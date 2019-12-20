Vandrbilt Mo Hasan Syracuse
Vanderbilt QB Mo Hasan enters transfer portal

By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
Vanderbilt appears to be losing Mo Hasan as part of a burgeoning quarterback room. Given how Wednesday played out, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

On the first day of the Early Signing Period, Vandy added three quarterbacks — two high schoolers and one JUCO transfer. One of the former, Texas three-star Ken Seals, will enroll early.  The other two, Mike Wright and Jeremy Moussa, will join the fray in the summer.

With that as a backdrop, and one day after the Early Signing Period kicked off, Hasan has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer database. Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the move into the portal.

Hasan would be leaving Vanderbilt as a graduate.  That means he would be able to use his final season of eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.

As of yet, the Commodores football program has not confirmed Hasan’s status with the football program moving forward.

Hasan, who began his career at Syracuse as a walk-on, came to Vandy from Coffeyville Community College in 2018.  His first season with the Commodores, the Florida native played in five games.  This past season, he played in two, including his first career start. That start, though, proved to be his last appearance as Hasan suffered a concussion in the Missouri game and missed the last five games.

In his seven appearances, Hasan completed 11-of-17 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.  He also ran for 79 yards on 16 carries.

Where Hasan will likely be missed most, though, is off the field.

Hasan, a Miami native, also gained national exposure for spearheading Second Spoon, a non-profit organization that distributes extra food from the athletes’ dining hall to the homeless living on Nashville’s streets. He appeared on various national TV programs to promote Second Spoon, including NBC’s Today Show.

College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 20 Viewer’s Guide

college football bowl preview
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 20 bowl menu, which on Opening Day features a pair of games with schools from three different conferences — two from the MAC, one each from Conference USA and the MAC.

WHO: Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5)
WHAT: The 6th Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
WHERE: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: For those curious, the sponsor of the bowl, Makers Wanted, is not a whiskey.  Or a bourbon.  Rather, it serves as the slogan for an industrial park in a Chicago suburb, the largest such park in the United States. … Under fifth-year coach Lance Leipold, Buffalo has already won more games in a two-year span (17) than it has at any other point in its history.  The Bulls are also playing in a bowl game in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever, but are seeking their first-ever postseason win. … Charlotte is even more of a postseason neophyte than today’s opponent.  The 49ers are in just their fifth season at the FBS level, and this will mark their first-ever bowl game. … Charlotte enters that first-ever postseason appearance riding a five-game winning streak, easily the longest in the program’s short history. The old standard? Two in a row, accomplished twice. … Buffalo isn’t exactly freezing cold at the moment, though, as the MAC school won five of six to end the regular season. … If you want one player on which to focus, try Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson (pictured). The sophomore running back leads the MAC and is fifth nationally with 1,626 yards. His 17 rushing touchdowns are also tops in the conference and tied for eighth in the country. … That could prove to be a frightening proposition for Charlotte as the 49ers are 97th in stopping the run (190.8 yards per game).
THE LINE: Charlotte, +6½
THE PREDICTION: Buffalo 27, Charlotte 17

__________

WHO: Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6)
WHAT: The 3rd Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
WHERE: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
TICKETS: Click here
THE SKINNY: Utah State’s postseason hopes nearly went up in smoke when three players, including starting quarterback Jordan Love and leading rusher Gerold Bright, were popped for pot, but it has since been confirmed that the trio will play in the game. … Come to think of it, it’s a shame USU isn’t playing in today’s Bahamas Bowl. … Kent State, meanwhile, is bowl-eligible for just the fifth time in the last four decades.  The Golden Flashes last played in a bowl game in 2012, and have played in just two in the program’s FBS history. The MAC school has never won a postseason game. … Kent’s six losses this year are its fewest since that 2012 season.  And, it should be noted, three of those 2019 losses came at the hands of Arizona State, Auburn and Wisconsin. … Kent enters this game riding a three-game winning streak, its longest in seven years.  USU has won three of four entering the postseason. … The Aggies averaged over 50 points per game on offense a year ago; that number has been cut in half this season (25.2 ppg). … What could help USU is Kent and its porous defense. The Golden Flashes give up 31.8 ppg (88th nationally) and 6.3 yards per play (108th). … The two programs have met just twice previously (1973 & 1974).  Each team won one game in that home-and-home. … History, as brief as it is, would suggest this particular game won’t be close. The first two Frisco Bowls had a combined score of 78-10.  To that, I say history be damned.
THE LINE: Kent State, +6
THE PREDICTION: Kent State 31, Utah State 30

Tate Martell getting ‘fresh look’ as Miami QB job remains open

Tate Martell Miami
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 9:56 AM EST
Just when you thought he was out, Miami pulls Tate Martell right back into the quarterback mix.

When last we left the Martell soap opera late last month, the redshirt sophomore had taken a personal leave of absence.  Martell subsequently returned from his second such leave this season.  Thursday, the Miami Herald reported, Martell is now getting what it described as “a fresh look in the starting battle” as The U prepares for its bowl game.

