Frank Gore Jr. flips to Southern Miss from FAU

In the second act of the three-day Early Signing Period, Frank Gore Jr., FAU and Southern Miss served as the main characters in one of the biggest flips of the day.
Back in June of this year, Gore Jr., the son of ex-Miami standout Frank Gore (pictured), committed to play for FAU. That, though was when Lane Kiffin was head coach. Since that verbal commitment six months ago, Kiffin left for the Ole Miss job.
Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, came and went with Gore not putting pen to paper. Late Thursday morning, however, the running back announced on Twitter that he had committed… to Conference USA rival Southern Miss. A short time later, Gore’s new school confirmed his addition to the roster.
Gore had taken an official visit to Southern Miss on Dec. 6. The next day, FAU won the Conference USA championship and, an hour later, Kiffin was confirmed as the next Ole Miss head coach.
A three-star 2020 prospect, Gore Jr. was rated as the No. 65 running back in the country and the No. 129 player at any position in the state of Florida on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Miami product is the highest-rated member of the Golden Eagles’ class this cycle. He’s also one of just three high schoolers to sign as the other 11 are JUCO transfers.
“I thought Frank was a guy that fit our system really well,” Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson said. “He’s got explosive ability. Just turn on the film and watch it, it tells the tale. We’re extremely excited. I told Frank Sr. we’re ecstatic to have his son in the program.”
Gore’s father, incidentally, is still a running back in the NFL. In his 14th season, the elder Gore has rushed for 558 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills this year. Last month, Gore passed Barry Sanders for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.
After a run on Appalachian State assistants, Missouri continued the recent spate of retention with David Gibbs officially climbing onboard.
Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Brick Haley would continue on as Mizzou’s defensive line coach. Wednesday, Ryan Walters was retained as defensive coordinator. A day after that, the Tigers confirmed that David Gibbs will be a part of Eliah Drinkwitz‘s first coaching staff as well.
Gibbs spent the 2019 season, his first in Columbia, as the Tigers’ cornerbacks coach. Per the school, position-specific duties for Gibbs will be detailed once the staff has been finalized.
“Coach Gibbs is a great fit for our defensive staff,” said Drinkwitz in a statement. “He’s well-respected within the profession as a developer of talent, and he’s got invaluable experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels. I’m excited about his expertise and how he can help shape the philosophy within our defensive staff. I’m pleased to have he and Debbie and their family be part of our program.”
The 51-year-old Gibbs — he’ll turn 52 in January — has spent the past 29 seasons in the coaching profession.
Gibbs, who played his college football at Colorado, has been a defensive coordinator at four of his eight collegiate stops. The first came at Minnesota from 1997-2000, followed by Auburn in 2005. After a few years in the NFL as defensive backs coach, he was back as a coordinator at the collegiate level in Houston (2013-14) and Texas Tech (2015-18).
“I’m excited to be part of Coach Drink’s staff at Mizzou, it’s a great opportunity for me and my family,” Gibbs said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Coach Walters, we did some good things here defensively last season, and we’ve got a great group of kids coming back who are excited to work hard to improve this program.”
When he’s not winning National Signing Day with puppets and smocks, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is focused on getting the Bears a win in their upcoming Sugar Bowl appearance and keeping the program’s trajectory pointed upward.
One thing that could stand in the way of all that though? Perhaps a few suitors from the NFL with a Brinks truck (or two) in tow to lure him from Waco.
Speculation connecting Rhule to various jobs at the next level are not too surprising given the job he’s done so far at the college level and it’s not something he’s shying away from addressing head on either. Speaking to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast this week, the Bears head coach did not seem to completely rule out a jump to the pros one day.
“I’m not dumb, or naive enough to to say that I would never be an NFL coach. I just think that I have such an unbelievable situation here that it would have to be next to perfect, and even then it would be hard for me to do,” said Rhule. “I’m really content with where we are, and I think that we can be even better in the coming years. So it would have to be one of those idyllic situations where you feel like, ‘Hey, I can not just go here and win. I can win at a high level for a sustained amount of time in order for me to ever leave here.”
Rhule later mentioned that having a quarterback and having “alignment” across a franchise would be two keys he would look for in an opening if he were to ever make the jump up. That’s notable given that he had previously interviewed with both the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts each of the past two years before withdrawing from the search.
