College Football Bowl Preview: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 21 bowl menu, which on opening weekend features six games. Included in that is a battle of 10-win teams and, most notably, the Chris Petersen Bowl.

WHO: Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3)

WHAT: The 14th New Mexico Bowl

WHERE: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: Talk about going from worst to (nearly) first. Last season, Central Michigan went a school-worst 1-11. This season, under first-year head coach Jim McElwain, CMU won the MAC West title and came within six points of winning in the conference championship game. … With a win, San Diego State will reach 10 (or more) for the fourth time in five seasons. The Aztecs have already won seven or more games each of the past 10 seasons. … Here’s a statistic to note: The Chippewas are undefeated (8-0) when they rush for at least 140 yards this season. … Here’s another statistic, this one to chew on: The Aztecs are currently second nationally in run defense, giving up 72.3 yards per game. … Of the 54 touchdowns CMU scored on offense, 35 came on the ground. The Aztecs’ seven rushing touchdowns allowed are the fourth-fewest in the country. … Do you sense a key-to-the-game vibe I’ve got going on here? … If not, how about this one: San Diego State hasn’t given up more than 23 points in any game this season, while CMU is 0-5 when they score fewer than that number in 2019. … This game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs.

THE LINE: Central Michigan, +3½

THE PREDICTION: San Diego State 23, Central Michigan 15

__________

WHO: Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5)

WHAT: The 5th FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

WHERE: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

THE SKINNY: Cure Bowl fact: All four previous games have been decided by 10 or more points. … In just its second season at the FBS level, Liberty has qualified for its first bowl berth. So pleased with the program’s progress, university administrators have already handed first-year head coach Hugh Freeze a contract extension. … While not quite the neophyte as their opponent, Georgia Southern will be playing in just its third bowl game. In fairness, they have only played at the FBS level for six seasons. … The Flames and Eagles have one common opponent this season: FCS Maine. GSU beat them 26-18, while Liberty won their matchup 59-44. … Another similarity? Both teams went 2-2 in the last four games of the regular season. … To say that GSU is run-heavy is a bit of an understatement. The Eagles’ 261.5 yards rushing per game is eighth nationally and second in the Sun Belt. To further highlight how ground-dependent they are, leading passer Shai Werts has rushed for nearly as many yards (683) as he has thrown for (704). … GSU’s run-pass ratio this season is 621-136. … For those curious, the Flames’ give up 192.7 yards per game on the ground, which is 100th in the country. … One final note: Liberty’s starting quarterback goes by the nickname “Buckshot” — and Stephen Calvert‘s thrown 26 touchdowns vs. just five interceptions — so I know who I’m going with.

THE LINE: Liberty, +4

THE PREDICTION: Liberty 34, Georgia Southern 21

__________

WHO: SMU (10-2) vs. Florida Atlantic (10-3)

WHAT: The 6th Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

WHERE: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

THE LINE: FAU, +3

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Florida International (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5)

WHAT: The 6th Camellia Bowl

WHERE: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: A win in the second-to-last game of the regular season clinched bowl eligibility for Butch Davis and Florida International for the third time in his three seasons at the Conference USA school. The fact that it came at the expense of Davis’ old school, Miami, was simply icing on the cake and still makes me ROTFLMAO every single time I think about it. … Blake Anderson‘s wife lost her brave fight with cancer in mid-August and, after being away for a couple of weeks, the head coach rejoined the team in Week 2. Over the last nine games of the year, the Red Wolves went 6-3. … One of the best matchups of the early bowl season could be Omar Bayless vs. the FIU secondary. The Arkansas State All-American has caught 84 passes (tied for ninth nationally) for 1,473 yards (second) and 16 touchdowns (second). He’s also averaging 17.5 yards per reception. Conversely, FIU is sixth in the country in allowing 178.5 yards passing per game. The Panthers give up just 6.45 yards per attempt as well. … If you’re a gambling man/woman, and I’ll bet you are, keep this tidbit in the back of your mind as you open your wallet: The first five Camellia Bowls have been decided by a combined 17 points. Average score, rounded down? 31-27.

THE LINE: FIU, +2½

THE PREDICTION: Arkansas State 24, FIU 23

__________

WHO: Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5)

WHAT: The 28th Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

WHERE: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

THE LINE: Boise State, +3½

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Appalachian State (7-5) vs. UAB (6-6)

WHAT: The 19th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE LINE: UAB, +16½

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.