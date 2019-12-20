Stanford TE Colby Parkinson declares for 2020 NFL Draft

The season of departures for Stanford continues unabated, although this time it’s Colby Parkinson leaving for the NFL instead of a move to the portal.
In a statement sent out Friday evening, Parkinson confirmed that he has decided to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. “This decision was not an easy one,” the tight end wrote, “but after lots of thought and prayer with my family and loved ones, I believe this to be the best decision for me.”
This past season, Parkinson set career-highs with 48 catches and 589 yards. For his career, the 6-7, 251-pound junior totaled 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 receptions.
Below is Parkinson’s statement, in its entirety:
I want to thank Stanford and all of my coaches for allowing me the opportunity to attend the best university in the world, while also playing for an amazing football program. I want to thank my coaches: Shaw, Turner, Alamar, Pritchard, BK and Carroll for pouring into my life these last three years. I would also like to thank the amazing support staff at Stanford. Most importantly, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for his many blessings in my life.
To my brothers and teammates, I am so thankful for the bonds I have made with each of you and I am going to miss going to work with you guys everyday more than anything. I also want to thank my family for all of their constant love and support.
WIth that being said, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. This decision was not an easy one, but after lots of thought and prayer with my family and loved ones, I believe this to be the best decision for me. I have been dreaming of playing in the NFL since I started playing football in the first grade and I could not be more excited to begin this new chapter.