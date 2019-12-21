C.J. Beathard Iowa
Getty Images

Brother of former Iowa QB C.J. Beathard one of two killed in stabbing

By John TaylorDec 21, 2019, 4:31 PM EST
1 Comment

An absolute tragedy has hit C.J. Beathard and the extended Iowa football family already dealing with the death of a legendary coach.

According to The Tennessean, two individuals, Clay Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed outside of a Nashville bar early Saturday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department stated in a press release that “[t]he fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside.”

Another male was stabbed in the incident, but was treated and released from a local hospital.  The police are still searching for at least two male suspects.  The only description thus far is they were wearing black clothing and had facial hair.

“Midtown Hills Precinct Detectives are working the case,” Metro Nashville Police Department Capt. Harmon Hunsicker said according to the newspaper. “They have some leads, and seeking information from anyone witnessing or having information about the incident.”

Beathard, who went to high school with Trapeni, was a junior quarterback for FCS Long Island University this past season.  He’s the brother of former Iowa and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.  His grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, while his father, Casey Beathard, is a country music songwriter.

“It’s times like this I wish had Instagram and social media because the love and prayers have been so overwhelming,” Beathard’s parents, Casey and Susan Beathard, said in a statement. “We cannot possibly thank you at the rate they come in texts and phone calls. Clay was an amazing, big and soft-hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord. He had his family’s, friends’ and teammates’ backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated ‘wrong.'”

Arkansas State jumps out to halftime lead in the Camellia Bowl over FIU

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 21, 2019, 7:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Butch Davis has been around the game football for a long time so chances are high that his message to his defensive staff in the locker room will be a simple one: stop Layne Hatcher.

The Arkansas State quarterback was a third down conversion machine to help Arkansas State take a 20-13 halftime lead over Davis’ FIU squad as the first Saturday of the postseason winds to a close in the Camellia Bowl.

Hatcher was already up to 164 yards and two touchdowns passing, leading the team in rushing for good measure as well with 49 yards. Top target Omar Bayless was heavily involved with his signal-caller as one would expect, hauling in four passes for 78 yards and a score while leaving two other big gains on the table with a pair of drops that were quite disappointing even if the conditions were rainy and a little chilly.

Still, things didn’t get completely out of hand thanks to the Panthers offense doing enough to keep pace. QB James Morgan didn’t find the end zone through the air but did throw for 141 yards and helped FIU go 4/9 on third down.

Things did get a little chippy with a few skirmishes beyond the whistle as things wore on which could only add to the intrigue of the second half. The Camellia Bowl has staged some classics in the past and both of these sides are hoping to play their part in creating another one when the second half rolls around in Montgomery.

Florida Atlantic notches school record-tying 11th win in Boca Bowl blowout of SMU

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 21, 2019, 7:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 2017 bowl season saw Florida Atlantic cap the best season in school history by blowing out Akron in a home-game Boca Raton Bowl while SMU was blasted in its bowl game. The 2019 season saw history repeat itself on top of each other.

FAU closed a season in which it won its second Conference USA title by matching the 2017 team’s 11-3 record, running away from an overmatched SMU team in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, 52-28.

After five punts to begin the game, Florida Atlantic opened the scoring with a 13-play, 74-yard touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard BJ Emmons plunge.

When Kevin Robledo missed a field goal for SMU (10-3), Florida Atlantic had a chance to take control of the game, but Owl receiver Brandon Robinson fumbled at his own 29 and the Ponies capitalized with a 1-yard Xavier Jones rush.

A pair of punts later, FAU nudged back in front with a 1-yard James Charles rush to cap a 57-yard drive, but SMU responded with a 55-yard drive where Jones again scored from a yard out, knotting the game at 14 with 2:12 left before the break.

That would be the peak for SMU.

Florida Atlantic answered that answer with an answer of its own: a 75-yard touchdown drive punctuated by Charles’s second touchdown rush of the day, this one a 15-yard burst with a minute left in the half. Then, Shane Buechele was picked on the next play from scrimmage off a tipped pass intended for James Proche but caught by Rashad Smith, who zigged and zagged and zigged some more for a 22-yard return back to the Mustang 13. Chris Robison found Robinson one play later, giving the Owls their second touchdown in three snaps.

