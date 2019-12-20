Buffalo Charlotte Bahamas Bowl
Getty Images

Buffalo claims first-ever bowl win, runs past Charlotte in Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 5:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Both Buffalo and Charlotte entered Saturday’s Bahamas Bowl looking for their respective program’s first-ever bowl win.  In the end, it was the school that had a few hundred miles further to travel down to the islands that can make that claim.

At the sixth annual Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, it was the Bulls jumping out to a 17-0 halftime lead. From there, the MAC school dropped it into cruise control and rolled to a 31-9 win.  After the half, the closest the 49ers could get was to within 15 at 24-9 early in the fourth quarter. A Jaret Patterson touchdown run from 10 yards out with under two minutes remaining officially iced the game.

Speaking of Patterson, the running back was the unquestioned star of the game.

The sophomore entered the contest sixth nationally with 1,626 yards on the ground.  Exiting it, he did little to hurt that standing as he totaled a game-high 172 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.  This was Patterson’s eighth 100-yard game of the season and sixth in a row.

The 32 carries, incidentally, set a Bahamas Bowl record.

As we had previously alluded to, the win marked Buffalo’s first in a bowl in the program’s FBS history, which dates back to 1962.  The Bulls had played in three bowl games previously (2018, 2013, 2008).  The Bulls also have 18 wins the last two seasons, the most-ever in a two-year span.

For Charlotte, in just their fifth season at the FBS level, this was its first-ever bowl appearance.  Despite the loss, the seven wins coming into this game this season, in Will Healy‘s first year, are a school record.

In a losing effort, 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds passed for 191 yards.  Charlotte could get nothing going on the ground, averaging just three yards on its 30 carries in the game.

Stanford TE Colby Parkinson declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Stanford Colby Parkinson NFL
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 6:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

The season of departures for Stanford continues unabated, although this time it’s Colby Parkinson leaving for the NFL instead of a move to the portal.

In a statement sent out Friday evening, Parkinson confirmed that he has decided to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. “This decision was not an easy one,” the tight end wrote, “but after lots of thought and prayer with my family and loved ones, I believe this to be the best decision for me.”

This past season, Parkinson set career-highs with 48 catches and 589 yards.  For his career, the 6-7, 251-pound junior totaled 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 receptions.

Below is Parkinson’s statement, in its entirety:

I want to thank Stanford and all of my coaches for allowing me the opportunity to attend the best university in the world, while also playing for an amazing football program. I want to thank my coaches: Shaw, Turner, Alamar, Pritchard, BK and Carroll for pouring into my life these last three years. I would also like to thank the amazing support staff at Stanford. Most importantly, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for his many blessings in my life.

To my brothers and teammates, I am so thankful for the bonds I have made with each of you and I am going to miss going to work with you guys everyday more than anything. I also want to thank my family for all of their constant love and support.

WIth that being said, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. This decision was not an easy one, but after lots of thought and prayer with my family and loved ones, I believe this to be the best decision for me. I have been dreaming of playing in the NFL since I started playing football in the first grade and I could not be more excited to begin this new chapter.

TCU co-OC Curtis Luper officially hired by Missouri

TCU Curtis Luper Missouri
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

After a handful of days of speculation surrounding the TCU assistant, Curtis Luper has officially landed at Missouri.

As expected, Mizzou announced in a press release Saturday afternoon that Eli Drinkwitz has brought Luper on to his first coaching staff. Luper’s specific coaching duties will be released “pending completion of the human resources process.”

Luper has spent the past seven seasons at TCU. He was the wide receivers coach in 2013 and the running backs coach in 2014-16. The past three seasons, he added co-coordinating of the offense to his duties.

In all seven of those seasons, he served as the Horned Frogs’ recruiting director as well.

“Curtis brings a championship pedigree to our staff,” said Drinkwitz in a statement. “Luper has coached offense at the highest level and he’s been part of some of the best offenses in college football. He’s a man of integrity. He’s one of the best recruiters in the country. We’re excited to welcome him and his family to the Mizzou football family.”

Prior to TCU, Luper was the running backs coach at Auburn (2009-12) and Oklahoma State (2005-06).

“I’m definitely excited to come to Missouri and join Coach Drink,” said Luper. “He and I really connected in our time together at Auburn. We have the same thoughts philosophically when it comes to offense. It’s really exciting for me to be at a flagship institution. That’s something I’ve never had the opportunity to do in my coaching career. I’m looking forward to that and to being part of the Mizzou community.”

Luper becomes the seventh assistant hired by Drinkwitz since taking over. The first six have either come from Appalachian State or were retained off the old staff.

Arizona adds Paul Rhoads as new DC

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 4:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

On the same day its in-state rival stayed in-house for theirs, Arizona went outside for their new defensive coordinator in Paul Rhoads.

Rhoads, Arizona confirmed Saturday afternoon, has officially been hired to coordinate Kevin Sumlin‘s defense. Rhoads replaces Marcel Yates, who was fired from his post back in late October.

“I am very happy to announce that Paul Rhoads has agreed to join the Arizona Football Family as our Defensive Coordinator,” Sumlin said in a statement. “Paul is a man of personal and professional integrity. He brings to Arizona a history of proven success as a leader and teacher who will bring a focus on relationships, communication and fundamentals. I look forward to working with Paul as we continue to position our program for future success.”

Prior to coming to the desert, Rhoads spent the past two seasons as the defensive backs coach at UCLA.

Rhoads is mostly known for the six seasons he spent as the head football coach at Iowa State. He’s also had stops at Arkansas (2017), Auburn (2008) and Pitt (2000-07) as defensive coordinator.

“I can’t begin to express how excited and grateful I am to have the opportunity to work alongside Coach Sumlin and the rest of the Arizona Football Family,” Rhoads said. “I look forward to getting to know our student-athletes and getting to work on putting them in a position to be successful at a high level. (My wife) Vickie and I are thrilled to be able to become a part of the University of Arizona and Tucson community.”

Ed Orgeron of LSU claims Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award

LSU Ed Orgeron award
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
2 Comments

When it comes to myriad Coach of the Year award honors to be handed out this month, get ready to hear a lot about Ed Orgeron of LSU.

Saturday afternoon, the Football Writers Association of America announced Orgeron as the 2019 winner of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.  Orgeron is the third LSU head coach to claim an award named in honor of the Hall of Fame native of Louisiana, joining Paul Dietzel in 1958 and Nick Saban in 2003.  Both of those coaches went on to win the national championship in those seasons.

The other finalists for this year’s award were Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz (now at Missouri), SMU’s Sonny Dykes, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, Memphis’ Mike Norvell (now at Florida State), Baylor’s Matt Rhule and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

“Coach Orgeron is an incredibly deserving winner of this prestigious honor,” 2019 FWAA president Matt Fortuna said. “From the ways he has reinvented his program on and off the field, to the bonds he has formed with his players, it is easy to see how he has led LSU to a No. 1 ranking this season. (LSU quarterback) Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech alone made me want to run through a brick wall for Coach O.”

Orgeron has LSU sitting at 13-0 on the season and heading into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.  The Tigers secured that No. 1 seed with the football program’s 12th SEC championship.

“Coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers’ impressive 13-0 regular season record is a testament to Coach O’s relentless leadership and guidance of one of college football’s most storied programs,” said Eddie Robinson III, grandson of the legendary coach. “Congratulations Coach Orgeron from the Robinson Family on winning the 2019 ‘Eddie’!”