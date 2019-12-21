Colorado football adds Ivy League grad transfer LB Brendan Pyne

The Colorado football locker room, if nothing else, got a little smarter for the 2020 season.

Friday, Colorado announced the addition of Brendan Pyne to Mel Tucker‘s roster. At least initially, the linebacker comes to Boulder as a walk-on. He will join the team for the spring semester, the school stated.

“He’s a highly productive defensive player,” the head coach said in a statement. “He plays multiple positions; he could play inside linebacker or at our star position. I’ve known about him all the way back to his days at IMG, where he was a team captain. He’ll come in and compete for playing time. We’re very excited about him.”

Pyne played at Brown from 2016-19 and has one season of eligibility remaining. Because of Ivy League rules that require players to use all of their eligibility in their first four years, it triggered the Florida native’s decision to transfer.

A starter the past three seasons, Pyne led Brown in tackles in 2019. His eight tackles for loss in 2019 ranks 10th in the Ivy League.

“I’m excited to go Colorado and to play for Mel Tucker,” Pyne said. “I always dreamed of playing in the Power 5, and I decided to take a chance on myself. I’m looking forward to being the best teammate I can be and help win football games.”

Pyne’s great-grandfather, grandfather and father all spent time in the NFL. His uncle, Jim Pyne, was an All-American at Virginia Tech and played for nine seasons in the NFL. During the Early Signing Period this past week, Pyne’s younger brother, four-star quarterback Drew Pyne, signed with Notre Dame.

On top of all that, another grandparent, Paul Harney, is in the PGA Golf Hall of Fame.

Even with all of that familial success, Pyne is carving out his own impressive path. From CU’s release: