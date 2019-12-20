Starting DT Javaree Jackson dismissed by Wyoming

After spending the majority of the 2019 season as a starter along the Wyoming defensive line, Javaree Jackson has seen his time in Laramie come to an end.

Earlier this week, Craig Bohl announced that Jackson had been indefinitely suspended from his football program. The only reason given at the time was an unspecified violation of team rules. A couple of days later, a UW official confirmed that Jackson has been dismissed from the Cowboys team.

As was the case with the suspension, no specific reason for the dismissal has been divulged. The Casper Star-Tribune writes that “Jackson’s name has not appeared in local court documents or the Albany County Detention Center booking log as of Thursday afternoon.” A check of that log early Friday afternoon shows the same.

Thursday afternoon, Jackson tweeting his thanks to the university for the opportunity to play football.

I really want to say thank you to the University of Wyoming to let me get the opportunity to play football here and most importantly to attend school here. Thank you to everyone that was there for me! Best of luck to all — Javaree Jackson (@kingjack35) December 19, 2019

Jackson started 11 of 12 games at defensive tackle his season for the Cowboys. His seven tackles for loss are fourth on the team, while his three sacks are tied for third. Among Cowboys defensive linemen, his 35 total tackles lad the team.

All told, Jackson played in 30 games during his time with the Cowboys. The 6-5, 276-pound lineman started in a dozen of those appearances.

Wyoming is in the midst of preparations for the Dec. 31 Arizona Bowl. A win over Georgia State would be their eighth, the third time in four years they’ve hit that exact number under Bohl.