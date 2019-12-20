SMU and Sonny Dykes reach agreement on contract extension

On the heels of a historic turnaround at SMU, Sonny Dykes has been rewarded with a shiny new contract extension.

Friday afternoon, SMU confirmed that it has reached a signed agreement with Dykes on an extended deal. The details of the extension, including length and salary, were not disclosed by the private institution.

Dykes is in the midst of his second season at SMU. In the first, they were a very pedestrian 5-7. The second, however, has the Mustangs sitting at 10-2, with a bowl game still remaining. It’s already the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984.

“Sonny and Kate have proven to be a perfect fit for SMU,” said athletic director Rick Hart in a statement. “Coach Dykes has assembled a quality staff and built a winning culture within our football program. As a result, we are experiencing record results on the field and in the classroom. Our connection to the community has never been stronger. We look forward to building upon this success with Sonny at the helm for years to come.”

“I am humbled and honored that SMU has made this strong commitment to me, my family and our talented staff,” a statement from Dykes began. “We are proud of what has been accomplished but look forward to incredible things ahead. President Turner, Rick Hart and I are aligned in our passion and vision for SMU Football. I am thankful for their continued support and leadership. SMU is a special place with special people. Kate and I are blessed to be a part of the SMU community. Rest assured that we will continue to work tirelessly to make the SMU family and the entire city of Dallas proud.”

SMU will face Florida Atlantic in the Boca Raton Bowl tomorrow. The postseason game will mark the Mustangs’ first since 2017 and just their second since 2012.