wednesday, the NCAA Committee on Infractions announced its decision on a case involving the University of Houston and academic misconduct.  According to the COI, a UH athletics department tutor “wrote four papers for two football student-athletes in exchange for money over a month and a half” in 2018. The amount of money collected by the tutor, who was slapped with an eight-year show-cause? In the neighborhood of $200.

Because of that academic misconduct, one of the football players — neither were identified by name — played in games while ineligible.  And because that player participated in games while ineligible, NCAA bylaws state that UH must vacate any wins in which the offender played.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the UH football program will vacate three wins from that season. That will officially drop the Cougars’ record that season from 8-5 to 5-8.  Major Applewhite, in his last as head coach during the season in question, will see his career record at the school fall to 12-14.

The Chronicle also reported that the two players involved in the academic misconduct served a suspension in 2019.

Jordan Moore, a transfer from Texas A&M, was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season because of “a potential university policy violation.” The defensive back was reinstated and played in Week 3.  It’s unclear if that suspension is related to the NCAA issue.

In addition to the vacating of wins, UH also self-imposed a $5,000 fine.  The NCAA slapped the university with a one-year period of probation as well.

Below is a statement on the COI’s release, attributed to UH athletic director Chris Pezman:

Today’s report is the result of a cooperative investigation by the NCAA’s enforcement staff and the University of Houston. The NCAA Level II Mitigated violations that occurred with Houston’s football and volleyball programs were self-disclosed to UH officials, who followed internal protocols and worked thoroughly with the NCAA throughout this process.

As the report states, the violations occurred while the University of Houston exercised institutional control and monitored its athletics programs. It also indicates that UH accepted the responsibility of the violations and self-imposed significant measures and penalties as corrective action. UH also worked diligently to provide the NCAA enforcement staff with various resources and assistance to make sure this matter was brought to a resolution as quickly as possible.