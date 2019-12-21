Getty Images

College Football Bowl Preview: Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 21, 2019, 8:14 AM EST
Leave a comment

WHO: SMU (10-2) at Florida Atlantic (10-3)
WHAT: The sixth Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
WHERE: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.
THE SKINNY: The last time Sonny Dykes coached SMU in a bowl game, it was an incredibly awkward experience for all involved. Freshly hired after Chad Morris took the Arkansas job, Dykes and his hastily assembled staff attempted to coach the Mustangs in the Frisco Bowl just nine days after his hiring when the Morris staff bailed for Fayetteville. It didn’t go well.

Two years later, the shoe is on the other foot as Dykes is entrenched at SMU and the other team is dealing with coaching transition, as Lane Kiffin has left for Ole Miss and what’s left of his staff will coach the team by day and job hunt by night.

On top of losing their head coach, FAU’s reward for their successful season is a postseason at home. After hosting the Conference USA title game, the Owls will play their bowl game in their home stadium. Typically, this goes one of two ways: either FAU will play loose and care free, or they’ll be checked out and get blown out.

This game will come down to whether FAU’s Chris Robison (3,396 yards) or SMU’s Shane Buechele (3,626) throws the ball better. The guess here is it’s the latter.

THE PICK: SMU 34, Florida Atlantic 24

College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 21 Viewer’s Guide

College Football Bowl Preview
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 21, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 21 bowl menu, which on opening weekend features six games.  Included in that is a battle of 10-win teams and, most notably, the Chris Petersen Bowl.

WHO: Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3)
WHAT: The 14th New Mexico Bowl
WHERE: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: Talk about going from worst to (nearly) first.  Last season, Central Michigan went a school-worst 1-11. This season, under first-year head coach Jim McElwain, CMU won the MAC West title and came within six points of winning in the conference championship game. … With a win, San Diego State will reach 10 (or more) for the fourth time in five seasons. The Aztecs have already won seven or more games each of the past 10 seasons. … Here’s a statistic to note: The Chippewas are undefeated (8-0) when they rush for at least 140 yards this season. … Here’s another statistic, this one to chew on: The Aztecs are currently second nationally in run defense, giving up 72.3 yards per game. … Of the 54 touchdowns CMU scored on offense, 35 came on the ground. The Aztecs’ seven rushing touchdowns allowed are the fourth-fewest in the country. … Do you sense a key-to-the-game vibe I’ve got going on here? … If not, how about this one: San Diego State hasn’t given up more than 23 points in any game this season, while CMU is 0-5 when they score fewer than that number in 2019. … This game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs.
THE LINE: Central Michigan, +3½
THE PREDICTION: San Diego State 23, Central Michigan 15

__________

WHO: Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5)
WHAT: The 5th FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl
WHERE: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
THE SKINNY: Cure Bowl fact: All four previous games have been decided by 10 or more points. … In just its second season at the FBS level, Liberty has qualified for its first bowl berth. So pleased with the program’s progress, university administrators have already handed first-year head coach Hugh Freeze a contract extension. … While not quite the neophyte as their opponent, Georgia Southern will be playing in just its third bowl game. In fairness, they have only played at the FBS level for six seasons. … The Flames and Eagles have one common opponent this season: FCS Maine.  GSU beat them 26-18, while Liberty won their matchup 59-44. … Another similarity? Both teams went 2-2 in the last four games of the regular season. … To say that GSU is run-heavy is a bit of an understatement. The Eagles’ 261.5 yards rushing per game is eighth nationally and second in the Sun Belt. To further highlight how ground-dependent they are, leading passer Shai Werts has rushed for nearly as many yards (683) as he has thrown for (704). … GSU’s run-pass ratio this season is 621-136. … For those curious, the Flames’ give up 192.7 yards per game on the ground, which is 100th in the country. … One final note: Liberty’s starting quarterback goes by the nickname “Buckshot” — and Stephen Calvert‘s thrown 26 touchdowns vs. just five interceptions — so I know who I’m going with.
THE LINE: Liberty, +4
THE PREDICTION: Liberty 34, Georgia Southern 21

