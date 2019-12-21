Brother of former Iowa QB C.J. Beathard one of two killed in stabbing

An absolute tragedy has hit C.J. Beathard and the extended Iowa football family already dealing with the death of a legendary coach.

According to The Tennessean, two individuals, Clay Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed outside of a Nashville bar early Saturday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department stated in a press release that “[t]he fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside.”

Another male was stabbed in the incident, but was treated and released from a local hospital. The police are still searching for at least two male suspects. The only description thus far is they were wearing black clothing and had facial hair.

“Midtown Hills Precinct Detectives are working the case,” Metro Nashville Police Department Capt. Harmon Hunsicker said according to the newspaper. “They have some leads, and seeking information from anyone witnessing or having information about the incident.”

Beathard, who went to high school with Trapeni, was a junior quarterback for FCS Long Island University this past season. He’s the brother of former Iowa and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. His grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, while his father, Casey Beathard, is a country music songwriter.

“It’s times like this I wish had Instagram and social media because the love and prayers have been so overwhelming,” Beathard’s parents, Casey and Susan Beathard, said in a statement. “We cannot possibly thank you at the rate they come in texts and phone calls. Clay was an amazing, big and soft-hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord. He had his family’s, friends’ and teammates’ backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated ‘wrong.'”