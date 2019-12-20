Getty Images

Kent State joins Buffalo as first-time MAC bowl winners

By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 11:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

For both Buffalo and Kent State, it was a first-ever opening to the 2019-20 bowl season.

Friday evening, Buffalo took care of business in a Makers Mark Bahamas Bowl win over Charlotte.  That marked the Bulls’ first-ever bowl win.  Friday night, Kent State took care of business in a Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl win over Utah State. That marked the Golden Flashes’ first-ever bowl win.

How those two MAC programs got to their respective first-evers were decidedly different.

Buffalo turned a 17-0 halftime lead into a 31-9 win that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. At the opposite end of the spectrum was Kent State, which took down Utah State in a wild 51-41 affair.  The Golden Flashes’ win featured three ties and six lead changes, with the outcome not decided until the last two minutes of the fourth quarter. The final margin, 10 points, was the largest of the game.

It was Dustin Crum‘s four-yard touchdown run with 1:56 remaining that proved to be the game-winner.  It was also Crum who proved to be the difference-maker throughout the game.

The junior quarterback accounted for 436 yards of offense — 289 passing, 147 rushing.  He also tossed a pair of touchdown passes to go along with his game-winning rushing touchdown.

In his final game at USU, Jordan Love passed for 317 yards and three touchdowns on 30-39 passing.

Under the youngest head coach at the FBS level — Sean Lewis, 33 — the Golden Flashes were playing in their first bowl game since 2012, and just the third in the program’s history.  They had lost both of those previous games.  Kent finishes the season with seven wins, its most since 2012 and just the second time they’ve reached that mark since 1987.

Since that 1987 season, the Golden Flashes have won six or more games on three occasions: 2001, 2012, 2019.  In 20 of those seasons, they won three games or less.

Auburn DE Nick Coe will enter draft, won’t play in bowl game

Auburn Nick Coe draft
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 8:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

As his Auburn teammates continue to prep for their bowl game, Nick Coe will begin prepping for the draft.

On his Instagram account, Coe announced that he will make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. The defensive lineman cryptically cited “reasons that are personal to me” for his decision. He also stated that he realizes “I am not a finished product.”

Additionally, Coe confirmed that he won’t play in the Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you Auburn!! War Eagle🦅

A post shared by Nick Coe (@_nc91_) on Dec 20, 2019 at 2:01pm PST

Last season, Coe led Auburn in tackles for loss with 13½ and sacks with seven.  This season, Coe had three tackles for loss and zero sacks.  In nine 2019 games, he was credited with just 15 tackles.

Oklahoma will be down another defensive starter for Peach Bowl semifinal against LSU

Oklahoma playoffs
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 7:41 PM EST
1 Comment

And the hits just keep on coming for fourth-ranked Oklahoma as another key defender is reportedly down for the playoffs.

Earlier this week, it was reported that three players have been suspended for the Peach Bowl. Among that trio is standout starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins.

Friday, a little over a week before their matchup with high-powered LSU, a second starter will be sidelined as well.  According to multiple media outlets, Delarrin Turner-Yell will not play in the semifinal because of injury.  The starting safety suffered what’s being called a broken collarbone during practice this past week.

Thus far, there’s has not been any confirmation from the football program on the sophomore defensive back’s status for the game.

Turner-Yell is currently second on the Sooners in tackles with 75.  He’s also totaled 5½ tackles for loss and broken up three pass attempts.

Following the regular season, Turner-Yell was named honorable mention All-Big 12.

As noted in the tweet, Justin Broiles is expected to take over as the starter if Turner-Yell is indeed unavailable.  A redshirt sophomore, Broiles has appeared in all 13 games this season.  He has been credited with 15 tackles (one for a loss) and one pass broken up.

LSU will head into the semifinal matchup with Oklahoma third in the country in scoring offense (47.8 points per game), second in passing offense (386.8 yards per game) and first in touchdown passes (49). As some may have forgotten, the Tigers also have a potent rushing attack. Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s 1,291 yards on the ground is 16th nationally and second in the SEC.

However, Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice this past week.  That issue has his status for the playoff game “in doubt.” It’s believed his availability won’t be officially determined until closer to game time next Saturday night.

Stanford TE Colby Parkinson declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Stanford Colby Parkinson NFL
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 6:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

The season of departures for Stanford continues unabated, although this time it’s Colby Parkinson leaving for the NFL instead of a move to the portal.

In a statement sent out Friday evening, Parkinson confirmed that he has decided to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. “This decision was not an easy one,” the tight end wrote, “but after lots of thought and prayer with my family and loved ones, I believe this to be the best decision for me.”

This past season, Parkinson set career-highs with 48 catches and 589 yards.  For his career, the 6-7, 251-pound junior totaled 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 receptions.

Below is Parkinson’s statement, in its entirety:

I want to thank Stanford and all of my coaches for allowing me the opportunity to attend the best university in the world, while also playing for an amazing football program. I want to thank my coaches: Shaw, Turner, Alamar, Pritchard, BK and Carroll for pouring into my life these last three years. I would also like to thank the amazing support staff at Stanford. Most importantly, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for his many blessings in my life.

To my brothers and teammates, I am so thankful for the bonds I have made with each of you and I am going to miss going to work with you guys everyday more than anything. I also want to thank my family for all of their constant love and support.

WIth that being said, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. This decision was not an easy one, but after lots of thought and prayer with my family and loved ones, I believe this to be the best decision for me. I have been dreaming of playing in the NFL since I started playing football in the first grade and I could not be more excited to begin this new chapter.

Buffalo claims first-ever bowl win, runs past Charlotte in Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo Charlotte Bahamas Bowl
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 5:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Both Buffalo and Charlotte entered Saturday’s Bahamas Bowl looking for their respective program’s first-ever bowl win.  In the end, it was the school that had a few hundred miles further to travel down to the islands that can make that claim.

At the sixth annual Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, it was the Bulls jumping out to a 17-0 halftime lead. From there, the MAC school dropped it into cruise control and rolled to a 31-9 win.  After the half, the closest the 49ers could get was to within 15 at 24-9 early in the fourth quarter. A Jaret Patterson touchdown run from 10 yards out with under two minutes remaining officially iced the game.

Speaking of Patterson, the running back was the unquestioned star of the game.

The sophomore entered the contest sixth nationally with 1,626 yards on the ground.  Exiting it, he did little to hurt that standing as he totaled a game-high 172 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.  This was Patterson’s eighth 100-yard game of the season and sixth in a row.

The 32 carries, incidentally, set a Bahamas Bowl record.

As we had previously alluded to, the win marked Buffalo’s first in a bowl in the program’s FBS history, which dates back to 1962.  The Bulls had played in three bowl games previously (2018, 2013, 2008).  The Bulls also have 18 wins the last two seasons, the most-ever in a two-year span.

For Charlotte, in just their fifth season at the FBS level, this was its first-ever bowl appearance.  Despite the loss, the seven wins coming into this game this season, in Will Healy‘s first year, are a school record.

In a losing effort, 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds passed for 191 yards.  Charlotte could get nothing going on the ground, averaging just three yards on its 30 carries in the game.