__________

WHO: SMU (10-2) vs. Florida Atlantic (10-3)
WHAT: The 6th Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
WHERE: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
THE LINE: FAU, +3
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Florida International (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5)
WHAT: The 6th Camellia Bowl
WHERE: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: A win in the second-to-last game of the regular season clinched bowl eligibility for Butch Davis and Florida International for the third time in his three seasons at the Conference USA school.  The fact that it came at the expense of Davis’ old school, Miami, was simply icing on the cake and still makes me ROTFLMAO every single time I think about it. … Blake Anderson‘s wife lost her brave fight with cancer in mid-August and, after being away for a couple of weeks, the head coach rejoined the team in Week 2. Over the last nine games of the year, the Red Wolves went 6-3. … One of the best matchups of the early bowl season could be Omar Bayless vs. the FIU secondary.  The Arkansas State All-American has caught 84 passes (tied for ninth nationally) for 1,473 yards (second) and 16 touchdowns (second). He’s also averaging 17.5 yards per reception.  Conversely, FIU is sixth in the country in allowing 178.5 yards passing per game.  The Panthers give up just 6.45 yards per attempt as well. … If you’re a gambling man/woman, and I’ll bet you are, keep this tidbit in the back of your mind as you open your wallet: The first five Camellia Bowls have been decided by a combined 17 points.  Average score, rounded down? 31-27.
THE LINE: FIU, +2½
THE PREDICTION: Arkansas State 24, FIU 23

__________

WHO: Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5)
WHAT: The 28th Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
WHERE: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
THE LINE: Boise State, +3½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Appalachian State (7-5) vs. UAB (6-6)
WHAT: The 19th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE LINE: UAB, +16½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

College Football Bowl Preview: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 21, 2019, 9:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

WHO: No. 20 Appalachian State (12-1) vs. UAB (9-4)
WHAT: The 19th R+L New Orleans Bowl
WHEN: December 21st at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
THE SKINNY: For the second striaght season, Appalachian State is playing in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl as the Sun Belt Conference champion. The Mountaineers certainly enjoyed their experience in this bowl game last season with a 45-13 victory over Middle Tennessee of Conference USA. This year, the Mountaineers face another team from Conference USA when they face UAB for the first time.

Appalachian State will be coached by Shawn Clark, who was elevated to head coach following the departure of Eli Drinkowitz to Missouri. Don’t expect a bunch to change amid the coaching change. The Mountaineers have been betaing up on opponents all season long, including hard-fought wins against power conference opponents South Carolina and North Carolina. The offense is led by experienced starting quarterback Zac Thomas, a junior who has thrown for 2,576 yards and 26 touchdowns and run for 412 yards and seven touchdowns. The Mountaineers like to use their power as their strength. Helping that cause is running back Darrynton Evans, who has rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns. Of all the Group of 5 programs outside of the top teams in the AAC or Boise State, Appalachian State may have the best offensive line going, and they have the physicality that could make for a tough battle for even the top teams in the Group of 5. If not for one slipup in conference play against rival Georgia Southern, Appalachian State might be the team heading to the Cotton Bowl instead of Memphis.

Bill Clark has done a tremendous job with the UAB program, and he and the Blazers are looking forward to moving on from a disappointing showing in the Conference USA Championship Game. FAU humbled UAB in a 49-6 blowout for the C-USA championship, and Clark will be the first to admit his team was not ready for the game. UAB may be lacking firepower on offense (just 23.6 points per game this season), so it is up to the defense to keep the game within reach for an upset. UAB has held opponents to an average of 20.8 ppg this season, although the overall competition faced wasn’t exactly like taking on offenses like Clemson and Ohio State, or even Memphis and Boise State. On offense, clock management will rely on moving the ball on the ground with Spencer Brown and avoiding any mistakes from quarterback Tyler Johnston III (15 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions this season).

This might have been a more competitive game two years ago, but this one could get away from UAB in a hurry. Appalachian State has been on a roll and that looks to continue for a second consecutive New Orleans Bowl.

THE PICK: Appalachian State 38, UAB 17

College Football Bowl Preview: Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 21, 2019, 9:03 AM EST
Leave a comment

WHO: No. 19 Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5)
WHAT: The 28th Las Vegas Bowl
WHEN: December 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
WHERE: Sam Boyd Stadium Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
THE SKINNY: There are a ton of fun and interesting matchups on tap this bowl season but few have the kind of storylines surrounding them that the Las Vegas Bowl sports in one of the most anticipated postseason games of the entire 2019-20 slate. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a more compelling option than this one if you throw out the records next to the team names and disregard the College Football Playoff semifinals.

