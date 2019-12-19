UPDATED 12:18 p.m. ET: An original report that had Missouri commit Kevon Billingsley arrested on a felony shoplifting charge proved to be unintentionally erroneous.

According to Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com, someone involved in the incident at an outlet store in Missouri had given police officers Kevon’s name. Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch subsequently reported that it was Billingsley’s older brother, Keith, who was arrested.

Matter added that Billingsley not signing Wednesday was potentially linked to the recruit possibly having to go the junior-college route initially.

In regards to the Kevon Billingsley situation, here is the latest information I have. My apologies for incorrect information that I passed on earlier. pic.twitter.com/3P1rATxJHF — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) December 19, 2019

(Our original post, in its entirety and unedited, appears below.)

I guess a felony would be one explanation as to why a Missouri commit didn’t put pen to paper during the opening round of the Early Signing Period.

According to Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com, Kevon Billingsley was arrested a week ago today on a felony charge of “Larceny Over $750, Shoplifting.” The alleged theft took place at among others, a Tommy Hilfiger store, with the police report stating that Billingsley, along with “21 and 25 yo females… concealed clothing from multiple stores and left without paying.”

According to the crime report from the Chesterfield Police Department, #Mizzou commit Kevon Billingsley was arrested on felony stealing charges last week. Could certainly be the reason Billingsley didn’t sign with the Tigers yesterday: https://t.co/Xt2hZAbUoh — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) December 19, 2019

In June of this year, Billingsley committed to play for Missouri. While considered a lock to sign with the Tigers — 247Sports.com lists him as a “Hard Commit” — that hasn’t taken place as of Thursday morning.

As Billingsley is not yet signed, the Tigers football program is not permitted to discuss the recruit, including any off-field issues with which he may be dealing.

A three-star 2020 prospect, Billingsley is rated as the No. 90 defensive tackle in the country. In addition to Missouri and prior to the felony beef, the lineman also held offers from, among others, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Without Billingsley locked into a signed National Letter of Intent, Missouri has no defensive linemen as part of this class. That class, which currently consists of just 11 signees, is currently 80th in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, a positioning that even USC scoffs in the general direction of.