Vanderbilt appears to be losing Mo Hasan as part of a burgeoning quarterback room. Given how Wednesday played out, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.
On the first day of the Early Signing Period, Vandy added three quarterbacks — two high schoolers and one JUCO transfer. One of the former, Texas three-star Ken Seals, will enroll early. The other two, Mike Wright and Jeremy Moussa, will join the fray in the summer.
With that as a backdrop, and one day after the Early Signing Period kicked off, Hasan has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer database. Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the move into the portal.
Source: Vanderbilt QB Mo Hasan has entered the transfer portal.
Started against Missouri earlier this season but got hurt during that game and hasn't started since then.
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 19, 2019
Hasan would be leaving Vanderbilt as a graduate. That means he would be able to use his final season of eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.
As of yet, the Commodores football program has not confirmed Hasan’s status with the football program moving forward.
Hasan, who began his career at Syracuse as a walk-on, came to Vandy from Coffeyville Community College in 2018. His first season with the Commodores, the Florida native played in five games. This past season, he played in two, including his first career start. That start, though, proved to be his last appearance as Hasan suffered a concussion in the Missouri game and missed the last five games.
In his seven appearances, Hasan completed 11-of-17 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 79 yards on 16 carries.
Where Hasan will likely be missed most, though, is off the field.
Hasan, a Miami native, also gained national exposure for spearheading Second Spoon, a non-profit organization that distributes extra food from the athletes’ dining hall to the homeless living on Nashville’s streets. He appeared on various national TV programs to promote Second Spoon, including NBC’s Today Show.