And most of it has to do with one man: Chris Petersen.

The Washington head coach stunned the college football world earlier in the month when he announced he was stepping away from the Huskies after six fairly memorable seasons on Montlake. While he is not retiring from the game, his departure from the program was bound to ratchet up interest in whatever bowl game the team landed in as it would result in a fairly sentimental sendoff for one of the best active coaches in the sport’s history.

Well, as luck would have it, the Las Vegas Bowl that UW wound up getting ticketed to was also set to play host to the team where Petersen first made his name (i.e. going 92-12) as head coach: Boise State. With a number of his former players and coaches (like Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin) on the other sidelines, this is probably the last opponent that Petersen wanted his swan song to come against but viewers at home or in the stands won’t fret too much about all that and will instead get to enjoy one of the more compelling games of the month.

Beyond the Petersen storyline though, there’s plenty to enjoy in this one. BSU defensive end Curtis Weaver is one of the best players west of the Rockies and has totaled up career marks of 34 sacks and 47.5 tackles for loss going into what is likely his last time in the school’s uniform. His ability to get off the edge has made him a nightmare in the Mountain West and now he’ll get to chase down Huskies QB Jacob Eason in a matchup NFL scouts are sure to keep a close eye on. The Seattle native has been hot and cold during his first season as a starter under center but also completely capable of reminding you why he was a five-star coming out of high school when he unleashes his cannon of an arm down the field.

He’ll need to do so quite a few times because Boise State really put a team effort together to win their league and come ever so close to capturing the New Year’s Six bid. On top of a fast and physical defense, the Broncos have a wide variety of skill position weapons to beat you with and they over came needing to rely on three different quarterbacks this season to go nearly unblemished in 2019. While they typically wouldn’t be super motivated to play in Vegas for the second time in three years, this will be the final MWC appearance in the game before the bowl changes affiliations so closing out the conference’s impressive year with another win over a Power Five opponent — and over their old coach — is bound to be in the back of BSU players minds.

Still, as solid as Boise State has been and disappointing the Huskies have looked for much of the year, it’s hard to see this one not following the script and seeing Petersen ride off into the desert night a winner. His teams have typically shown up and put up impressive outings in the Las Vegas Bowl in the past and while he’s wearing different colors for this one, the result may very well wind up being the same as both sides say their goodbyes just off the Strip.

THE PICK: Washington 24, Boise State 20

Jeff Traylor’s first coaching staff at UT San Antonio nearly complete with another hire

UT San Antonio Traylor
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 21, 2019, 7:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

Less than two weeks after he was hired, Jeff Traylor has nearly completed his first staff at UT San Antonio.

Friday, UTSA confirmed that Will Stein has been hired as the Roadrunners’ wide receivers coach. He will also serve as passing-game coordinator.

Stein spent the past two seasons at Lake Travis High School in Texas. Prior to that, he was a football staffer for Charlie Strong at Texas from 2015-17.

Before he began his coaching career, Stein was a quarterback at Louisville.  Stein got his coaching start in 2013 as a graduate assistant for Strong at his alma mater.  After Strong left for the Longhorns, Stein stayed one more season to work with the Cardinals’ quarterbacks.

With Stein’s hiring, the new coach has now filled nine of his 10 on-field positions. Those other coaches are:

  • Barry Lunney Jr. (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach)
  • Daniel Da Prato (special teams coordinator)
  • Nick Graham (cornerbacks)
  • Julian Griffin (running backs)
  • Jess Loepp (safeties/recruiting coordinator)
  • Matt Mattox (run-game coordinator/offensive line)
  • Rod Wright (defensive line)
  • Kurt Traylor (tight ends)

Traylor came to UTSA after spending the past two seasons at Arkansas. Four of the assistants he’s hired thus far — Lunney, Da Prato, Griffin, Loepp — were either Razorback assistants or football staffers.  Graham and Mattox were both at McNeese State for the 2019 season, while Wright is the only holdover from Frank Wilson‘s last staff at the school.

Traylor, the tight ends coach, is the brother of the new head coach. He came to the Roadrunners after two decades coaching Texas high school football.