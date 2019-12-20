Florida State, after a couple of days worth of speculation, has officially added to Chris Thomsen to Mike Norvell‘s first coaching staff in Tallahassee.

FSU confirmed in a press release Thursday that Thomsen has been hired as an offensive assistant. His specific role hasn’t been spelled out, although he’s mainly been an offensive line coach in his career.

Whatever his position-specific duties, he’ll also carry the title of deputy head coach.

Thomsen and his new boss also have a previous working relationship. From 2013-16, the two were on the same coaching staff at Arizona State.

“I am extremely excited about the addition of Chris Thomsen to the Florida State football family as my deputy head coach and offensive assistant,” Norvell said in a statement. “Coach Thomsen has extensive experience developing NFL players throughout his career at a variety of positions from head coach, offensive line, tight ends and running backs. He brings a relentless work ethic in recruiting, which has allowed him to be one of the top recruiters in the country and one of the best that I’ve ever been around. I have seen this as a player when I was at Central Arkansas and working side-by-side with him at Arizona State. Chris will be a tremendous asset to our staff as well as aiding me as our deputy head coach.”

Thomsen has spent the past three seasons as the offensive line coach at TCU. He’s also spent time as line coach at Arizona State (2013-16) and Texas Tech (2012).

“My wife LeAnn and I are excited about the opportunity to join Coach Norvell and the rest of the staff at Florida State,” Thomsen said. “We look forward to serving the student-athletes at Florida State, as well as the Tallahassee community, in any way we can.”

Thomsen will be the first of what’s expected to be a pair of departures from Gary Patterson‘s TCU staff. At some point in the not-too-distant future, Missouri is expected to announce the addition of co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Curtis Luper. Luper’s specific roles at Mizzou will be spelled out at a later time.