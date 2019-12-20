UT San Antonio officially adds Kurt Traylor as TEs coach

With UT San Antonio adding Kurt Traylor, Jeff Traylor‘s first coaching staff at the Conference USA school is nearly complete.
Thursday evening, UTSA confirmed that Kurt Traylor has been hired as the Roadrunners’ tight ends coach. And, for those wondering, the new assistant coach is indeed the brother of the new head coach.
The newest Traylor has spent more than 20 seasons as a Texas high school football coach. In that span, he won three state championships, all of which came at Gilmer High School.
Traylor had announced earlier in the week that he would be stepping down as head coach at Tyler Lee to take a job at UTSA. He had spent three seasons at that school.
Aside from a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 2002-03, this will be Traylor’s first job at the collegiate level.
With Traylor’s hiring, the new coach has now filled eight of his 10 on-field positions. Those coaches are:
- Barry Lunney Jr. (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach)
- Daniel Da Prato (special teams coordinator)
- Nick Graham (cornerbacks)
- Julian Griffin (running backs)
- Jess Loepp (safeties/recruiting coordinator)
- Matt Mattox (run-game coordinator/offensive line)
- Rod Wright (defensive line)
Traylor came to UTSA after spending the past two seasons at Arkansas. Four of the assistants he’s hired thus far — Lunney, Da Prato, Griffin, Loepp — were either Razorback assistants or football staffers. Graham and Mattox were both at McNeese State for the 2019 season, while Wright is the only holdover from Frank Wilson‘s last staff at the school.
Florida State, after a couple of days worth of speculation, has officially added to Chris Thomsen to Mike Norvell‘s first coaching staff in Tallahassee.
FSU confirmed in a press release Thursday that Thomsen has been hired as an offensive assistant. His specific role hasn’t been spelled out, although he’s mainly been an offensive line coach in his career.
Whatever his position-specific duties, he’ll also carry the title of deputy head coach.
Thomsen and his new boss also have a previous working relationship. From 2013-16, the two were on the same coaching staff at Arizona State.
“I am extremely excited about the addition of Chris Thomsen to the Florida State football family as my deputy head coach and offensive assistant,” Norvell said in a statement. “Coach Thomsen has extensive experience developing NFL players throughout his career at a variety of positions from head coach, offensive line, tight ends and running backs. He brings a relentless work ethic in recruiting, which has allowed him to be one of the top recruiters in the country and one of the best that I’ve ever been around. I have seen this as a player when I was at Central Arkansas and working side-by-side with him at Arizona State. Chris will be a tremendous asset to our staff as well as aiding me as our deputy head coach.”
Thomsen has spent the past three seasons as the offensive line coach at TCU. He’s also spent time as line coach at Arizona State (2013-16) and Texas Tech (2012).
“My wife LeAnn and I are excited about the opportunity to join Coach Norvell and the rest of the staff at Florida State,” Thomsen said. “We look forward to serving the student-athletes at Florida State, as well as the Tallahassee community, in any way we can.”
Thomsen will be the first of what’s expected to be a pair of departures from Gary Patterson‘s TCU staff. At some point in the not-too-distant future, Missouri is expected to announce the addition of co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Curtis Luper. Luper’s specific roles at Mizzou will be spelled out at a later time.
After a run on Appalachian State assistants, Missouri continued the recent spate of retention with David Gibbs officially climbing onboard.
Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Brick Haley would continue on as Mizzou’s defensive line coach. Wednesday, Ryan Walters was retained as defensive coordinator. A day after that, the Tigers confirmed that David Gibbs will be a part of Eliah Drinkwitz‘s first coaching staff as well.
Gibbs spent the 2019 season, his first in Columbia, as the Tigers’ cornerbacks coach. Per the school, position-specific duties for Gibbs will be detailed once the staff has been finalized.
“Coach Gibbs is a great fit for our defensive staff,” said Drinkwitz in a statement. “He’s well-respected within the profession as a developer of talent, and he’s got invaluable experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels. I’m excited about his expertise and how he can help shape the philosophy within our defensive staff. I’m pleased to have he and Debbie and their family be part of our program.”
The 51-year-old Gibbs — he’ll turn 52 in January — has spent the past 29 seasons in the coaching profession.
Gibbs, who played his college football at Colorado, has been a defensive coordinator at four of his eight collegiate stops. The first came at Minnesota from 1997-2000, followed by Auburn in 2005. After a few years in the NFL as defensive backs coach, he was back as a coordinator at the collegiate level in Houston (2013-14) and Texas Tech (2015-18).
“I’m excited to be part of Coach Drink’s staff at Mizzou, it’s a great opportunity for me and my family,” Gibbs said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Coach Walters, we did some good things here defensively last season, and we’ve got a great group of kids coming back who are excited to work hard to improve this program.”
In the second act of the three-day Early Signing Period, Frank Gore Jr., FAU and Southern Miss served as the main characters in one of the biggest flips of the day.
Back in June of this year, Gore Jr., the son of ex-Miami standout Frank Gore (pictured), committed to play for FAU. That, though was when Lane Kiffin was head coach. Since that verbal commitment six months ago, Kiffin left for the Ole Miss job.
Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, came and went with Gore not putting pen to paper. Late Thursday morning, however, the running back announced on Twitter that he had committed… to Conference USA rival Southern Miss. A short time later, Gore’s new school confirmed his addition to the roster.
Gore had taken an official visit to Southern Miss on Dec. 6. The next day, FAU won the Conference USA championship and, an hour later, Kiffin was confirmed as the next Ole Miss head coach.
A three-star 2020 prospect, Gore Jr. was rated as the No. 65 running back in the country and the No. 129 player at any position in the state of Florida on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Miami product is the highest-rated member of the Golden Eagles’ class this cycle. He’s also one of just three high schoolers to sign as the other 11 are JUCO transfers.
“I thought Frank was a guy that fit our system really well,” Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson said. “He’s got explosive ability. Just turn on the film and watch it, it tells the tale. We’re extremely excited. I told Frank Sr. we’re ecstatic to have his son in the program.”
Gore’s father, incidentally, is still a running back in the NFL. In his 14th season, the elder Gore has rushed for 558 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills this year. Last month, Gore passed Barry Sanders for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.
When he’s not winning National Signing Day with puppets and smocks, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is focused on getting the Bears a win in their upcoming Sugar Bowl appearance and keeping the program’s trajectory pointed upward.
One thing that could stand in the way of all that though? Perhaps a few suitors from the NFL with a Brinks truck (or two) in tow to lure him from Waco.
Speculation connecting Rhule to various jobs at the next level are not too surprising given the job he’s done so far at the college level and it’s not something he’s shying away from addressing head on either. Speaking to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast this week, the Bears head coach did not seem to completely rule out a jump to the pros one day.
“I’m not dumb, or naive enough to to say that I would never be an NFL coach. I just think that I have such an unbelievable situation here that it would have to be next to perfect, and even then it would be hard for me to do,” said Rhule. “I’m really content with where we are, and I think that we can be even better in the coming years. So it would have to be one of those idyllic situations where you feel like, ‘Hey, I can not just go here and win. I can win at a high level for a sustained amount of time in order for me to ever leave here.”
Rhule later mentioned that having a quarterback and having “alignment” across a franchise would be two keys he would look for in an opening if he were to ever make the jump up. That’s notable given that he had previously interviewed with both the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts each of the past two years before withdrawing from the search.
While both of those organizations don’t quite fit the criteria Rhule laid out, a number of other teams could this year. The Carolina Panthers job is already open and has an owner excited to transform his organization plus Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton under contract. There’s already been plenty of talk linking him to the Dallas Cowboys gig up the road as well as half a dozen others that could be in the mix for a new head coach.
Baylor signed Rhule to a new deal through 2027 just last month that reportedly had a hefty buyout for just this scenario. The school understands their head coach will be a hot name over the coming weeks and months but the Bears will just have to hope that the “perfect” gig doesn’t come along in the end to entice him to leave after the remarkable turnaround campaign that has occurred under Rhule’s watch.