Stanford TE Colby Parkinson declares for 2020 NFL Draft

The season of departures for Stanford continues unabated, although this time it’s Colby Parkinson leaving for the NFL instead of a move to the portal.

In a statement sent out Friday evening, Parkinson confirmed that he has decided to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. “This decision was not an easy one,” the tight end wrote, “but after lots of thought and prayer with my family and loved ones, I believe this to be the best decision for me.”

This past season, Parkinson set career-highs with 48 catches and 589 yards. For his career, the 6-7, 251-pound junior totaled 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 receptions.

Below is Parkinson’s statement, in its entirety: