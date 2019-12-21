Brenden Schooler may have left Oregon, but he won’t be leaving the Pac-12.

On Twitter Saturday evening, Arizona revealed that Schooler will continue his career with the Wildcats. Because he played in just three games this season due to injury, Schooler took a redshirt for 2019. That leaves him another year of eligibility that he will use in 2020 as a graduate transfer.

The upcoming season will be the wide receiver’s final year of eligibility.

As for at least a partial explanation for the receiver’s transfer school of choice? Schooler’s younger brother, Colin, is a junior linebacker at Arizona. Colin Schooler will enter his senior season having led the Wildcats in tackles each of the past two years.

In early August, Schooler suffered a foot injury that was expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks. Given that timeline, the target date on the long end for a return was Oct. 5 against Cal; early that month, Schooler did indeed return for the Golden Bears game.

In three appearances this season, Schooler caught just two passes for 44 yards. Last season, Schooler totaled 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions. He was also valuable in the third phase of the game as he had been named first-team All-Pac-12 for special teams each of the previous two seasons.

Schooler actually began his career on the defensive side of the ball. As a true freshman in 2016, the California native started 10 games at safety for the Ducks. That season, he led the team in interceptions with four. The following offseason, he moved from the defensive backfield to wide receiver.

All told, Schooler, a three-star 2016 signee, started 26 of the 41 games in which he played for the Ducks.