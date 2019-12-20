Both Buffalo and Charlotte entered Saturday’s Bahamas Bowl looking for their respective program’s first-ever bowl win. In the end, it was the school that had a few hundred miles further to travel down to the islands that can make that claim.

At the sixth annual Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, it was the Bulls jumping out to a 17-0 halftime lead. From there, the MAC school dropped it into cruise control and rolled to a 31-9 win. After the half, the closest the 49ers could get was to within 15 at 24-9 early in the fourth quarter. A Jaret Patterson touchdown run from 10 yards out with under two minutes remaining officially iced the game.

Speaking of Patterson, the running back was the unquestioned star of the game.

The sophomore entered the contest sixth nationally with 1,626 yards on the ground. Exiting it, he did little to hurt that standing as he totaled a game-high 172 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. This was Patterson’s eighth 100-yard game of the season and sixth in a row.

The 32 carries, incidentally, set a Bahamas Bowl record.

As we had previously alluded to, the win marked Buffalo’s first in a bowl in the program’s FBS history, which dates back to 1962. The Bulls had played in three bowl games previously (2018, 2013, 2008). The Bulls also have 18 wins the last two seasons, the most-ever in a two-year span.

For Charlotte, in just their fifth season at the FBS level, this was its first-ever bowl appearance. Despite the loss, the seven wins coming into this game this season, in Will Healy‘s first year, are a school record.

In a losing effort, 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds passed for 191 yards. Charlotte could get nothing going on the ground, averaging just three yards on its 30 carries in the game.