The Owls then added two more touchdowns in the third quarter, an 18-yard toss from Robison to Chris Raine, then a return of a Ke’Mon Freeman fumble nine yards for a touchdown, staking the home team to a 42-14 lead at the 4:05 mark of the third quarter.

SMU added two fourth quarter touchdowns, but not until the game was well in hand. Both squads threw for around 300 yards, but Florida Atlantic out-rushed SMU by 102 yards and did not turn the ball over, while SMU’s two turnovers turned into 14 Owl points.

The loss dropped SMU to 0-2 in bowl games in the Sonny Dykes era, with both losses coming in decisive fashion.

Florida Atlantic has now won two straight, with the obvious difference from 2017 being that Lane Kiffin has cashed in the Owls’ success to take the Ole Miss job. The Willie Taggart era of FAU football begins now, and the new leader was on hand to watch the team on Saturday.

Oregon transfer WR Brenden Schooler lands at Arizona

Brenden Schooler
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 21, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Brenden Schooler may have left Oregon, but he won’t be leaving the Pac-12.

On Twitter Saturday evening, Arizona revealed that Schooler will continue his career with the Wildcats.  Because he played in just three games this season due to injury, Schooler took a redshirt for 2019. That leaves him another year of eligibility that he will use in 2020 as a graduate transfer.

The upcoming season will be the wide receiver’s final year of eligibility.

As for at least a partial explanation for the receiver’s transfer school of choice? Schooler’s younger brother, Colin, is a junior linebacker at Arizona.  Colin Schooler will enter his senior season having led the Wildcats in tackles each of the past two years.

In early August, Schooler suffered a foot injury that was expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks.  Given that timeline, the target date on the long end for a return was Oct. 5 against Cal; early that month, Schooler did indeed return for the Golden Bears game.

In three appearances this season, Schooler caught just two passes for 44 yards.  Last season, Schooler totaled 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions.  He was also valuable in the third phase of the game as he had been named first-team All-Pac-12 for special teams each of the previous two seasons.

Schooler actually began his career on the defensive side of the ball.  As a true freshman in 2016, the California native started 10 games at safety for the Ducks. That season, he led the team in interceptions with four.  The following offseason, he moved from the defensive backfield to wide receiver.

All told, Schooler, a three-star 2016 signee, started 26 of the 41 games in which he played for the Ducks.

Liberty becomes latest program to notch first bowl win by topping Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 21, 2019, 6:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

The early lesson from the 2019-20 postseason? Don’t play a team looking for their first ever bowl win.

Buffalo kicked things off in the Bahamas Bowl. Then Kent State followed it up against Utah State. Then on Saturday, Liberty became the latest to experience bowl win No. 1 with a 23-16 victory over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl.

The entire experience was not unlike the Flames season: disjointed, a bit bizarre and still not convincing anybody outside of their own fan base of its validity. QB Stephen ‘Buckshot’ Calvert threw for 270 yards and a pair of touchdowns but also turned in a few lowlights to go with his gunslinging nature by tossing two interceptions as well. Fellow senior Antonio Gandy-Golden had a quiet first half but the nation’s No. 3 receiver eventually found a rhythm with his signal-caller and finished the game with five catches for 63 yards and what proved to be the game-winning score in the third quarter.

Frankie Hickson chipped in with 120 yards rushing while Joshua Mack managed to find the end zone once on 11 carries.

While Liberty certainly did everything in their power to win the game, that didn’t mean they weren’t helped along by a Georgia Southern team that didn’t come close to playing their best. QB Shai Werts picked a bad time to throw his first interception of the season and the triple option offense failed to even win the time of possession battle, committing a number of bad penalties and generally failing to move the chains much at all until the final few stages. Though they rallied in the second half to make things somewhat interesting with some late field goals, it was not close to being enough as they failed to get over the hump against a team whose eighth win was unquestionably their best on a weak docket.

Not that Hugh Freeze will complain, fully enjoying the ice bath that came along with the clocks hitting zeros. The Flames head coach has played in far bigger bowls before while leading Ole Miss but given his fall from grace in Oxford and the medical issues that saw him coaching from a hospital bed, among other things, this year, he certainly might savor this one a little bit more than most would think. The Cure Bowl might not mean much to the average fan but to Freeze and the young Liberty program, it was a historic postseason game and, just as important, result.