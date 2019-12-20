Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

When it came to replacing Danny Gonzales, Arizona State didn’t have to look very far.

Wednesday, New Mexico confirmed the Arizona State defensive coordinator as its next head coach. Two days later, Arizona State announced Tony White as Danny Gonzales’ replacement at coordinator.

White had spent the past two seasons as Herm Edwards‘ defensive backs coach. He also carried the title of passing-game coordinator.

Prior to his time in the desert, White was on coaching staffs at San Diego State (2009-17) and New Mexico (2008). In 2007, he served as a graduate assistant at UCLA.

In addition to White’s ascension, ASU also announced a new title for Antonio Pierce.

Pierce spent the past two seasons as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. This year, he’ll also carry the title of associate head coach.

Arizona State (7-5) is in the midst of preparing for the Sun Bowl matchup with Florida State New Year’s Eve afternoon. In its second season under Edwards, ASU is looking for its most wins in a season since 2014.