Those discussions are there,” offensive coordinator Dan Enos said of Martell being in the mix with Jarren Williams and N’Kosi Perry to open the Independence Bowl under center vs. Louisiana Tech. It appears, though, that Martell has a ways to go to catch up.

“He has to do it on the field and it’s been very inconsistent,” Enos said of Martell. “He hasn’t done anything to have earned a chance to do that yet. He’s been really good [in four practices]. And he’s done a nice job. I don’t know where it will end up. He’s in the right frame of mind, and we would like to see the best version of him.”

This twist is the latest in the saga of one of the highest-rated quarterbacks — and most polarizing prospects — in the Class of 2017.

Instead of bringing it on and competing with Georgia transfer Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job, Martell hightailed it out of Ohio State this past offseason and ultimately landed at Miami shortly thereafter.  Granted immediate eligibility with the Hurricanes, and seen as a slight favorite to win the starting job, Martell instead saw Williams stake his claim as QB1 as head coach Manny Diaz named the redshirt freshman the Hurricanes’ starter to start the season.

Losing out on the starting job led to Martell bailing on practice for the initial personal leave, even as he ultimately returned.  Not long after, it was reported that Martell had begun working with Miami’s wide receivers; last month, Martell shifted his on-field focus back to the quarterback position.

Martell was a four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Martell threw for 269 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-28 passing last season for the Buckeyes while also running for another 128 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

At Miami, Martell has yet to attempt a pass or record a reception, but does have two yards on a pair of carries.  Since getting in on a couple of plays at receiver in the Week 6 loss to Virginia Tech, Martell hasn’t seen the field.

Williams has started nine games this season, the first five and the last four.  Perry started the three in between.  Those two have directed an offense that is 42nd in pass yards (257.2 ypg) and 73rd in scoring (27.8 ppg).  Thoe numbers are sixth and 10th, respectively, in the ACC.

Joe Burrow to have high school football stadium renamed in his honor

Joe Burrow high school
Associated Press
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
Joe Burrow and his old high school football stomping grounds have officially become synonymous.

Coming off one of the greatest statistical seasons in college football history, Burrow went down in LSU lore as he was named winner of the 2019 Heisman Trophy in a landslide. In an emotional acceptance speech, the quarterback made headlines across the country with the mention of the plight facing his hometown.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”

In the days since that speech, nearly a half-million dollars has been donated to the Athens County Food Pantry.  Thursday night, the Athens City School Board of Education unanimously took the first steps in recognizing Burrow’s accomplishments both on and off the field by directing “the Superintendent and the Athens High School Administration to take such actions as are necessary to name the Athens High School Football Stadium the Joe Burrow Stadium.”

One board official told a Columbus television station that “a final name has not been agreed on yet for the stadium and this is only the beginning of the process.” Once LSU’s football season is complete, there will be a ceremony to commemorate whichever name they decide.

Top-ranked LSU will face No. 4 Oklahoma in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.  The winner of that game will face the winner of the No. 3 Clemson-No. 2 Ohio State semifinal.

Collin Hill tweets he’s leaving Colorado State; South Carolina an option?

Collin Hill South Carolina
By John TaylorDec 20, 2019, 8:48 AM EST
With Collin Hill taking the first step in leaving Colorado State, could a South Carolina reunion be in the cards?

First things first, though.  On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Hill announced that, “[a]fter much prayer & thought I have decided to leave CSU.” The redshirt junior will be leaving the Rams as a graduate transfer, making him eligible at another FBS school in 2020.

The quarterback added in the tweet that he will finish his football eligibility elsewhere.  Already, speculation is that elsewhere could very well be South Carolina.

The head coach at Colorado State for five seasons, Mike Bobo was fired earlier this month.  Less than a week later, Bobo was hired as the offensive coordinator of… the Gamecocks.  Bobo will also serve as USC’s quarterbacks coach.

Adding to the plot, three-year starter Jake Bentley transferred from USC shortly after the regular season ended.  He ultimately landed at Utah.

The reason for Bentley’s departure, though, could keep Hill from a reunion. Ryan Hilinski Wally Pipp’d Bentley as a true freshman and, after undergoing surgery this month, will be the presumptive QB1 heading into the offseason.

Hill’s addition would come with its own injury risk for South Carolina or any other FBS program.

In October of 2016, Hill suffered a torn ACL playing football for the Rams.  In March of 2018, Hill suffered a torn ACL while playing a game of pickup basketball. Then, in mid-September this year, Hill sustained a third torn ACL. Obviously, he was lost for the remainder of the season.

Prior to this season, Collins had started eight games for the Rams.  In 2019, he had started all three games prior to the injury, setting a career-high with 374 yards passing in the opener and following that up with 367 yards in just over two quarters of work against FCS Western Illinois.

Given the injury issues, it’s possible Hill could petition for and receive a sixth season of eligibility. That would then give him two years that he could use beginning in 2020.