While both of those organizations don’t quite fit the criteria Rhule laid out, a number of other teams could this year. The Carolina Panthers job is already open and has an owner excited to transform his organization plus Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton under contract. There’s already been plenty of talk linking him to the Dallas Cowboys gig up the road as well as half a dozen others that could be in the mix for a new head coach.
Baylor signed Rhule to a new deal through 2027 just last month that reportedly had a hefty buyout for just this scenario. The school understands their head coach will be a hot name over the coming weeks and months but the Bears will just have to hope that the “perfect” gig doesn’t come along in the end to entice him to leave after the remarkable turnaround campaign that has occurred under Rhule’s watch.
Clint Bowen is Kansas football. Kansas football is Clint Bowen. Sadly for both parties however, they will no longer be together come 2020.
There is a bit of a silver lining for one side though as the veteran assistant who has seen a lot of bad football over the years is leaving to take a position on the coaching staff of North Texas as defensive coordinator.
“First, I would like to thank Seth Littrell and Wren Baker for the opportunity to return to UNT,” Bowen said in a statement released on Thursday. “It had to be the perfect situation for me to leave KU and that is exactly what UNT offers. Coach Littrell is so well respected in the coaching profession and has established a foundation and culture at UNT that puts the program in position for tremendous success. I am excited to be a part of the future of Mean Green football.”
The move comes just as Bowen wraps up his 21st season with the program on the sidelines, the bulk of which have been spent coaching defensive backs. He has been one of the few constants for the Jayhawks the past two decades and served under Les Miles, David Beaty, Charlie Weis and Mark Mangino during his time on staff.
A former KU defensive back in the early 1990’s, the Lawrence native has spent nearly his entire coaching career at his alma mater and served as interim head coach when Weis was fired in 2014 (he went 1-7 while in charge). Bowen was originally hired as a graduate assistant after his playing days were over by Glen Mason and followed the coach that recruited him to Minnesota for one season in 1997. He coached a variety of positions under Mangino and eventually left in 2010 to serve as Western Kentucky defensive coordinator.
Bowen also spent another year with the Mean Green as Dan McCarney’s defensive coordinator as well. Now he’ll return to Denton in what is likely the same capacity for Littrell, who is set to make a host of additional changes to his staff after a disappointing 2019 saw the Conference USA favorites go 4-8 and miss out on a bowl game.
While you can’t fault a position coach for taking a coordinator gig elsewhere, even at a Group of Five school, the change still marks the end of an era for the Jayhawks as they open 2020 without a longtime stalwart around for the ride.
When Utah gave defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley a new contract in early December, the move was thought to be the result of his name being connected to several high profile openings like at Texas and even a few Group of Five head coaching gigs. There was also plenty of speculation in Salt Lake City and beyond that the deal doubled as a wink and a nod that the former Utes safety would one day take over for Kyle Whittingham at his alma mater.
Well, there might be a little more to that latter point and not just in a subtle way either.
Per a report from KSL out of the Beehive State, Scalley “may have received some type of assurance of being promoted (to head coach) upon Whittingham’s retirement” from AD Mark Harlan when negotiating his new deal to stay put as defensive coordinator. The website even asked directly if that were the case and predictably got rebuffed with a middling answer that neither confirmed nor denied anything.
“Not going to discuss that,” Scalley told KSL about any potential head coach-in-waiting setup.
Scalley became the Utes’ defensive coordinator in 2016 and has long been viewed as one of the top assistants out West. His name was connected to openings like UNLV and Colorado State this offseason but it wasn’t too surprising to ultimately see him stay put at his longtime home with a raise and more guaranteed years.
“We are excited to announce that Morgan Scalley will continue to be a part of Utah football for years to come,” Whittingham said in a statement at the time. “Morgan’s impact on our program as both a player and a coach has been invaluable to our success.”
It remains to be seen when Whittingham decides to spend more time on the ski slopes than the practice fields but he did just turn 60 during the 2019 season and certainly would seem comfortable turning the reigns over to somebody who he coached as a player and groomed as a successor on his own staff. Nobody knows exactly what kind of timeline the school or the head coach are on but there’s been enough hints in recent weeks to suggest that both might have a plan in mind for the somewhat near future and that Scalley is heavily involved with it.