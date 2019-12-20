TCU co-OC Curtis Luper officially hired by Missouri

After a handful of days of speculation surrounding the TCU assistant, Curtis Luper has officially landed at Missouri.

As expected, Mizzou announced in a press release Saturday afternoon that Eli Drinkwitz has brought Luper on to his first coaching staff. Luper’s specific coaching duties will be released “pending completion of the human resources process.”

Luper has spent the past seven seasons at TCU. He was the wide receivers coach in 2013 and the running backs coach in 2014-16. The past three seasons, he added co-coordinating of the offense to his duties.

In all seven of those seasons, he served as the Horned Frogs’ recruiting director as well.

“Curtis brings a championship pedigree to our staff,” said Drinkwitz in a statement. “Luper has coached offense at the highest level and he’s been part of some of the best offenses in college football. He’s a man of integrity. He’s one of the best recruiters in the country. We’re excited to welcome him and his family to the Mizzou football family.”

Prior to TCU, Luper was the running backs coach at Auburn (2009-12) and Oklahoma State (2005-06).

“I’m definitely excited to come to Missouri and join Coach Drink,” said Luper. “He and I really connected in our time together at Auburn. We have the same thoughts philosophically when it comes to offense. It’s really exciting for me to be at a flagship institution. That’s something I’ve never had the opportunity to do in my coaching career. I’m looking forward to that and to being part of the Mizzou community.”

Luper becomes the seventh assistant hired by Drinkwitz since taking over. The first six have either come from Appalachian State or were retained off the old staff.