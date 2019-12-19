Frank Gore Jr. flips to Southern Miss from FAU

When he’s not winning National Signing Day with puppets and smocks, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is focused on getting the Bears a win in their upcoming Sugar Bowl appearance and keeping the program’s trajectory pointed upward.

One thing that could stand in the way of all that though? Perhaps a few suitors from the NFL with a Brinks truck (or two) in tow to lure him from Waco.

Speculation connecting Rhule to various jobs at the next level are not too surprising given the job he’s done so far at the college level and it’s not something he’s shying away from addressing head on either. Speaking to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast this week, the Bears head coach did not seem to completely rule out a jump to the pros one day.

“I’m not dumb, or naive enough to to say that I would never be an NFL coach. I just think that I have such an unbelievable situation here that it would have to be next to perfect, and even then it would be hard for me to do,” said Rhule. “I’m really content with where we are, and I think that we can be even better in the coming years. So it would have to be one of those idyllic situations where you feel like, ‘Hey, I can not just go here and win. I can win at a high level for a sustained amount of time in order for me to ever leave here.”

Rhule later mentioned that having a quarterback and having “alignment” across a franchise would be two keys he would look for in an opening if he were to ever make the jump up. That’s notable given that he had previously interviewed with both the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts each of the past two years before withdrawing from the search.

While both of those organizations don’t quite fit the criteria Rhule laid out, a number of other teams could this year. The Carolina Panthers job is already open and has an owner excited to transform his organization plus Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton under contract. There’s already been plenty of talk linking him to the Dallas Cowboys gig up the road as well as half a dozen others that could be in the mix for a new head coach.

Baylor signed Rhule to a new deal through 2027 just last month that reportedly had a hefty buyout for just this scenario. The school understands their head coach will be a hot name over the coming weeks and months but the Bears will just have to hope that the “perfect” gig doesn’t come along in the end to entice him to leave after the remarkable turnaround campaign that has occurred under Rhule’s watch.